At Packed Rally, Fetterman Vows to 'Be That Vote to Scrap the Filibuster and Codify Roe'

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman told a packed Pennsylvania gymnasium Sunday that he will support eliminating the filibuster to protect abortion rights if elected in November, drawing a sharp contrast with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and clearly laying out the stakes in the critical battleground with the midterms just weeks away.\r\n\r\n\u0022Should this decision be made by Dr. Oz?\u0022\u0026nbsp;Fetterman asked the roughly 3,000-strong and enthusiastic crowd, which replied with a forceful \u0022no!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It should be left to a woman and a real doctor,\u0022 said Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, one of a handful of states where Democrats hope to flip Senate seats in November. \u0022Send me to D.C. and you will know I will be there to be that vote to scrap the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFetterman\u0026#039;s campaign, which is currently leading in the polls, has sought in recent weeks to highlight Oz\u0026#039;s position on abortion, particularly in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s June decision overturning Roe and imperiling reproductive rights across much of the country.\r\n\r\nThat ruling has angered and galvanized people nationwide, with abortion rights groups taking coordinated legal action to protect fundamental freedoms and demanding urgent action from legislators who have thus far failed to codify abortion rights at the federal level, blocked by Republicans and right-wing Democrats. Groups in Pennsylvania say they\u0026#039;ve seen a jump in registered voters since June, many of them young women.\r\n\r\n\u0022Women are the reason we can win,\u0022 Fetterman said during Sunday\u0026#039;s rally at Montgomery County Community College. \u0022Don\u0026#039;t piss women off.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a virtual campaign event in May, shortly before the Pennsylvania primaries, Oz characterized abortion at any stage of pregnancy as \u0022murder.\u0022 After audio of the event was published last month by The Daily Beast, Oz—an ultra-millionaire and former television personality—said he is \u0022strongly pro-life\u0022 and only supports allowing abortion in the case of rape, incest, or life-threatening danger to the patient.\r\n\r\nFetterman and other speakers at Sunday\u0026#039;s rally, including Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania CEO Dayle Steinberg, condemned Oz\u0026#039;s stance and warned his election to the U.S. Senate would further threaten abortion rights as the GOP sets its sights on a federal ban.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite the Hippocratic Oath that Dr. Oz took to do no harm, he was caught calling abortion at any stage of a pregnancy \u0026#039;murder,\u0026#039;\u0022 Steinberg said. \u0022To hear Oz\u0026#039;s real opinion on abortion, you need a hot mic.\u0022\r\n\r\nMcGill Johnson, for her part, called Oz a \u0022charlatan\u0022 and said his election \u0022would cost women their lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nOz, McGill Johnson added, would be a mere \u0022rubber stamp for Mitch McConnell.\u0022