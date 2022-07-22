Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at a rally in Washington, D.C. on June 24, 2021. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Sanders Joins Chorus Demanding Rejection of Amazon's One Medical Purchase

"The function of a rational healthcare system is to provide quality care to all in a cost-effective way, not make billionaires like Jeff Bezos even richer," said the Vermont senator.

Kenny Stancil

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday joined the chorus of progressive voices demanding that the U.S. government reject Amazon's purchase of One Medical, a subscription-based health services provider headquartered in San Francisco.

"Amazon has no business being a major player in the healthcare space, and regulators should block this $4 billion deal to ensure it does not become one."

"The function of a rational healthcare system is to provide quality care to all in a cost-effective way, not make billionaires like Jeff Bezos even richer," the Vermont Independent wrote on social media, referring to Amazon's ultrawealthy founder and executive chairman. "At a time of growing concentration of ownership, the Justice Department must deny Amazon's acquisition of One Medical."

Sanders was echoing anti-monopoly advocates and privacy defenders who have sounded the alarm over Amazon's "dangerous" $3.9 billion buyout of One Medical—a private equity-backed company that charges its 767,000 members roughly $200 in annual concierge fees to access a network of 188 primary care clinics.

Related Content

Jeff Bezos

US Regulators Urged to Block Amazon's 'Terrifying' Purchase of One Medical

Brett Wilkins

"Allowing Amazon to control the healthcare data for another 700,000+ individuals is terrifying," Krista Brown, a senior policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, said Thursday in a statement. "Acquiring One Medical will entrench Amazon's growing presence in the healthcare industry."

The corporate behemoth bought the online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 for $750 million, launched Amazon Pharmacy in 2020, and expanded its Amazon Care telehealth program nationwide earlier this year, among other recent deals.

"Amazon just set its healthcare efforts to warp speed," Axios health tech reporter Erin Brodwin tweeted Thursday. "Where among Amazon's sprawling health efforts does One Medical fit, exactly, and how will it weave the buy into its existing primary care bets?"

One Medical "already has its tentacles in Medicare" through its 2021 acquisition of Iora Health, Brodwin noted, "and now Amazon's got a clear foothold there."

The Lever reported Friday that Amazon "could use its new platform to advance the cause of Medicare privatization at a much more aggressive pace. The consequences wouldn't just mean more taxpayer dollars funneled to the mega-corporation, but also Medicare recipients facing a healthcare system with ever more resources being allocated to profit instead of care."

As the outlet noted:

President Joe Biden's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has expanded a Medicare privatization scheme launched under former President Donald Trump. That program, which is currently referred to as ACO REACH, involuntarily assigns Medicare patients to private health plans operated by for-profit companies, like One Medical subsidiary Iora Health.

Medicare provides set payments to provide care for these patients, much like insurance. This arrangement incentivizes Iora and other privatization entities to limit the amount of care that seniors receive.

Continued expansion of Medicare privatization seems integral to One Medical's business model.

The company's most recent quarterly report shows that more than half of its revenue comes from Medicare. This includes Medicare Advantage plans operated by private health insurers, traditional Medicare fee-for-service payments, and the ACO REACH program.

Amazon's purchase of One Medical "will be a blow to the fight for universal healthcare," journalist Aaron T. Rose tweeted Thursday. "Imagine all the money Amazon will pour into lobbying to stop Medicare for All now that they have a dog in the fight."

In addition, Brown warned, the deal—which would mark Amazon's third-biggest acquisition after Whole Foods ($13.7 billion) and MGM Studios ($8.5 billion)—"will also pose serious risks to patients whose sensitive data will be captured by a firm whose own Chief Information Security Office once described access to customer data as 'a free for all.'"

"Amazon has no business being a major player in the healthcare space," she added, "and regulators should block this $4 billion deal to ensure it does not become one."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), chair of the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Amazon's move to buy One Medical.

"This proposed transaction raises questions about potential anticompetitive effects related to the pharmacy services business Amazon already owns and about preferencing vendors who offer other services through Amazon," Klobuchar wrote Thursday in a letter to the agency.

"I also ask that the FTC consider the role of data, including as a potential barrier to entry, given that this proposed deal could result in the accumulation of highly sensitive personal health data in the hands of an already data-intensive company," she added.

This story has been updated with information about Sen. Amy Klobuchar's letter to the FTC.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Activists demand student loan relief outside the White House

'Bad News': Biden Administration Delays Relief Plan for Low-Income Borrowers

"Once again, distressed federal student loan borrowers are left waiting for President Biden to make good on his promise of delivering relief."

Jake Johnson ·

Lake Mead

NASA Images of Shrinking Lake Mead Offer 'Stark Illustration' of Climate Crisis

"This is not a drought, this is aridification," said one water law expert. "This is the new world we live in."

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally

Sanders Joins Chorus Demanding Rejection of Amazon's One Medical Purchase

"The function of a rational healthcare system is to provide quality care to all in a cost-effective way, not make billionaires like Jeff Bezos even richer," said the Vermont senator.

Kenny Stancil ·

Activists project the world "Prosecute" onto Trump Tower

As First Series of Jan. 6 Hearings Ends, Watchdogs Say Trump 'Must Be Prosecuted'

"Trump did what he did—and refused for hours to stop the violence—because it was part of a determined, months-long plan to carry out a coup. This was a crime."

Jake Johnson ·

vaccines

50 House Democrats Urge Biden to Declare Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

The lawmakers are also advocating for increased vaccination efforts as well as an interagency appointee to coordinate federal strategy and combat stigmatization.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.