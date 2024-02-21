2 Years Into War, Ukraine's Commitment to Clean Energy Is a Beacon of Resilience

As we mark the two-year anniversary of the devastating war in Ukraine that has taken thousands of innocent lives, the crisis has also led to some positive changes in terms of clean energy independence.

Having to quickly adapt to targeted Russian attacks, which damaged 50% of its dated energy infrastructure, Ukraine has rapidly embarked on a journey toward climate-friendly renewable decentralised energy. This is not only a testament to Ukraine's resilience but also to the rapid clean energy transformation that offers economic benefits and can be a model for all of Europe.



Historically, Ukraine imported much of its fossil fuel resources from Russia, but since Russia's first invasion in 2014, Ukraine has been expanding its efforts in renewable energy. The aim is to reduce its dependence on imported energy, improve energy security, and create high-quality jobs in the booming renewables sector. After two years of fighting for survival, Ukraine's commitment to clean energy has only strengthened. Even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that green energy guarantees real energy stability, and Ukraine could be one of the key suppliers of clean electricity to Europe. The potential of this industry alone is about $400 billion.

Progress on Renewables and Energy Efficiency Ukraine's new energy strategy demonstrates the nation's commitment to renewable energy development and aligns with the latest European Union Governance and climate requirements. New legislation, such as the Law on Alternative Energy Sources, is integral to cooperation with international partners such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This close collaboration with Europe has helped Ukraine launch several ambitious new renewable energy projects. Before the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, Ukraine already had ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming to increase its share in the overall energy mix to 25% by 2035. According to the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), as of December 31, 2021, the installed capacity of Ukraine's renewable energy sector had already reached impressive levels, including growth in solar installations for private households. But since the 2022 war started, Ukraine has pledged to radically increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to increase collaboration with the E.U.

Regulatory Environment Ukraine synchronised its power grid with continental Europe during wartime, presenting opportunities for green transition and clean energy exchange with the E.U. The European REPowerE.U. plan aims to increase the E.U.'s target for renewables in its electricity balance to 45% by 2030. Ukraine has enacted laws to develop energy storage systems and allowed the sale of renewable electricity directly on the markets. The government is actively working on 'Green' auctions for new solar and wind capacities, showcasing a strategic vision for the energy sector's recovery.