Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks during a hearing

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks during a hearing on February 1, 2022. (Photo: Bonnie Cash-Pool/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez Says Filibuster Defender Sinema Can 'Take a Seat' on Women's Health

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP and Dem obstructionists included," the New York Democrat said. "She should be primaried."

Jake Johnson

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among those condemning Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday for reiterating her defense of the legislative filibuster, a Senate rule that is impeding congressional action on abortion rights as the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The filibuster is not protecting democracy. It's undermining it. End the filibuster now."

"We could protect Roe tomorrow, but Sinema refuses to act on the filibuster," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted after Sinema (Ariz.) issued a statement touting her support for the Women's Health Protection Act, House-passed legislation that would codify the right to abortion care into federal law.

Until Sinema's position on the filibuster changes, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "she can take a seat talking about 'women's access to healthcare.'"

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP and Dem obstructionists included," the New York Democrat added. "She should be primaried."

In her statement, Sinema characterized the filibuster as a safeguard "against the erosion of women's access to healthcare," pointing to several instances in recent years of the 60-vote threshold preventing Senate Republicans from pushing through anti-abortion measures.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America," Sinema said. "I'm a co-sponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act, and I'll continue working with anyone to protect women's ability to make decisions about their futures."

Earlier this year, anti-abortion groups ran ads praising Sinema for helping thwart Senate Democrats' attempt to pass a voting rights carveout for the filibuster.

Related Content

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin speak to reporters

Amid 'Slow-Motion Coup,' Manchin and Sinema Help GOP Sink Voting Rights

Jake Johnson

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed Tuesday to hold another vote on the Women's Health Protection Act in the near future, Democrats don't have the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation with the filibuster intact.

The filibuster can be weakened or abolished with 50 votes plus a tie-breaker from the vice president, but Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have refused to support changes to the 60-vote rule. Manchin was the only Democrat to join Senate Republicans in filibustering the Women's Health Protection Act in April.

"The filibuster is the only protection we have in democracy," Manchin, an opponent of abortion, said Tuesday after declining to comment on the leaked opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, which if finalized would spell disaster for reproductive rights and much more.

Countering Manchin, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington argued that "the filibuster is not protecting democracy."

"It's undermining it," the group said. "End the filibuster now."

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday found that 54% of Americans want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe, while just 28% want the court to overturn the 1973 decision.

The survey also showed that 58% believe abortion should be legal in "all or most cases."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Elizabeth Warren

'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court

"The United States Congress can keep Roe v. Wade the law of the land, they just need to do it," said the senator.

Julia Conley ·

Health justice advocates gathered outside Pfizer Worldwide Headquarters in Manhattan on March 11, 2021, where they called on the pharmaceutical giant to share Covid-19 vaccine formulas and transfer technology to boost the global manufacturing of doses in the face of massively unequal distribution. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

'Complete Garbage': Campaigners Blast WTO Alternative to Covid Patent Waiver

"The E.U. fealty to Big Pharma represented in this text is exposing the world to the risk of endless pandemic and ever-more-dangerous variants," said one critic, "and it could take down the WTO as collateral damage."

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks during a hearing

Ocasio-Cortez Says Filibuster Defender Sinema Can 'Take a Seat' on Women's Health

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP and Dem obstructionists included," the New York Democrat said. "She should be primaried."

Jake Johnson ·

Greenpeace Houston protest

Climate Activists Who Blocked Houston Bridge to Fossil Fuel Traffic Cleared of All Federal Charges

"The most dangerous thing about that shipping channel wasn't the activists—it was and continues to be fossil fuel executives' reckless plans to push us further towards climate chaos."

Brett Wilkins ·

Republican Sen. Susan Collins meets with Justice Neil Gorsuch

If Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Lied About Roe, Group Challenges Susan Collins to Lead 'Call for Impeachment'

"If only there had been some warning signs about Kavanaugh's dishonesty," quipped another advocacy group.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  3. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  4. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  5. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  6. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  7. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  8. Potential US Proxy War in Ukraine Could Be Disastrous
  9. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.