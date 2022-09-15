'I Want My Wings Back': Mexican Trans Activist Hopes Biden Policies Bode Well for US Return

A Mexican transgender activist and pageant winner denied a U.S. visa to participate in San Francisco\u0026#039;s Pride parade during former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s transphobic tenure is hopeful that policy changes implemented by the Biden administration will allow her to return to the United States, a country she once called home.\r\n\r\n\u0022Many Latino trans people live in the U.S. I want to show them my life, to give them an example of what they can do in their lives if they want it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter four years of overt hostility toward the queer community—and especially transgender people—during the Trump era, and amid mounting attacks on trans rights in Republican-controlled states, the Biden administration quickly moved to restore and expand LGBTQ+ rights.\r\n\r\nIn language unimaginable until recently, President Joe Biden celebrated this year\u0026#039;s Transgender Day of Visibility by hailing the \u0022achievements and resiliency\u0022 of the trans community, praising its \u0022generations of struggle, activism, and courage\u0022 and vowing a commitment to \u0022fulfilling the promise of America for all Americans by stamping out discrimination and delivering freedom and equality for all.\u0022\r\n\r\nTrans activists around the world have taken notice of the White House\u0026#039;s new tone.\r\n\r\n\u0022I feel like the times are changing,\u0022 Lorena Amor Barajas, a pioneering LGBTQ+ rights advocate and reigning Miss Trans Global Mexico, told Common Dreams in a weekend phone interview. \u0022I really hope it\u0026#039;s true.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the spring of 2019, Barajas, then recently crowned Miss Trans Jalisco, was invited to participate in San Francisco Pride, marching in the parade and mentoring transgender Latinx youth.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I was only going to stay three days in San Francisco,\u0022 she explained, sharing a glowing letter of recommendation from Jalisco\u0026#039;s state tourism director that cited her activism and the achievement of being the first transgender member of Mexico\u0026#039;s National Chamber of Commerce.\r\n\r\nWith her home city of Puerto Vallarta and San Francisco—both known for their dynamic queer populations—being newly twinned sister cities, Barajas, who has nearly a million social media followers and hosts a popular late-night LGBTQ+ television talk show, was selected as an emissary to represent both her hometown and its LGBTQ+ community at SF Pride 2019. The Jalisco tourism bureau paid her airfare, accommodation, and other expenses and sent her on her way to Guadalajara for what she thought would be an easy visa approval.  

There was very little risk of Barajas remaining in the United States. In addition to her activism and her burgeoning modeling career, she is also a renowned hairstylist who owns a successful salon in tony Marina Vallarta. She was sure she would get her visa.

But after Barajas placed her finger on a biometric scanner at the U.S. consulate, the young officer questioned why the name on his computer screen did not match the one on her identification documents. She explained that she successfully fought to become one of the first trans people in Mexico to legally amend their identification to match their gender identity. "He said, 'You're a man, not a woman.' He called me Antonio, my old name. He said I was not fit to travel to the United States."

"He didn't believe me," she said. He said I was not fit to travel to the United States.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I was so excited for an amazing experience in my life, but they cut my wings,\u0022 lamented Barajas. \u0022I lost so many opportunities, not only for my career, but for the young trans people I want to help, for all the amazing activists in the LGBT community.\u0022\r\n\r\nBarajas\u0026#039; denial came as the Trump administration waged what the Human Rights Campaign called \u0022a reign of hate\u0022 against LGBTQ+ people.\r\n\r\nFrom banning trans people from serving in the military to stripping trans workers, students, patients, unhoused people, prisoners, and others of their civil rights, Trump\u0026#039;s war on gender-nonconforming people culminated in a bid to literally define transgender people out of existence by narrowly defining gender as a fixed biological condition determined by a person\u0026#039;s genitals at birth. The administration even tried to export its bigotry abroad by removing the word \u0022gender\u0022 from United Nations human rights documents.\r\n\r\nAfter being denied a U.S. visa, Barajas focused on her activism and growing her business and modeling career. Last year, she was selected from a pool of 50 nationwide contestants to represent Mexico in the Miss Trans Global pageant in the United Kingdom.\r\n\r\n\u0022I had no trouble getting into the country,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRobyn McCutcheon, who was the first openly transgender career U.S. foreign service officer, told Common Dreams that discriminatory visa denials happened \u0022fairly often\u0022 during the Trump era.\r\n\r\n\u0022It does not surprise me at all, but it saddens me greatly,\u0022 McCutcheon—who transitioned while serving in Romania during the supportive Obama administration—said of Barajas\u0026#039; experience trying to enter the United States.\r\n\r\nMcCutcheon explained that non-immigrant visa applicants are usually only afforded a few minutes to present their papers—and their cases—at an officer\u0026#039;s window.\r\n\r\nSome consular officers, she said, \u0022are making decisions willy-nilly based on notions they brought with them from home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Younger people looking to make a career in the foreign service are much more attuned to what\u0026#039;s going to please the consular chief.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Mostly entry-level foreign service officers work at consular visa windows,\u0022 McCutcheon continued. \u0022Younger people looking to make a career in the foreign service are much more attuned to what\u0026#039;s going to please the consular chief, or which way the political winds are currently blowing in Washington.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In order to move their own careers forward,\u0022 she added, \u0022there might be some who, either subconsciously or due to their preconceived notions,\u0022 engage in discriminatory behavior.\r\n\r\nMcCutcheon saw it herself while serving as an officer at the U.S. Embassy in Astana, Kazakhstan during the Obama and Trump administrations. In August 2017 she filed a dissent cable decrying what she alleged was a \u0022lack of understanding of LGBTQI issues\u0022 among in-country U.S. consular officials after two well-qualified transgender visa applicants were denied visas.\r\n\r\nOne of these was a young woman named Sultana Kali who, after being expelled from her school in 2015 due to her gender identity, was set to attend Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. Of the 15 Kazakh applicants accepted into Lane since 2010, only Kali—who appeared in the U.S. Embassy\u0026#039;s 2016 Human Rights Day video—was denied a visa. \u0022This fact,\u0022 McCutcheon wrote in her dissent, \u0022raises the question\u0022 of whether consular officers are \u0022expressing latent transphobia.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking now, McCutcheon dispenses with diplomatic delicacy: Kali \u0022was denied simply because she was trans,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\nDiscriminatory denials happened even during the Obama administration. Central American trans rights activists Mixair Nolasco, Stacy Vásquez Velásquez, and Ambar Alvarado Alfaro were invited to attend the 2015 Organization of American States General Assembly in Washington, D.C. Despite having all their documentation in order, the women were denied visas.\r\n\r\nSo, has the Biden administration lived up to its lofty pro-trans rhetoric when it comes to transgender people outside the United States—especially from the Global South—trying to enter the country?\r\n\r\nFor trans people without permission to enter the U.S., the answer largely remains no. Undocumented asylum-seeking trans immigrants still report physical, psychological, and sexual abuse while in U.S. immigration lockups.\r\n\r\nBut for others, especially those with the means and privilege to travel abroad, there have been noticeable improvements. When asked if things have changed for the better internally at the State Department, McCutcheon—who retired in 2019—replied affirmatively.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are now more trans foreign service officers. Still less than 10, but an order-of-magnitude improvement.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor one thing, \u0022there are now more trans foreign service officers,\u0022 she said. \u0022Still less than 10, but an order-of-magnitude improvement.\u0022\r\n\r\nMcCutcheon relates that Kali gave up on trying to come to the U.S. and is now living in Europe.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t know if she\u0026#039;ll ever want to visit the United States after her experience,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nBarajas would like to return to the U.S. to finish what she was unable to start.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are all together in the same world\u0022 she said. \u0022We are all only human and we all deserve to have the same opportunities in life.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I still want to go to Pride in San Francisco. I want to work with Latino LGBT and trans activists there,\u0022 she added. \u0022Many Latino trans people live in the U.S. I want to show them my life, to give them an example of what they can do in their lives if they want it. I want my wings back.\u0022