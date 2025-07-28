Refuting Netanyahu's Lie, Trump Acknowledges 'Real Starvation' in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday refuted fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lie that "there is no starvation in Gaza"—where health officials reported 14 more deaths from malnutrition in the past 24 hours—as critics underscored that Trump is what one Democratic lawmaker called "a willing accomplice" to the horror.

Trump, who met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland, was asked by a reporter whether he agrees with Netanyahu's false claim.

"I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry," the president replied. "That's real starvation stuff. I see it, and you can't fake that."

Trump also repeated an Israeli claim that Hamas is stealing food aid—an assertion refuted by his own administration, as well as IDF officials.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Monday that at least 14 Palestinians had starved to death in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of malnutrition deaths to 147—including 88 children—since Israel launched it assault and siege of Gaza following the Hamas-led attack of October 2023.

Gaza's Government Media Office warned Monday that "there is an imminent risk of death for thousands of infants in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation's ban on the entry of baby formula."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told reporters Monday during a visit to Canton, Ohio: "I don't know if you've all seen these images. You have got some really, really heartbreaking cases. You've got little kids who are clearly starving to death. Israel's got to do more to let that aid in. And we've also got to wage war on Hamas."

Israel has been accused by United Nations officials of "flagrant disregard" for International Court of Justice orders to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Trump said Monday that the U.S. is "going to set up food centers where the people can walk in and no boundaries, we're not going to have fences."

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops while seeking aid at distribution points run by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to the United Nations human rights office. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers and soldiers say they were ordered to shoot and shell civilians at GHF aid centers.

The president also said that the U.S. will "supply funds... to spend a little money on some food" for Gazans. On Sunday, the president claimed that the U.S. recently gave $60 million worth of food to Gaza "and nobody even acknowledged it."

"Nobody talks about it," he added. "And it makes you feel a little bad when you do that...and nobody said, 'Thank you very much.'"

Trump provided no evidence to support his $60 million claim. Last month, The Guardian reported that the U.S. had authorized a $30 million grant for the GHF.

The mounting starvation deaths in Gaza have garnered widespread U.S. media attention and drawn rebuke from an increasing number of American politicians—including staunch supporters of Israel.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said Monday in a statement that "I cannot defend the indefensible... I am through supporting the actions of the current Israeli government and will advocate—and vote—for an end to any United States support whatsoever until there is a demonstrable change in the direction of Israeli policy."

Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) said Sunday on social media: "More Palestinian children dying of starvation. Netanyahu's spokesperson keeps lying and his war by starvation keeps killing. Trump, once again, too weak to stand up to Netanyahu, is a willing accomplice. Belated, token airdrops offer no aid [for] any of the sick, disabled, and elderly still alive."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), a vocal critic of the Netanyahu government, posted the following on the social media site X:

Although the IDF said it had begun implementing "tactical pauses" in some parts of Gaza on Sunday, at least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in the strip, including 34 aid-seekers.

At least 59,773 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 144,000 others have been wounded. At least 14,000 people are also missing and presumed dead and buried beneath the rubble of bombed buildings.

On Monday, the Israeli groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel joined the many international organizations and experts calling Israel's obliteration of Gaza a genocide. The International Court of Justice is currently weighing a genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa.

Meanwhile, Israel is seeking the Trump administration's assistance as it pursues a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its Palestinians, including by forcibly relocating them into concentration camps. Trump previously proposed the ethnic cleansing of Gaza so that the coastal enclave can be transformed into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

On Monday, Trump claimed he told Netanyahu during a weekend phone call, "Bibi... you have to now maybe do it a different way."

