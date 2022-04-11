Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

A Palestinian man works in a wheat mill

A Palestinian man works in a wheat mill in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 21, 2022. (Photo: Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Aid Group Warns Palestine Wheat Reserves Could Soon Run Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

"The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel's continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis," said Oxfam International.

Jake Johnson

The humanitarian group Oxfam International warned Monday that wheat flour reserves in the occupied Palestinian territories could run out within the next three weeks as Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, pushing prices to all-time highs and throwing the global grain market into chaos.

"Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices, and many are struggling to meet their basic needs."

Prior to the war, Russia and Ukraine together supplied nearly 30% of the world's wheat, with a large portion of its exports going to the Middle East.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, imports around 95% of its wheat, according to Oxfam. Israel, which often throttles the occupied territories' trading and restricts their agricultural development, imports half of its grain and cereals from Ukraine.

If Russia's war on Ukraine continues, Oxfam noted, experts believe the Palestinian territories' diminishing wheat stocks could be exhausted in two to three weeks.

"Palestinian households are being hit hard by rising global food prices, and many are struggling to meet their basic needs," said Shane Stevenson, Oxfam's country director in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel. "The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel's continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis."

Oxfam reported that food insecurity across the Palestinian territories has jumped to 31.2%, and roughly 2.1 million people there will require humanitarian assistance this year.

To prevent the hunger crisis in the territories from intensifying, Oxfam called on the international community to "urgently adopt a common and coordinated economic and diplomatic position that challenges Israel's restrictive policies and allows Palestinians to invest in local food production and infrastructure."

"It is difficult to describe the true level of damage that all this is causing on people's lives—it is devastating."

"Every day we meet people who are searching for jobs and money just to feed their children. We feel very stuck at this stage," Najla Shawa, Oxfam's head of food security in Gaza, said in a statement Monday. "How can we draw attention from the international community to the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Gaza?"

"Our work in Gaza is becoming increasingly challenging," Shawa added. "It is difficult to describe the true level of damage that all this is causing on people's lives—it is devastating."

Last week, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that global food prices soared to record levels in March, driven by the rising costs of cereals and vegetable oils. Ukraine is the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil.

Price surges and war-induced supply chain disruptions are endangering the food supply of millions of people in Yemen and other nations ravaged by years of military conflict.

The World Food Programme, which purchases half of its grain from Ukraine, noted in March that "imports from Ukraine account for 31% of the wheat arriving in Yemen in the past three months—prices are suddenly seven times higher than they were in 2015."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Jared Kushner stands with Saudi officials in the White House

'He's Cashing In': Kushner Firm Gets $2 Billion From Saudi Fund Run by MbS

Watchdogs noted that the investment came after Kushner "used his position in the White House to advance Saudi interests"—and shield the regime from accountability for the Khashoggi murder.

Jake Johnson ·

Protesters demand climate action in New York City on October 18, 2021.

Despite Big Oil Roadblocks, Poll Shows Majority in US Support Climate Action

Amid congressional inaction, solid majorities of U.S. adults favor policies to slash greenhouse gas pollution, a new Gallup survey found.

Kenny Stancil ·

Police officers in Buffalo, New York walk by the motionless body of 75-year-old Martin Gugino as he bleeds from his ear after being attacked by officers during a protest on June 5, 2020. (Photo: Screengrab/WBFO)

Buffalo Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old Peace Activist to Ground Cleared of Wrongdoing

The arbitrator asserted that Martin Gugino was "definitely not an innocent bystander."

Andrea Germanos ·

Mariupol residents are seen in the city

Zelenskyy Claims 'Tens of Thousands' Dead in Mariupol as City Braces for 'Last Battle'

"It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed," said the Ukrainian president.

Jake Johnson ·

A Palestinian man works in a wheat mill

Aid Group Warns Palestine Wheat Reserves Could Soon Run Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

"The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel's continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis," said Oxfam International.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.