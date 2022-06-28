Oxfam Condemns G7 for Leaving 'Millions to Starve' as Global Hunger Surges

The global aid group Oxfam International slammed the G7 on Tuesday for failing to respond anywhere near adequately to a global food crisis that has pushed as many as 323 million people worldwide to the brink of starvation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate profits have soared during Covid-19. This food crisis is big business.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe wealthy Group of Seven countries—the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan—acknowledged that staggering figure in a joint statement issued at the close of their latest summit but pledged just USD $4.5 billion in additional funds to fight the emergency, which Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine has exacerbated.\r\n\r\nMax Lawson, the head of inequality policy at Oxfam, noted in a statement that \u0022at least $28.5 billion more\u0022 is needed from the G7 to \u0022finance food and agriculture investments to end hunger and fill the huge gap in U.N. humanitarian appeals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Faced with the worst hunger crisis in a generation, the G7 have simply failed to take the action that is needed. Many millions will face terrible hunger and starvation as a result,\u0022 said Lawson. \u0022Instead of doing what is needed, the G7 are leaving millions to starve and cooking the planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, now in its fifth month, has thrown the global grain market into chaos, slashing exports, driving up costs, and leaving low-income nations that rely heavily on Ukraine for wheat and other crucial food supplies scrambling for alternative sources.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Congress passed a massive weapons and economic aid package for Ukraine in early May that included $5 billion in funding to fight global hunger, but Politico reported over the weekend that the Biden administration has yet to send out any of the nutrition money.\r\n\r\nLast week, the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) pleaded with G7 countries to \u0022act now or record hunger will continue to rise and millions more will face starvation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a plan—the most ambitious in WFP\u0026#039;s history—that requires USD $22.2 billion to both save lives and build resilience for 152 million people in 2022,\u0022 the organization said.\r\n\r\nIncluding the $4.5 billion pledged Tuesday, G7 countries have vowed to devote roughly $14 billion this year to combat global food insecurity, a longstanding crisis made worse by the intensifying climate emergency and military conflict.\r\n\r\nAnd Lawson stressed in his statement that \u0022pledging more money is just part of what the G7 could do to end hunger.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They could ban biofuels,\u0022 Lawson argued, pinpointing what critics have long said is a major driver of hunger in low-income countries.\r\n\r\n\u0022They could cancel debts of poor nations,\u0022 he continued. \u0022They could tax the excess profits of food and energy corporates. Most importantly they could have tackled the economic inequality and climate breakdown that is driving this hunger. They failed to do any of this, despite having the power to do so.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate profits have soared during Covid-19 and the number of billionaires has increased more in 24 months than it did in 23 years,\u0022 Lawson added. \u0022This food crisis is big business.\u0022