Grijalva's People-Powered Win in Arizona Shrinks GOP House Majority

Economic and social justice organizers in Arizona applauded Wednesday after Democrat Adelita Grijalva, the daughter of late US Rep. Raúl Grijalva and a longtime local political leader, easily won a special election to succeed her father and represent the state's 7th District in Congress.

The local organization Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA) emphasized that in the primary election she won in July and her contest against Republican opponent Daniel Butierez, Grijalva ran a campaign "fueled by working-class voters, young people, Latinos, and long-time movement builders."

"As the first Latina elected to represent Arizona, her win sends a clear message: The old playbook isn’t working, and voters are demanding something different," said the group. "This is more than a victory. It is a mandate. A signal that voters are ready for fearless leadership, not capitulation, not confusion, but action."

Grijalva campaigned on defending Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security from Republican cuts and attacks; protecting workers' right to unionize; and lowering the cost of housing. She won endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ahead of the primary.

“Adelita’s win is a turning point,” said Alejandra Gomez, executive director of LUCHA. “She’s not going to Congress to blend in. She’s going to lead, to fight, and to remind the Democratic Party what it looks like to be grounded in people, not corporate donors.”

It is unclear when Grijalva will officially be sworn in, with the House out of session until October and lawmakers currently working to avert a government shutdown that could begin October 1, but when she takes office the Democrats will have narrowed the Republican Party's majority to 219-214. There are two remaining vacancies that also need to be filled.

The grassroots progressive group Our Revolution called Grijalva's victory "a big step toward building the progressive power we need to block MAGA’s extremist agenda and deliver for working people."

“There’s real energy right now for a different kind of politics, one that puts working people first. Voters are tired of politicians who hide in the pockets of their billionaire donors,” said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party. “We know that Adelita is going to be a tireless fighter for working families in her district.”

Grijalva's victory also gives a crucial 218th vote to a bipartisan effort led by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) to force a vote ordering the Justice Department to release unredacted files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019 and who was a friend of President Donald Trump.

Grijalva said this week that "if elected, on my very first day in Congress, I’ll sign the bipartisan discharge petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files."

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has refused to call a vote on releasing the files, which Trump opposes. Khanna and Massie introduced a discharge petition to circumvent the House leadership, which has been signed by every Democratic member.

Three Republicans—Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia—have joined the Democrats in supporting the maneuver, and Grijalva's signature will give the Democrats the 218th vote they need.

Grijalva told CNN ahead of the election that she heard on the campaign trail from voters who want the files to be released.

"They believe the survivors deserve justice," said Grijalva, "and Congress must fulfill its duty to check the executive branch and hold Trump accountable."

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) said Grijalva will be "a true progressive fighter and partner in our fight against authoritarianism."

"Arizona’s delegation just got even stronger," she said.