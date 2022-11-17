Medicare for All Champion Bernie Sanders Eyes Key Senate Committee Chair

Among the nation\u0026#039;s leading voices in the push for Medicare for All, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday confirmed his desire to be the next chair of the committee best positioned to make the hope of universal healthcare a reality in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sen. Sanders intends to seek the chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions for the 118th Congress,\u0022 said the Vermont Independent\u0026#039;s communications director, Mike Casca, in a statement, confirming reporting from earlier this week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Sanders has served on the HELP Committee since he was elected to the U.S. Senate and currently leads the panel\u0026#039;s Subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security,\u0022 Casca said. \u0022As chairman of the committee, he will focus on universal healthcare, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers\u0026#039; rights on the job.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe two-time Democratic presidential primary candidate has long advocated for transitioning the United States from a for-profit healthcare system to a public one that ensures everyone has the right to medical treatment. He introduced Medicare for All legislation in May.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders currently chairs the Senate Budget Committee. However, Axios reported Monday, in the wake of last week\u0026#039;s midterm elections, that he is aiming to take over for current HELP Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.). She is expected to lead the Appropriations Committee and—as her office announced Wednesday—be nominated by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as the chamber\u0026#039;s president pro tempore.\r\n\r\nAt the helm of the HELP Committee, Axios noted, \u0022Sanders would have a new, larger platform to champion his progressive ideas—and potentially make Chuck Schumer\u0026#039;s life miserable on issues like Medicare for All.\u0022\r\n\r\nSanders has a national reputation for not only pushing for universal healthcare but also criticizing the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.\r\n\r\nJim Manley—who was an aide to former HELP Committee Chair Ted Kennedy, a Massachusetts Democrat—told Axios that if Sanders serves as the panel\u0026#039;s new leader, \u0022I expect vigorous oversight of pharma.\u0022