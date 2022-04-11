Aid Group Warns Palestine Wheat Reserves Could Soon Run Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

The humanitarian group Oxfam International warned Monday that wheat flour reserves in the occupied Palestinian territories could run out within the next three weeks as Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine continues, pushing prices to all-time highs and throwing the global grain market into chaos.\r\n\r\n\u0022Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices, and many are struggling to meet their basic needs.\u0022\r\n\r\nPrior to the war, Russia and Ukraine together supplied nearly 30% of the world\u0026#039;s wheat, with a large portion of its exports going to the Middle East.\r\n\r\nThe Palestinian Authority, which governs part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, imports around 95% of its wheat, according to Oxfam. Israel, which often throttles the occupied territories\u0026#039; trading and restricts their agricultural development, imports half of its grain and cereals from Ukraine.\r\n\r\nIf Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine continues, Oxfam noted, experts believe the Palestinian territories\u0026#039; diminishing wheat stocks could be exhausted in two to three weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices, and many are struggling to meet their basic needs,\u0022 said Shane Stevenson, Oxfam\u0026#039;s country director in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. \u0022The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel\u0026#039;s continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOxfam reported that food insecurity across the Palestinian territories has jumped to 31.2%, and roughly 2.1 million people there will require humanitarian assistance this year.\r\n\r\nTo prevent the hunger crisis in the territories from intensifying, Oxfam called on the international community to \u0022urgently adopt a common and coordinated economic and diplomatic position that challenges Israel\u0026#039;s restrictive policies and allows Palestinians to invest in local food production and infrastructure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is difficult to describe the true level of damage that all this is causing on people\u0026#039;s lives—it is devastating.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every day we meet people who are searching for jobs and money just to feed their children. We feel very stuck at this stage,\u0022 Najla Shawa, Oxfam\u0026#039;s head of food security in Gaza, said in a statement Monday. \u0022How can we draw attention from the international community to the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Gaza?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our work in Gaza is becoming increasingly challenging,\u0022 Shawa added. \u0022It is difficult to describe the true level of damage that all this is causing on people\u0026#039;s lives—it is devastating.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that global food prices soared to record levels in March, driven by the rising costs of cereals and vegetable oils. Ukraine is the world\u0026#039;s largest exporter of sunflower oil.\r\n\r\nPrice surges and war-induced supply chain disruptions are endangering the food supply of millions of people in Yemen and other nations ravaged by years of military conflict.\r\n\r\nThe World Food Programme, which purchases half of its grain from Ukraine, noted in March that \u0022imports from Ukraine account for 31% of the wheat arriving in Yemen in the past three months—prices are suddenly seven times higher than they were in 2015.\u0022