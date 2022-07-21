Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Nancy Pelosi

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks on Capitol Hill on July 20, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Nearly Every House Republican Votes Against Codifying Right to Contraception

"If they had the chance they would ban it," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Julia Conley

With many lawmakers expressing disbelief that a law codifying the right to use birth control is needed in the U.S. in 2022, House Democrats passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday—joined by just eight Republicans as the party denied access to contraception is under attack.

All 220 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

"One hundred ninety-five House Republicans just voted against protecting your right to access contraception," said Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.).

"Birth control is a basic form of healthcare we ALL deserve to access."

The legislation defines contraception as "any drug, device, or biological product intended for use in the prevention of pregnancy, whether specifically intended to prevent pregnancy or for other health needs, that is legally marketed under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, such as oral contraceptives, long-acting reversible contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, internal and external condoms, injectables, vaginal barrier methods, transdermal patches, and vaginal rings, or other contraceptives."

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) introduced the bill weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the right to abortion care for millions of women and likely reducing access to abortions even in states where the right is still protected.

In an opinion concurring with the ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that "in future cases, we should reconsider all of the Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," naming cases that affirmed Americans have the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and marriage equality.

Thursday's vote showed that opposition to contraceptive rights "is not just an opinion of one man," said Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.). "This is their plan."

"If they had the chance they would ban" contraception, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) added.

Earlier this week, the House passed a bill codifying the right of same-sex couples to marry, with the vast majority of Republicans voting against it.

After the ruling overturning Roe was handed down, a health system in Missouri—where abortion is now banned—temporarily stopped providing emergency contraception, better known as Plan B, saying the state needed to "better define" its abortion ban.

Republicans in Missouri have also tried to stop Medicaid funding from being used for contraception.

GOP legislators on Thursday, however, claimed the right to access contraception is not being threatened, with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) accusing the Democrats of "spreading fear and misinformation" and calling the bill "a Trojan horse for more abortions."

After the House bill passed, advocates called on the Senate to promptly pass the Right to Contraception Act, which was introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) this week.

Republicans in the Senate have also denied people are at risk of losing their right to use contraception, with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) calling the Democrats' efforts "pure hysteria."

"Birth control is a basic form of healthcare we ALL deserve to access," said the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights after the House bill was passed. "Senate must follow."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Laurent Alemany, 4, looks at the small amount of powdered milk her mother, Yohana Perdomo, 28, has left in their home in Havana, Cuba on April 16, 2022.

55 Dems Join GOP to Tank Tlaib Amendment Aimed at Helping Cuba Import Food From US

The measure, previously backed by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, would "ease the food shortages in Cuba and help U.S. agricultural producers," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Kenny Stancil ·

cannabis grow

Marijuana Justice Coalition Applauds 'Long Overdue' Senate Legalization Bill

"The official introduction of this bill to finally end the policy nightmare of federal marijuana prohibition is the culmination of unprecedented leadership in the Senate and engagement with stakeholders across the political spectrum," said NORML's political director.

Jessica Corbett ·

Nancy Pelosi

Nearly Every House Republican Votes Against Codifying Right to Contraception

"If they had the chance they would ban it," said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Julia Conley ·

Jeff Bezos

US Regulators Urged to Block Amazon's 'Terrifying' Purchase of One Medical

One antitrust campaigner said the government should swiftly "establish a basic set of rules to protect every corner of America's health industry from the power of the manipulation platforms."

Brett Wilkins ·

President Joe Biden appears at an event on the White House's Covid-19 response

President Joe Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

The White House said in a statement that the president is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

Common Dreams staff ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.