Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Murkowski and Collins

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) converse at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Collins-Murkowski Abortion Bill Denounced as 'Just Another Political Stunt'

"Unless these senators are willing to end the filibuster to pass this measure, there's no reason to take it seriously," said the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Jessica Corbett

As GOP-led states continue working to further restrict reproductive freedom in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's late June ruling, some progressive advocates on Monday responded critically to the introduction of bipartisan abortion rights legislation.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) introduced the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, which they claim "would undo the damage of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade."

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju declared that "this bill is just another political stunt that would not actually address the abortion rights and access crisis that has pushed care out of reach for millions of people already."

"Unless these senators are willing to end the filibuster to pass this measure, there's no reason to take it seriously," Timmaraju added.

According to the co-sponsors, the Reproductive Freedom for All Act would:

  • Prohibit state regulations that impose an undue burden on a woman’s access to pre-viability abortions, while allowing states to enact reasonable restrictions on post-viability abortions—provided that states cannot ban abortions that are necessary to protect the life or health of the mother;
  • Protect access to contraceptives; and
  • Preserve conscience protections.

NARAL noted that in February, then again in May—after a draft of the Dobbs decision leaked—both Collins and Murkowski refused to support the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), a Democrat-led bill to codify Roe, the 1973 decision that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion until it was recently overturned by the high court's far-right majority.

At least 10 Republican senators would have to join with the Democratic caucus to pass a bill, due to the filibuster rule that is backed by not only the GOP, but also Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who notably opposed WHPA.

"Senate Republicans have been crystal clear about where they stand on abortion," NARAL said, pointing out that ahead of the Dobbs ruling, "47 GOP senators signed onto amicus briefs calling on the court to end" Roe.

Collins and Murkowski also helped shift the U.S. Supreme Court to the right during former President Donald Trump's tenure. Though Murkowski voted present rather than to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Collins voted against confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Murkowski backed Barrett, Collins supported Kavanaugh, and they both voted for Justice Neil Gorsuch.

As The Washington Post reported Monday:

It's not clear that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) would bring up the bill for a vote ahead of the midterm elections in November. There has been disagreement in the Democratic caucus on whether a bipartisan bill that has no chance of passage should be brought forward, which would make it more difficult for Democratic candidates to contrast themselves with Republicans. And many Democrats, Kaine said, would prefer the Democratic version of the bill, the Women's Health Protection Act, which includes fewer limitations on abortion.

Kaine calls the bill the bare minimum.

"What the four of us were trying to do was put a statutory minimum in place that replicated what the law was a day before Dobbs," he said.

The newspaper noted that Kaine also admitted their proposal does not have the support of 10 Republican senators.

Last week, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) blocked the Right to Contraception Act. Because Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tried to pass the House-approved bill by unanimous consent, other GOP senators were not required to weigh in.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Cuellar

Coalition Representing 24 Million Workers Blasts 'Dangerous' Cuellar Bill

"The House has acted: Now, the time has never been more urgent for the Senate to hold a vote for the passage of the PRO Act," said one union leader.

Jessica Corbett ·

Murkowski and Collins

Collins-Murkowski Abortion Bill Denounced as 'Just Another Political Stunt'

"Unless these senators are willing to end the filibuster to pass this measure, there's no reason to take it seriously," said the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America.

Jessica Corbett ·

Single-payer healthcare advocates march in a Medicare for All rally in Los Angeles on February 4, 2017. (Photo: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Health Cost Calculator Shows Most Californians Would Save Big With Medicare for All

"Working together, Californians can save our state billions, save each family thousands, and most importantly, guarantee healthcare for all so that everyone has equal access to lifesaving treatment."

Brett Wilkins ·

Blinken

With Threat at Historic High, Nuclear Powers Urged to Stop Violating Global Treaty

The head of ICAN said that as "tensions between nuclear-armed states are increasing, hiding behind vague affirmations and empty promises is not enough," and all nations should "join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons as the pathway to save the NPT."

Jessica Corbett ·

Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at a Republican leadership forum

Fetterman Ridicules 'Out of Touch' Dr. Oz Claim About Happiness and the Super Rich

"I'm in Philadelphia right now with a bunch of guys going to school to learn how to drive trucks," said one Pennsylvania voter, "and if I were to say this to them, they'd beat me up."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.