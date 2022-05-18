'Entirely Reckless': Critics Blast EU Plan to Boost Gas Infrastructure

\u0022Woefully inadequate.\u0022 \u0022Entirely reckless.\u0022 \u0022Frankly unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s how climate campaigners responded Wednesday to a new plan from the European Commission—the E.U.\u0026#039;s executive arm—to ditch fossil fuels from Russia, which has been waging war on Ukraine for nearly three months.\r\n\r\n\u0022The commission\u0026#039;s focus on swapping one source of dirty fuel with another keeps bankrolling environmental destruction and human rights abuses, and will lock in fossil gas for decades to come.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The plan, called REPowerEU, is a package of documents, including legal acts, recommendations, guidelines, and strategies, that fleshes out a communication published in March,\u0022 Politico summarized. \u0022It\u0026#039;s based on four pillars: saving energy, substituting Russian gas with other fossil fuels, boosting green energy, and financing new infrastructure like pipelines and liquefied natural gas terminals.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough the plan calls for increasing the bloc\u0026#039;s renewable energy target for 2030 from 40% to 45%, Greenpeace E.U. noted that is \u0022still below the 50% target that would be compatible with the Paris climate agreement\u0026#039;s goal\u0022 of limiting global heating this century to 1.5°C.\r\n\r\nREPowerEU is also under fire for its gas and hydrogen goals. As Politico detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nThis year, Brussels said the bloc can replace 60 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas—last year it imported 155 bcm. That will be done by buying natural gas from other suppliers like the U.S., Egypt, Israel, and Gulf countries, producing more biomethane—made from animal manure, crops, and waste—and having coal and nuclear plants run longer hours.\r\n\r\nBy 2030, the hope is that 35 bcm of biomethane and 20 million tons of hydrogen will be on the market for the E.U. to use as well.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The E.U. has been burned by its reliance on dirty Russian fuels, but now the European Commission is just searching for new fires to stick its hands in,\u0022 said Greenpeace E.U. climate and energy campaigner Silvia Pastorelli in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022These plans will further line the pockets of energy giants like Saudi Aramco and Shell, who are making record profits on the back of the war, while people in Europe struggle to pay the bills,\u0022 she warned. \u0022The commission\u0026#039;s focus on swapping one source of dirty fuel with another keeps bankrolling environmental destruction and human rights abuses, and will lock in fossil gas for decades to come.\u0022\r\n\r\nPastorelli\u0026#039;s criticism and call for a just transition to clean energy were echoed by campaigners from across the globe—including Collin Rees of Oil Change International, who declared that \u0022driving new gas infrastructure development in the United States and across the world while deepening its own dependence on volatile fossil fuels is the last thing Europe should be doing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLandry Ninteretse, the Africa team lead at 350.org, slammed the E.U. for calling African countries \u0022to open up more gas supplies to feed their fossil fuel addiction\u0022 as they \u0022are faced with a multitude of interlinked and mutually reinforcing crises—climate impacts, water scarcity, energy poverty, insufficient food production, post-Covid impacts—leaving millions of people vulnerable and unable to meet their basic needs.\u0022\r\n\r\nLidy Nacpil of Asian Peoples\u0026#039; Movement on Debt and Development framed the plan as the next chapter of European colonialism.\r\n\r\n\u0022Now is the time for renewables to be at the core of global energy policies. Ukraine is not just a wake-up call, it is an eye-opener in the heart of Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is frankly unacceptable that Europe, in the midst of a war reminiscent of World War II, decided to perpetuate the model which led it down this frightening path,\u0022 Nacpil said. \u0022Sourcing gas in the midst of a climate crisis from parts of the world it has previously devastated through selfish interests is irresponsible and reprehensible.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The opportunistic dangling of a quick cash cow before misguided leaders will only serve to perpetuate a toxic addiction to fossil fuels,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Europe should stop spreading the global death sentence oil and gas dependency represents. Instead, it should seize the opportunity to accelerate a transition which needed to have begun long ago.\u0022\r\n\r\nNnimmo Bassey of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation and Oilwatch Africa similarly made the case that \u0022now is the time for renewables to be at the core of global energy policies. Ukraine is not just a wake-up call, it is an eye-opener in the heart of Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead, the continent, like a drug addict, is turning to Africa in what simply amounts to a rash, stubborn, mindless, colonial pursuit of profit at the expense of people of Africa, the continent, and the entire planet,\u0022 Bassey said. \u0022We need to be thinking beyond the bottom line of those who have brought us to the brink of catastrophe. Anything less will be nothing other than willful climate and ecological crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming \u0022steps to invest in long-term solutions, like the rollout of heat pumps,\u0022 Kieran Pradeep, energy poverty campaigner at Friends of the Earth Europe, also raised concern about how the plan will impact vulnerable Europeans and advocated for \u0022action from governments to ensure the right to clean, affordable energy for all.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new strategy is \u0022out of touch with the everyday struggles of millions living in energy poverty who are anxiously waiting for an action plan for next winter,\u0022 he said. \u0022While REPowerEU\u0026#039;s energy savings plan places the burden on individual behavior, the reality is many Europeans are already self-rationing energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have proven long-term solutions for people facing energy poverty, from access to subsidized renovations to renewables,\u0022 Pradeep added, \u0022but there\u0026#039;s nothing new in this plan to show how access to these will be given to the people who need them most.\u0022