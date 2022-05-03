'Five-Alarm Fire': Anger, Resolve as Thousands Rally Nationwide for Reproductive Rights

Thousands of reproductive rights defenders took to the streets of cities across the United States on Tuesday, one day after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned sent shockwaves across the nation.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s inconceivable to me that my future daughter might have less rights than 50 years ago.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn New York City, where messages on demonstrators\u0026#039; placards ranged from \u0022liberty presumes an autonomy of self\u0022 to \u0022get your fucking hands off our bodies,\u0022 state Attorney General Letitia James was among the thousands of protesters who rallied in Foley Square. James shared that she had an abortion while serving on the New York City Council.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a call to action, this is a five-alarm fire, my friends,\u0022 James shouted to the crowd, according to The New York Times. \u0022This is a time to act, this is not the time to be silent because silence is the enemy right now.\u0022\r\n\r\nDerek Holmes, a 26-year-old man, told the Times that he was attending the rally because he had \u0022been in a situation where having an abortion saved me from becoming an ill-equipped father.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHannah Jacobs, a lawyer from New Jersey, told Mother Jones that \u0022a group of men that are 70, 80-years-old—who have lifetime appointments, that have not been voted into office—should not have a say over whether I choose to have a baby or not.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They\u0026#039;re not \u0026#039;pro-life,\u0026#039; they’re \u0026#039;pro-birth,\u0026#039;\u0022 she said. \u0022As soon as the baby comes out, they don\u0026#039;t give a damn who that baby is, they don\u0026#039;t give a damn about the mom, they don\u0026#039;t give a damn about health care… they just want to exert control over our bodies.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn Washington, D.C., a large crowd gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to stand up for the right to choose, with many chanting: \u0022Abortion rights are under attack. What do we do? Stand up, fight back!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m here because of the decision that was leaked last night. We are imminently about to lose the right to safe and legal abortions in this country. And I am angered, outraged and disappointed,\u0022 Krithika Harish of Washington, D.C. told Al Jazeera. \u0022It\u0026#039;s inconceivable to me that my future daughter might have less rights than 50 years ago.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmy Marden, a Virginia attorney, told the outlet that after reading the Politico article revealing the high court\u0026#039;s draft opinion, \u0022I called my mom and we cried. My mom was out here fighting for abortion rights in the \u0026#039;70s.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Honestly, if we don\u0026#039;t have precedent in our country, we don\u0026#039;t have rights,\u0022 she added. \u0022None of our rights are safe.\u0022\r\n\r\nSupreme Court protester Shelby Davis-Cooper, a fourth-year medical student at Georgetown University pursuing an OB/GYN residency, told The Washington Post that \u0022ultimately this a matter of human rights, and human rights should not be debated on a state-by-state basis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Chicago, student protesters chanted, \u0022No more shame, no more silence, forced motherhood is fascist violence.\u0022\r\n\r\nDiscussing the high court\u0026#039;s draft opinion, Aileen Day, communications director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, told WSYX at a Columbus demonstration that \u0022it is not surprising, even though it is devastating that it will be overturned.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It took us generations of work to get where we are now,\u0022 she added, \u0022and it will take generations of work to get the right to choose back. Our rights are our rights. They can make abortion illegal but we will still be able to access abortion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Syracuse, New York, Nada Odeh, founder of the local chapter of the Women\u0026#039;s March, called the prospect of Roe\u0026#039;s reversal \u0022really kind of overwhelming and kind of disappointing, honestly.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t want to feel the same here,\u0022 the Syrian refugee told CNY Central. \u0022I want freedom. I want to feel that this is the country I love. I feel like as a woman I don\u0026#039;t want anyone to control my body. No one chooses abortion if they don\u0026#039;t have to.\u0022