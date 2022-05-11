Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Joe Manchin

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) participates in a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee markup on May 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights

"Any politician who is not speaking up and voting to protect our rights in this moment is complicit in what comes next—the suffering and panic that will ensue if Roe falls."

Jessica Corbett

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined with Senate Republicans Wednesday to block a bill that would affirm abortion rights at the federal level as the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority is poised to reverse Roe v. Wade in the weeks ahead.

Though the 51-49 vote on advancing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) was anticipated, with Manchin confirming his position in advance and the outcome mirroring a February vote, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft of a forthcoming opinion has heightened pressure on congressional Democrats to protect and expand reproductive rights nationwide.

Noting the leaked draft and how "Senate Republicans remain firmly entrenched against their constituents' human rights," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, declared that "it is beyond shameful that even though 70% of the American public support Roe, there are not 50 votes in the Senate to defend it."

Jayapal—who has publicly shared her own abortion experience—highlighted that "the end of Roe will be disastrous for the health of millions of people, but the impact will be hardest on Black and Brown people, young people, people in abusive relationships, people who live in rural areas, and those with lower incomes who won't be able to cross state lines for care."

The congresswoman asserted that "our ongoing fight for access to abortion must include reforming the filibuster," urging Democrats to stop letting the Jim Crow-era rule impede various progressive priorities. While not mentioning Manchin by name, Jayapal added that "it is also clear that we urgently need not just a Democratic majority in the Senate, but a true pro-reproductive rights majority, as we have in the House."

NARAL Pro-Choice America president Mini Timmaraju also forcefully called out the GOP with a subtler jab at Manchin.

"Today, Republicans in the Senate once again failed the American people," Timmaraju said. "Instead of safeguarding our fundamental rights, Republican senators have once again abdicated their responsibility."

"We have a message for the lawmakers who blocked this bill and refused to fight for our freedoms and our families: Voters will remember who showed up for them at this moment of crisis and who chose to walk away," she added. "We'll see you at the ballot box."

Timmaraju and Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, expressed gratitude for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the other 48 senators who supported holding a final vote on the WHPA Wednesday, with the latter saying that "they understand the stakes and what we stand to lose."

"Overturning Roe is not the endgame of the anti-abortion movement," Northup warned. "Their goal is a nationwide ban on abortion, and they will do everything they can to make that happen. Any politician who is not speaking up and voting to protect our rights in this moment is complicit in what comes next—the suffering and panic that will ensue if Roe falls."

Given the stakes at this "unprecedented moment" for bodily autonomy, "we're well past the moment of show votes or more Washington double-talk," charged Sonja Spoo, director of reproductive rights campaigns at UltraViolet. "This vote was important for showing the American people where their leaders stand on our constitutional rights and freedoms but it can not be the final say."

"We need our elected leaders to act with the urgency this moment demands. No Senate rule or procedure is more important than our elected leaders doing their jobs and fighting for our rights," she said. "We're taking to the streets this weekend and we will be marching, protesting, and holding our elected leaders accountable straight until election day."

Though 74-year-old Manchin is not yet up for reelection in November, Democrats and defenders of reproductive freedom have ramped up warnings about what could happen in Republicans—who are plotting for a federal six-week abortion ban—regain control of Congress or the White House in the next two cycles.

"Once again, Republicans and an obstructionist Democrat in the Senate have blocked crucial legislation supported by the American people," said Nelini Stamp, the Working Families Party director of strategy and partnerships. "A Democratic majority that won't defend abortion rights is not the majority we need."

"We must oust Democrats who are anti-choice or weak on choice," she argued, pointing to figures like Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)—who was the only party member in the House to vote against the WHPA last year and now faces a runoff with a progressive, pro-choice challenger: Jessica Cisneros.

"Things seem dark, but there is a path forward to securing our rights if we work alongside reproductive justice groups to organize in the streets and in elections across the country," Stamp said. "Together, we can build a majority in Congress that will actually deliver for women and everyone who needs access to abortion. We can reform the filibuster, pass the Women's Health Protection Act, and begin to rebalance a Supreme Court that has been captured by right-wing reactionaries."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Joe Manchin

'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights

"Any politician who is not speaking up and voting to protect our rights in this moment is complicit in what comes next—the suffering and panic that will ensue if Roe falls."

Jessica Corbett ·

Ukraine war

Experts Say Long War of Attrition in Ukraine Is a Dangerous Path

"By expanding support to Ukraine across the board and shelving any diplomatic effort to stop the fighting, the United States and its allies have greatly increased the danger of an even larger conflict."

Brett Wilkins ·

Florida Judge Strikes Down Part of 'Unconstitutional' Map Rigged by GOP Gov. DeSantis

"The enacted map is unconstitutional," said a circuit judge, "because it diminishes African Americans' ability to elect candidates of their choice."

Kenny Stancil ·

A healthcare worker assists a Covid-19 patient

As Covid Aid Languishes, Congress Moves Ahead With Massive Corporate Subsidies

Experts have warned that the lack of new Covid-19 funding "endangers the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world and risks the emergence of new and more deadly virus variants."

Jake Johnson ·

Members of Extinction Rebellion march in Manchester, United Kingdom on September 1, 2020

Extinction Rebellion Vows to Fill the Streets in Response to UK's New Protest Limits

"It is foolish to think that announcing new curbs in the Queen's Speech will stop people taking to the streets to demand their government act to ensure a safe future."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  5. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  6. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  7. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  8. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  9. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  10. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.