New Senate Report Spotlights 'Barbaric Consequences' of GOP Abortion Bans

Four months after the right-wing majority of the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Sen. Elizabeth Warren led several Democratic lawmakers Tuesday in sharing a comprehensive look at the effects of the state-level attacks on reproductive care that the ruling set in motion.\r\n\r\nThe Massachusetts Democrat contacted healthcare professionals at the American Medical Association (AMA), Physicians for Reproductive Health (PRH), National Nurses United (NNU), the American Pharmacists Association (APhA), and the American Hospital Association (AHA) over the last two months to determine what impacts of abortion bans doctors and nurses have observed.\r\n\r\n\u0022The abortion bans and extreme restrictions imposed by Republican politicians have devastating health consequences and threaten women\u0026#039;s lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the report Warren released Tuesday with Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), healthcare providers explained how abortion bans in states like Texas and Arkansas have adversely affected their ability to care for patients who need a variety of services and have cut down on abortion access even in states where abortion remains legal.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, this report reveals that the abortion bans and extreme restrictions imposed by Republican politicians have devastating health consequences and threaten women\u0026#039;s lives,\u0022 said Warren in a statement.\r\n\r\nWarren\u0026#039;s communications with healthcare workers provided five key findings about state-imposed abortion bans and restrictions, according to the report. Such policies:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tAffect all women seeking reproductive healthcare, even in states where abortion remains legal;\r\n\tHave created mortal threats to women suffering from miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and other complications;\r\n\tThreaten healthcare providers and interfere with the doctor-patient relationship;\r\n\tDisproportionately impact communities of color, rural communities, and low-income communities; and\r\n\tResult in broader restrictions on medical care and medical education.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report also details how the 15-week nationwide abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) \u0022would have a devastating impact on women\u0026#039;s health and the entire healthcare system.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe NNU described to the lawmakers how nurses in states where abortion rights are protected \u0022are beginning to see increased patient loads because of patients traveling to these states to receive the reproductive healthcare they need.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough New Mexico still has seven abortion clinics operating, added PRH, \u0022the wait times for abortion at five of these clinics are a minimum of three weeks because of the influx of patients traveling from the South. Other clinics in New Mexico are so full they have had to periodically stop booking new appointments.\u0022\r\n\r\nPRH also provided a response to Warren regarding patients who have ectopic pregnancies—which can be deadly for a pregnant person if left untreated—miscarriages, and other complications, warning that efforts to ban abortion are expected to \u0022lead to a 24% increase in maternal mortality overall,\u0022 in a country which already has the highest maternal mortality rate among wealthy nations.\r\n\r\n\u0022Consequences of such severe abortion restrictions [include]... providers refusing to treat ectopic pregnancy; and providers being forced to wait to intervene until their patient\u0026#039;s condition worsens because of uncertainty around what is \u0026#039;sick enough\u0026#039; to qualify for an exception under the state\u0026#039;s abortion ban,\u0022 PRH wrote to Warren.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams has reported, numerous patients have already been forced to continue carrying nonviable pregnancies until they reached a state where they could have a legal abortion or until their condition became severe enough that the legal department at their hospital deemed it acceptable for providers to terminate the pregnancy.\r\n\r\n\u0022This report lays bare the very real, barbaric consequences of Republicans\u0026#039; state-by-state efforts to control women and strip them of their basic rights to decide what happens to their own bodies,\u0022 said Duckworth in a statement. \u0022No one should have to cross state lines to be treated as an equal citizen.\u0022\r\n\r\nAbortion bans and restrictions have also kept patients from accessing non-reproductive medical care, the organizations told Warren. APhA noted that methotrexate, which can induce abortions, is also commonly prescribed for millions of people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus, Crohn\u0026#039;s disease, and other conditions.\r\n\r\n\u0022In many states, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, methotrexate is specifically mentioned in state laws and regulations related to abortion care services,\u0022 APhA said. \u0022Due to the lack of guidance in interpreting laws in many states, pharmacists are unsure of the liability they would face in dispensing methotrexate, despite it being used for RA.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported in July, an eight-year-old girl in Houston was refused the medication for her juvenile arthritis, and other people across the country were being told by healthcare providers they needed to prove they were not pregnant before obtaining the medication.\r\n\r\nAt least two patients with cancer in Ohio were prevented from getting chemotherapy before a judge blocked the state\u0026#039;s abortion ban last month; they were required to terminate their pregnancies before they could receive treatment, but had to leave their home state in order to get abortion care, having missed the ban\u0026#039;s cut-off of six weeks of pregnancy—before many people even know they\u0026#039;re pregnant.\r\n\r\nThe report states that all five of the professional associations Warren contacted expressed concern that abortion bans and restrictions will worsen health inequities.\r\n\r\nWith patients seeking abortion forced to travel several states away in some cases, said the AMA, \u0022access to legal reproductive care will be limited to those who have sufficient resources, circumstances, and financial means, thereby exacerbating health inequities by placing the heaviest burden on patients from Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, low-income, rural, and other historically disadvantaged communities that already face numerous structural and systemic barriers to accessing healthcare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThose who are most likely to be forced to continue pregnancies against their will are also from communities with increased rates of maternal mortality, the report states.\r\n\r\n\u0022This report confirms exactly what I feared: Republicans\u0026#039; crusade against women\u0026#039;s reproductive freedoms has created national chaos that is a mortal threat to women\u0026#039;s health,\u0022 said Smith. \u0022I am determined to push back against these dangerous Republican efforts, and I will not stop organizing and fighting until women\u0026#039;s freedoms can be exercised equally in all parts of this country.\u0022\r\n\r\nGraham and other Republicans have stated their plans to pass a 15-week nationwide abortion ban as soon as they\u0026#039;re able to—a law which will ensure that \u0022this crisis will get worse,\u0022 Warren said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Efforts to ban abortion across the nation will continue to cause devastating harm to people and continue to exacerbate this country\u0026#039;s maternal health crises,\u0022 said PRH. \u0022Under a federal ban the outcomes for pregnant people and people giving birth would be far worse.\u0022