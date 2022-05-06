Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Bolsonaro "Captain Chainsaw"

An activist wearing a mask depicting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro—who has called himself "Captain Chainsaw"—takes part in a September 5, 2019 Rio de Janeiro demonstration against the administration's environmental policies and the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. (Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images)

Green Groups Blame Bolsonaro Policies as Amazon Deforestation Sets New Monthly Record

"The Bolsonaro administration is abetting deforestation and environmental crime," said one campaigner, "and what we harvest are these terrible, scary, revolting numbers."

Brett Wilkins

Brazil's space research agency revealed Friday that deforestation in the country's Amazon rainforest last month shattered the previous record for April, a development one conservation campaigner called "very scary" and an indication of the criminal level of environmental destruction occurring under the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

"The Amazon is controlled by landowners, illegal loggers, and miners. Crime is the reality."

The National Institute for Space Research said nearly 400 square miles of the world's largest rainforest was destroyed in Brazil last month, an area the size of 1,400 soccer fields and by far the biggest loss for April since record-keeping began in 2015, Agence France-Presse reports.

It is the third monthly record set in the past four months, and represents a nearly 75% increase in forest loss over last April.

"This figure is extremely high for this period of the year," World Wide Fund for Nature (formerly World Wildlife Fund) science director Mariana Napolitano said in a statement. "It's an alert of the immense pressure the forest is under."

Suely Araújo, senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups, told the Associated Press that "the April number is very scary. Due to the rain, it is traditionally a month with less deforestation."

"We need a regional development model that is compatible with environmental protection," she added. "The solution is not simply paving roads. The Amazon is controlled by landowners, illegal loggers, and miners. Crime is the reality."

Since Bolsonaro, a self-described "Captain Chainsaw," took office in 2019, average annual Amazon forest loss has soared by more than 75% from the previous decade. Green and human rights groups accuse Bolsonaro—who early in his administration declared that "the Amazon is open for business"—of encouraging the illegal logging, mining, and clearance for farming and cattle grazing that is devastating the Amazon.

Marcio Astrini, head of the Climate Observatory, told AFP that "the Bolsonaro administration is abetting deforestation and environmental crime, and what we harvest are these terrible, scary, revolting numbers."

Larissa Amorim, a researcher at the conservation group Imazon, says that "to combat deforestation, it is necessary to intensify inspections, especially in the most critical areas," and "apply fines and embargo illegally deforested areas."

However, according to a survey conducted by the monitoring platform MapBiomas in conjunction with the civil society group Instituto Centro de Vida and public data repository Brasil.IO, the government has failed to investigate 97% of deforestation alerts since 2019.

"The weakening of environmental inspection bodies is not by chance, it is a perverse project that has as one of the main results the prescription of environmental crimes without criminals being punished," Greenpeace Brazil Amazon coordinator André Freitas said in a statement Friday.

"With the certainty of impunity, what is already bad will get worse if bills that aim to legalize land grabbing, make environmental licensing more flexible, and open Indigenous lands for mining are approved," he added, referring to the so-called "package of destruction" supported by Bolsonaro and currently making its way through the National Congress.

Related Content

Brazil #AtoPelaTerra

Thousands of Brazilians 'Stand for the Earth' Against Anti-Environment Bills

Brett Wilkins

"It is necessary, once and for all," Freitas added, "to stop this mechanism that has been scrapping public agencies and invest in environmental inspection if we really want to keep the largest tropical forest in the world standing."

During an appearance last month at the Free Land Camp—site of a 10-day protest by over 170 Indigenous groups—Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist Brazilian president who is seeking to oust Bolsonaro in this October's election, vowed to immediately revoke the current government's policies, to ban mining on Indigenous lands, and to create a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples if he wins.

April's deforestation figures follow the publication in March of a study warning that the ability of the Amazon rainforest to recover from devastating droughts and wildfires has been declining over the past two decades, driving the crucial ecosystem toward a tipping point from which it might not recover.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Gigi Sohn

Dems Accused of Caving to 'Rabid' Telecom Industry Smear Campaign Against FCC Nominee

"Where's the leadership?" Fight for the Future asked Democrats. "Do what you said you would do."

Jessica Corbett ·

Bolsonaro "Captain Chainsaw"

Green Groups Blame Bolsonaro Policies as Amazon Deforestation Sets New Monthly Record

"The Bolsonaro administration is abetting deforestation and environmental crime," said one campaigner, "and what we harvest are these terrible, scary, revolting numbers."

Brett Wilkins ·

Amazon worker holds protest sign

Amazon Fires Managers at Recently Unionized Warehouse

"If you can't fire your recently unionized warehouse staff for unionizing, then I guess you fire the warehouse managers for failing to stop the unionization instead."

Julia Conley ·

typhoon damage in the philippines in 2019

Landmark Inquiry in Philippines Backs Accountability for 'Climate-Polluting' Corporations

"The findings of the Commission on Human Rights are a vindication for the millions of people whose fundamental rights are being impacted by the corporations behind the climate crisis."

Jessica Corbett ·

Pro-choice protester

Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'

"The demise of Roe will exacerbate America's antagonisms, creating more furious legal rifts between states than we've seen in modern times."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  4. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  7. Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights
  8. 'Time to Take to the Streets': Mobilizations Planned as Supreme Court Targets Roe
  9. The 'Raw Judicial Power' of Samuel Alito Is an Attack on Dignity, Autonomy, and Progress
  10. 'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.