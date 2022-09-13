'A Simple Yes or No': Fetterman Demands Oz Share Position on GOP's Federal Abortion Ban

Moments after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced legislation Tuesday that would prohibit abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the campaign of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman—the Democratic nominee for the key battleground state\u0026#039;s open U.S. Senate seat—challenged Dr. Mehmet Oz, his GOP opponent, to clarify where he stands on reproductive freedom.\r\n\r\n\u0022Republicans are running on a national abortion ban in these midterms.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Would you vote for Sen. Graham\u0026#039;s bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks?\u0022 Fetterman spokesperson Joe Calvello asked Oz, a super-wealthy, right-wing celebrity television doctor backed by former President Donald Trump. \u0022It\u0026#039;s a simple yes or no question.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022\u0026#039;It should be left to the states\u0026#039; is not a real answer,\u0022 Calvello added, preemptively shutting down what has become Republicans\u0026#039; typical response on the campaign trail since the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority eliminated the constitutional right to abortion earlier this summer. GOP candidates\u0026#039; standard retort looks increasingly deceptive now that Graham has once again proposed a federal abortion ban.\r\n\r\n\u0022The people of Pennsylvania deserve to know how Oz would vote on this bill if he were in the U.S. Senate,\u0022 said Calvello. \u0022They deserve to know where he stands when it comes to an issue as fundamental as reproductive rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022John Fetterman\u0026#039;s position on this issue is crystal clear,\u0022 he continued. \u0022John believes abortion is a decision that should only be made by a woman and her doctor, not politicians in Washington. In the Senate, he will proudly cast the 51st vote to scrap the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade into law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOz did issue a statement after Graham unveiled his proposal to outlaw abortion throughout the U.S. after 15 weeks of pregnancy. But he refused to take a position on the bill, saying that he would \u0022want to make sure that the federal government is not involved in interfering with the state\u0026#039;s decisions on the topic.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn response, Fetterman said that \u0022a federal abortion ban would sure seem to interfere with a state\u0026#039;s decision on the topic of abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When you\u0026#039;re a senator, you actually have to take positions,\u0022 said Fetterman. \u0022You have to take votes—sometimes hard votes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Everything is on the line this November.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This isn\u0026#039;t some TV show,\u0022 he continued. \u0022This matters. These are people\u0026#039;s lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Dr. Oz and his team need to stop the spin and stop the bullshit,\u0022 Fetterman added. \u0022This is a bill that he would actually have to vote on. Oz needs to tell us—yes or no, would you support this bill?\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman offered to \u0022help him out and go first: I\u0026#039;m a HELL NO.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Indivisible\u0026#039;s national political director Dani Negrete said that \u0022we would like to thank Sen. Graham for making it crystal clear to voters today that Republicans are running on a national abortion ban in these midterms.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s telling that even as MAGA candidates in competitive races like Blake Masters and Mehmet Oz are trying to hide their extreme positions on abortion, Republicans in Congress are already moving ahead with legislation that would restrict freedoms in all fifty states and cost untold lives,\u0022 said Negrete.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Republicans gain control of Congress in November,\u0022 Negrete added, \u0022we can expect to see them fight harder for even more extreme restrictions on this essential freedom.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman was not the only Democratic Senate hopeful to sound the alarm about the GOP\u0026#039;s crusade for a national abortion ban, which researchers have estimated would lead to a 24% increase in maternal mortality in the U.S.—already a much more dangerous place to be pregnant compared with other high-income countries.\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who is narrowly leading the polls in Ohio\u0026#039;s pivotal U.S. Senate race, quickly shared a campaign ad showcasing his far-right opponent J.D. Vance\u0026#039;s support for completely ending access to abortion care.\r\n\r\n\u0022Vance would all too happily vote to jam [Graham\u0026#039;s bill] through and codify the biggest act of governmental overreach in our lifetime,\u0022 Ryan tweeted. \u0022We can\u0026#039;t let him get there.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Monday night, when it became clear that Graham planned to soon unveil his abortion ban legislation, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes—the Democratic nominee in the crucial swing state\u0026#039;s U.S. Senate race—warned, \u0022This is what will happen if we don\u0026#039;t expand our Democratic majority in the Senate, abolish the filibuster, and codify Roe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Everything is on the line this November,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nIn a Tuesday statement, Barnes pointed out that his opponent, incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), has a long history of supporting the GOP\u0026#039;s assault on reproductive freedom, including:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tfighting to uphold\u0026nbsp;Mississippi\u0026#039;s law banning abortion after 15 weeks;\r\n\tcalling the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade\u0026nbsp;\u0022the correct decision\u0022\u0026nbsp;and \u0022a victory\u0022;\r\n\tsaying that if people don\u0026#039;t like the abortion laws in their state they \u0022can move\u0022; and\r\n\tco-sponsoring\u0026nbsp;every version of Graham\u0026#039;s abortion ban for the last ten years.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Ron Johnson\u0026#039;s willingness to compromise women\u0026#039;s freedoms and put their lives at risk is disqualifying,\u0022 said Barnes. \u0022Once again, he\u0026#039;s proving how out of touch he is with our lives and our values.\u0022\r\n\r\nLike Ryan, Barnes and Fetterman are currently out-polling their respective Republican opponents but by wider margins.\r\n\r\nThe three candidates are widely viewed as the Democrats with the best chances to flip seats in the Senate. Such an outcome could help their party retain, and possibly expand, its razor-thin majority in the upper chamber.\r\n\r\n\u0022The stakes have never been higher,\u0022 Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson said Tuesday. \u0022This election is critical. It\u0026#039;s going to take all of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis piece has been updated to include a statement from Mandela Barnes as well as John Fetterman\u0026#039;s response to the statement Mehmet Oz released regarding a 15-week federal abortion ban.