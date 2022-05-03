Ocasio-Cortez Says Filibuster Defender Sinema Can 'Take a Seat' on Women's Health

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those condemning Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday for reiterating her defense of the legislative filibuster, a Senate rule that is impeding congressional action on abortion rights as the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s conservative majority appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.\r\n\r\n\u0022The filibuster is not protecting democracy. It\u0026#039;s undermining it. End the filibuster now.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We could protect Roe tomorrow, but Sinema refuses to act on the filibuster,\u0022 Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted after Sinema (Ariz.) issued a statement touting her support for the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act, House-passed legislation that would codify the right to abortion care into federal law.\r\n\r\nUntil Sinema\u0026#039;s position on the filibuster changes, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, \u0022she can take a seat talking about \u0026#039;women\u0026#039;s access to healthcare.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP and Dem obstructionists included,\u0022 the New York Democrat added. \u0022She should be primaried.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn her statement, Sinema characterized the filibuster as a safeguard \u0022against the erosion of women\u0026#039;s access to healthcare,\u0022 pointing to several instances in recent years of the 60-vote threshold preventing Senate Republicans from pushing through anti-abortion measures.\r\n\r\n\u0022Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America,\u0022 Sinema said. \u0022I\u0026#039;m a co-sponsor of the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act, and I\u0026#039;ll continue working with anyone to protect women\u0026#039;s ability to make decisions about their futures.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, anti-abortion groups ran ads praising Sinema for helping thwart Senate Democrats\u0026#039; attempt to pass a voting rights carveout for the filibuster.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed Tuesday to hold another vote on the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act in the near future, Democrats don\u0026#039;t have the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation with the filibuster intact.\r\n\r\nThe filibuster can be weakened or abolished with 50 votes plus a tie-breaker from the vice president, but Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have refused to support changes to the 60-vote rule. Manchin was the only Democrat to join Senate Republicans in filibustering the Women\u0026#039;s Health Protection Act in April.\r\n\r\n\u0022The filibuster is the only protection we have in democracy,\u0022 Manchin, an opponent of abortion, said Tuesday after declining to comment on the leaked opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which if finalized would spell disaster for reproductive rights and much more.\r\n\r\nCountering Manchin, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argued that \u0022the filibuster is not protecting democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s undermining it,\u0022 the group said. \u0022End the filibuster now.\u0022\r\n\r\nAn ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday found that 54% of Americans want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe, while just 28% want the court to overturn the 1973 decision.\r\n\r\nThe survey also showed that 58% believe abortion should be legal in \u0022all or most cases.\u0022