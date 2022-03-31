'Stop Fueling the War': Kayakers Block Transfer of 100,000 Tonnes of Russian Oil

Braving frigid ocean temperatures off the coast of northern Denmark, Greenpeace activists on Thursday attempted to block a Russian oil shipment and urged countries around the globe to stop buying the fossil fuels that are funding Moscow\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine and to pursue an ambitious clean energy transition for \u0022peace and safety.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We shouldn\u0026#039;t just switch to using more oil, coal, and gas from other countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile holding placards that say \u0022stop fueling the war,\u0022 swimmers and kayakers from Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia\u0026nbsp;placed themselves between two supertankers in an effort to prevent the transfer of 100,000 tonnes of Russian oil from one vessel registered in Malta to another registered in Singapore.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is clear that fossil fuels and the money flowing into them is at the root cause of the climate crisis, conflicts, and war, causing immense suffering to people all over the world,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Sune Scheller, head of Greenpeace Denmark, said\u0026nbsp;from an inflatable boat in Kattegat.\r\n\r\n\u0022Governments should have no excuse as to why they continue throwing money into fossil fuels that profit a few and are fueling war, now in Ukraine,\u0022 Scheller added. \u0022If we want to stand for peace, we must end this and urgently get off oil and gas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEvery time Russian fossil fuels are purchased, \u0022Putin\u0026#039;s war chest grows,\u0022 Greenpeace International said in a statement.\r\n\r\nAccording to a\u0026nbsp;tracking service\u0026nbsp;developed\u0026nbsp;by Greenpeace UK, at least 299 supertankers\u0026nbsp;carrying oil and gas\u0026nbsp;have left Russia\u0026nbsp;since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and 132 of them were destined for Europe.\r\n\r\nIn recent years, the European Union has imported more than a quarter of its crude oil, roughly two-fifths of its gas, and nearly half of its coal from Russia, shelling out nearly\u0026nbsp;€60.1 billion in 2020\u0026nbsp;alone. Last year, European nations paid up to $285 million per day just for Russian oil.\r\n\r\nAlthough some governments have vowed in recent weeks to turn away Russian vessels from their ports, \u0022Russian coal, oil, and fossil gas is still arriving via ships registered to other countries,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Greenpeace International.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the E.U. is taking steps to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the coming months and years, it has yet to reach an agreement on an import ban, and by turning to the United States to supply more fracked gas, the bloc is not ending its broader dependence on fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we want lasting peace and more equity globally, we need to change to peaceful green energy sources.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to an embargo on Russian oil and gas, Greenpeace advocated for a rapid global phaseout of planet-wrecking fossil fuels. Governments worldwide should \u0022make long-term choices in response to the war in Ukraine that will help to create peace and safety,\u0022 the organization stressed.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am not only protesting Russian oil and fossil fuels,\u0022 Olga Lupilina, a Russian activist with Greenpeace Denmark who participated in Thursday\u0026#039;s blockade, wrote in a blog post. \u0022We shouldn\u0026#039;t just switch to using more oil, coal, and gas from other countries. If we want lasting peace and more equity globally, we need to change to peaceful green energy sources.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unlike\u0026nbsp;fossil fuels, renewable energy doesn\u0026#039;t feed geopolitical power struggles or inequality or give massive power and wealth to selected individuals, companies, or countries,\u0022 Lupilina argued.\r\n\r\nScheller, meanwhile, pointed out that \u0022we already have the solutions and they are cheaper and more attainable than ever before.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All we need is the political will to rapidly switch to peaceful sustainable renewable energy and invest in energy efficiency,\u0022 said Scheller. \u0022This will not only create jobs, lower energy bills, and tackle the climate crisis, it will also cut our dependence on the imported fossil fuels fueling conflicts in the world.\u0022