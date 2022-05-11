Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Big Oil profiteers

Activists demonstrate outside of the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. prior to an April 6, 2022 House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Big Oil profiteering. (Photo: Kevin Wolf/AP Images)

Amid Record Pump Prices, Oil Giants Enjoy 'Sky-High' $41 Billion Q1 Profits: Report

Halliburton's CEO boasted about oil and gas companies creating a "perpetual threat of undersupply that is supportive to commodity prices" while touting profits.

Brett Wilkins

Amid record gas prices and fossil fuel industry profits, Big Oil is "trying to squeeze even more cash out of American consumers," according to a report published Wednesday by the watchdog group Accountable.US.

"Unfortunately for consumers, good news for Big Oil's bottom line never seems to be good news for them."

The report—entitled High Prices Make Big Oil Profits Soar—details how "in the first three months of the year, 21 oil and gas companies made over $41 billion in profits, more than doubling profits from just a year ago. This is, on average, $1.2 billion more per company than the same time last year thanks to—as the companies themselves say—high oil prices and the crisis in Ukraine."

Accountable.US energy and environment director Jordan Schreiber said in a statement that "this year is shaping up to be even better than the last for the oil and gas industry. Unfortunately for consumers, good news for Big Oil's bottom line never seems to be good news for them."

"Make no mistake," she added, "these oil and gas companies would rather take their billions in profits and pass them on to wealthy industry executives than do anything to stabilize gas prices for consumers."

According to Accountable.US, Shell led all fossil fuel companies with more than $7.1 billion in first quarter profits, followed by Chevron with $6.3 billion, and ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, which each earned over $5.7 billion.

The report notes that Jeff Miller, CEO of the oil services giant Halliburton—which is responsible for most of the world's fracking operations—boasted during a quarterly earnings call that a "perpetual threat of undersupply that is supportive to commodity prices" is "great" for business.

Another CEO, Hess Corporation's John Hess, said the company is "positioned to fully benefit" from a "significant increase in volatility and liquidity risk in the oil markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine."

Related Content

The high price of gasoline is displayed at a Los Angeles gas station on November 24, 2021

Big Oil Is Creating 'Pain at the Pump' to Boost Profits: Report

Kenny Stancil

The report also details how, despite "raking in sky-high profits," fossil fuel corporations are "giving all their 'excess' cash to investors with plans to give even more as the year goes on."

"Big Oil is using its windfall profits from high prices to shower $11.8 billion in dividends and $14 billion in stock buybacks onto shareholders," it states, noting that ExxonMobil raised its share buyback program by $20 billion to $30 billion through 2023, and Chevron repurchased a record $10 billion in stock in one quarter.

"And who benefits from massive shareholder payouts? Wealthy oil and gas CEOs," the report continues. "Stocks heavily pad the paychecks of top oil and gas CEOs with the heads of companies like Exxon and Chevron receiving more than 50% of their over-$22 million compensations from stock."

A separate Accountable.US analysis published last month revealed that CEOs from 28 leading fossil fuel companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021.

Even with such record-breaking profits, shareholder rewards, and executive pay and bonuses, oil and gas companies including Chevron still attempted to exploit the war in Ukraine to secure long-term commitments from the Biden administration to support the domestic fossil fuel industry.

According to a 2021 analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Environmental and Energy Study Institute, "U.S. direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industry are estimated at roughly $20.5 billion per year, including $14.7 billion from federal subsidies and $5.8 billion from state subsidies."

Amid soaring corporate profits and growing societal inequality, progressive advocates have been increasingly calling for a corporate windfall tax.

Related Content

gas-prices-getty

As Dems Take Aim at Gas Prices, Progressives Say Big Oil Windfall Tax the 'Winning Policy'

Kenny Stancil

In March, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced the Ending Corporate Greed Act, which aims to end corporate price gouging by imposing up to a 95% windfall tax, a temporary emergency measure that proponents say could raise an estimated $400 billion in one year from 30 of the largest corporations alone.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A healthcare worker assists a Covid-19 patient

As Covid Aid Languishes, Congress Moves Ahead With Massive Corporate Subsidies

Experts have warned that the lack of new Covid-19 funding "endangers the lives of people in the U.S. and around the world and risks the emergence of new and more deadly virus variants."

Jake Johnson ·

Members of Extinction Rebellion march in Manchester, United Kingdom on September 1, 2020

Extinction Rebellion Vows to Fill the Streets in Response to UK's New Protest Limits

"It is foolish to think that announcing new curbs in the Queen's Speech will stop people taking to the streets to demand their government act to ensure a safe future."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sen. Joe Manchin walks with reporters

Manchin a 'No' on Protecting Abortion Rights From GOP Assault

House lawmakers from the Progressive, Pro-Choice, and Democratic Women's caucuses plan to march to the Senate chamber ahead of Wednesday's vote on the Women's Health Protection Act.

Kenny Stancil ·

Big Oil profiteers

Amid Record Pump Prices, Oil Giants Enjoy 'Sky-High' $41 Billion Q1 Profits: Report

Halliburton's CEO boasted about oil and gas companies creating a "perpetual threat of undersupply that is supportive to commodity prices" while touting profits.

Brett Wilkins ·

A congressional staffer adjusts a sign before the start of a press conference

'Historic Moment': House Passes Bill Allowing Congressional Workers to Unionize

"After 26 years, the House has finally provided its workers the fundamental human right to form a union without fear of retaliation."

Andrea Germanos ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  5. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  6. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  7. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  8. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  9. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  10. Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.