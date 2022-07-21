Nearly Every House Republican Votes Against Codifying Right to Contraception

With many lawmakers expressing disbelief that a law codifying the right to use birth control is needed in the U.S. in 2022, House Democrats passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday—joined by just eight Republicans as the party denied access to contraception is under attack.\r\n\r\nAll 220 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.\r\n\r\n\u0022One hundred ninety-five House Republicans just voted against protecting your right to access contraception,\u0022 said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.).\r\n\r\n\u0022Birth control is a basic form of healthcare we ALL deserve to access.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe legislation defines contraception as \u0022any drug, device, or biological product intended for use in the prevention of pregnancy, whether specifically intended to prevent pregnancy or for other health needs, that is legally marketed under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, such as oral contraceptives, long-acting reversible contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, internal and external condoms, injectables, vaginal barrier methods, transdermal patches, and vaginal rings, or other contraceptives.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) introduced the bill weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the right to abortion care for millions of women and likely reducing access to abortions even in states where the right is still protected.\r\n\r\nIn an opinion concurring with the ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that \u0022in future cases, we should reconsider all of the Court\u0026#039;s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,\u0022 naming cases that affirmed Americans have the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and marriage equality.\r\n\r\nThursday\u0026#039;s vote showed that opposition to contraceptive rights \u0022is not just an opinion of one man,\u0022 said Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.). \u0022This is their plan.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022If they had the chance they would ban\u0022 contraception, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) added.\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, the House passed a bill codifying the right of same-sex couples to marry, with the vast majority of Republicans voting against it.\r\n\r\nAfter the ruling overturning Roe was handed down, a health system in Missouri—where abortion is now banned—temporarily stopped providing emergency contraception, better known as Plan B, saying the state needed to \u0022better define\u0022 its abortion ban.\r\n\r\nRepublicans in Missouri have also tried to stop Medicaid funding from being used for contraception.\r\n\r\nGOP legislators on Thursday, however, claimed the right to access contraception is not being threatened, with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) accusing the Democrats of \u0022spreading fear and misinformation\u0022 and calling the bill \u0022a Trojan horse for more abortions.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the House bill passed, advocates called on the Senate to promptly pass the Right to Contraception Act, which was introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) this week.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRepublicans in the Senate have also denied people are at risk of losing their right to use contraception, with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) calling the Democrats\u0026#039; efforts \u0022pure hysteria.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Birth control is a basic form of healthcare we ALL deserve to access,\u0022 said the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights after the House bill was passed. \u0022Senate must follow.\u0022