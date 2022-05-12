'The Realistic, Humane, and Just Choice': Sanders Unveils Medicare for All Act of 2022

Slamming the current U.S. healthcare system as a morass of waste, dysfunction, and profiteering, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday introduced Medicare for All legislation that would eliminate out-of-pocket insurance costs and provide comprehensive coverage to everyone in the country.\r\n\r\n\u0022Medicare for All will save the average family thousands of dollars a year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is not acceptable to me, nor to the American people, that over 70 million people today are either uninsured or underinsured,\u0022 Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Budget Committee, said during a Medicare for All hearing that he convened Thursday morning.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we speak,\u0022 the Vermont senator continued, \u0022there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so. This is an outrage.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Medicare for All Act of 2022, which Sanders unveiled with 15 Senate co-sponsors, would transition the U.S. to a single-payer healthcare system over a period of four years, during which the Medicare eligibility age would be incrementally lowered from 65, benefits would be strengthened and expanded, and the program would be made available to children.\r\n\r\nUnder the system that Sanders\u0026#039; bill would usher in, patients would no longer have to fork over copays, deductibles, and premiums to hugely profitable insurance companies.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Medicare for All becomes law, your taxes will go up,\u0022 Sanders noted, anticipating\u0026nbsp;insurance industry talking points against his bill. \u0022But what they won\u0026#039;t tell you is that there would be no out-of-pocket costs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And what they certainly won\u0026#039;t tell you,\u0022 Sanders added, \u0022is that Medicare for All will save the average family thousands of dollars a year. In fact, a study by RAND found that moving to a Medicare for All system would save a family with an income of less than $185,000 about $3,000 a year, on average.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe coronavirus pandemic, now in its third year, has shone a spotlight on what Sanders, progressive advocates, doctors, and nurses have long characterized as systemic flaws at the core of the U.S. healthcare system, under which coverage and access to lifesaving medications are closely linked to employment and the ability to pay.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way to solve the healthcare crisis is to enact a single-payer, Medicare for All system.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen mass layoffs hit during the initial spread of Covid-19 in the U.S. in 2020, millions lost their jobs and their health insurance, leaving them one illness or accident away from financial ruin. An analysis released last March by Families USA estimated that roughly one in every three coronavirus deaths in the U.S. up to that point were linked to gaps in insurance coverage.\r\n\r\n\u0022Uninsurance is lethal,\u0022 Dr. Adam Gaffney, a critical care physician at the Cambridge Health Alliance, said in his testimony before the Senate Budget Committee on Thursday. \u0022It causes well more than 30,000 deaths each and every year.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, top U.S. health insurance and pharmaceutical companies raked in massive profits in 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can either continue down the path of corporate greed and human suffering, or we can do what every other rich nation has done and guarantee universal coverage,\u0022 Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement Thursday. \u0022Medicare for All is the realistic, humane, and just choice.\u0022\r\n\r\nBonnie Castillo, the executive director of National Nurses United, voiced a similar sentiment Thursday, telling the Senate budget panel, \u0022The only way to solve the healthcare crisis is to enact a single-payer, Medicare for All system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders emphasized Thursday that in addition to saving lives and cutting costs for individuals and families, his Medicare for All legislation would also be \u0022significantly less expensive\u0022 overall than the largely privatized status quo \u0022because it would eliminate an enormous amount of the bureaucracy, profiteering, administrative costs, and misplaced priorities inherent in our current for-profit system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In fact, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that Medicare for All would save Americans $650 billion a year,\u0022 Sanders said during his opening remarks at Thursday\u0026#039;s hearing.\r\n\r\n\u0022Guaranteeing healthcare as a right is important to the American people not just from a moral and financial perspective,\u0022 the senator added. \u0022It also happens to be what the majority of the American people want. In 2020, 69% of the American people supported providing Medicare to every American.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite surveys showing that Medicare for All is popular with the public, the bill faces huge obstacles to passage in the Senate and House.\r\n\r\nIn the lower chamber, more than half of the House Democratic caucus supports Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Debbie Dingell\u0026#039;s (D-Mich.) Medicare for All Act, but the party\u0026#039;s leadership has refused to allow a vote on the measure.\r\n\r\nThe path to passage is even more treacherous in the Senate, where the majority of the Democratic caucus has not signed onto Sanders\u0026#039; legislation. Late last year, conservative Democrats in the upper chamber—including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—tanked the Sanders-led effort to expand Medicare\u0026#039;s benefits to include hearing, dental, and vision.\r\n\r\nDuring Thursday\u0026#039;s hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he would support holding a vote on the Medicare for All Act of 2022 this year, joking that many Senate Democrats would \u0022jump out the window\u0022 if they had to go on the record supporting or opposing Sanders\u0026#039; bill.\r\n\r\nWhile the near-term prospects of enacting Medicare for All legislation are slim, Weissman argued Thursday that it\u0026#039;s truly unrealistic \u0022for the United States to continue with for-profit insurance.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is unrealistic to believe this system can be tinkered with and deliver healthcare to all. The problems that characterize our current system are the natural outgrowth of the system\u0026#039;s design,\u0022 said Weissman. \u0022Medicare for All is the realistic alternative to our current, failed system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Medicare for All is not just realistic policy; it\u0026#039;s realistic politics,\u0022 he continued. \u0022It\u0026#039;s not just that strong majorities consistently support Medicare for All in polling. We\u0026#039;re seeing a growing grassroots movement with new intensity: Nearly 100 resolutions from cities and towns all across the country have called for Medicare for All.\u0022