Naomi Klein: The US Is in the Midst of a 'Shock-and-Awe Judicial Coup'

Renowned environmentalist and author Naomi Klein argued Thursday that over the past week, the United States experienced the early stages of a \u0022rolling judicial coup\u0022 as the Supreme Court took a sledgehammer to abortion rights, gun control laws, and the federal government\u0026#039;s authority to tackle greenhouse gas emissions that are fueling the global climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have witnessed a shock-and-awe judicial coup,\u0022 Klein wrote in a column for The Intercept, pointing also to the right-wing high court\u0026#039;s decisions to weaken Indigenous sovereignty and further undermine the separation of church and state.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden and the Democrats are currently careening toward a wave of defeats. But it\u0026#039;s not too late to get back on track.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And now this: a decision that eviscerates the Environmental Protection Agency\u0026#039;s power to regulate a major source of the carbon emissions destabilizing our planet,\u0022 wrote Klein, who for years has explored the ways in which reactionary political forces and corporations have taken advantage of crises to impose their will—a method she has dubbed \u0022The Shock Doctrine.\u0022\r\n\r\nWest Virginia v. EPA marks a seismic win for such forces, which have spent decades coordinating and taking legal action against the federal government\u0026#039;s regulatory authority, particularly when it comes to challenging the ability of corporations to pollute and degrade the environment as they please.\r\n\r\n\u0022The rolling judicial coup coming from this court is by no means over,\u0022 Klein warned Thursday. \u0022Next term, the Supreme Court will hear a redistricting case that could well make it far easier to concoct a legal pretense for overriding the popular vote in elections in favor of state-appointed electors—the very thing that Donald Trump attempted but failed to do, because enough people were afraid of ending up in jail.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no reason to believe that a group of people whose very presence on the bench required grotesque abuses of democracy would somehow draw the line at thwarting it,\u0022 she added. \u0022The moment to stop them from getting the chance is right now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKlein argued that to combat the right-wing justices\u0026#039; sweeping attacks on basic freedoms and the climate, President Joe Biden and the narrowly Democratic Congress must \u0022challenge the underlying legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court and advance an aggressive climate action agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022History contains crossroads when a single set of decisions can alter the trajectory of a people—or even a planet,\u0022 Klein continued. \u0022The Biden administration\u0026#039;s response to the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s 6-3 EPA ruling, hot on the heels of the other outrageous power grabs, is a moment like that.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the wake of the court\u0026#039;s decision Thursday, climate groups and progressive lawmakers made clear that Biden and Congress have at their disposal numerous executive and legislative tools to rein in fossil fuel use, slash planet-warming emissions, and bolster renewable energy production. Whether they opt to use them is a matter of political will.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden and the Democrats are currently careening toward a wave of defeats,\u0022 Klein wrote. \u0022But it\u0026#039;s not too late to get back on track. They have just been handed a winning platform: Use the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s attack on urgent carbon control as a catalyst to build a more meaningful democracy and take transformational climate action at the same time. If they decide to run with it, everybody on this planet wins. If they refuse, they deserve every loss coming their way.\u0022