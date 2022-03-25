Russian Activists Pen Open Letter Demanding End to War on Ukraine

Several long-time Russian human rights advocates plan to publish an open letter urging Moscow to end its deadly assault on Ukraine, calling it \u0022our common duty\u0022 to \u0022stop the war [and] protect the lives, rights, and freedoms of all people, both Ukrainians and Russians.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs\u0026nbsp;The Guardian, which obtained a draft statement, reported Friday:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe \u0022manifesto,\u0022 signed by 11 prominent activists including Lev Ponomaryov, Oleg Orlov, and Svetlana Gannushkina, announces the creation of a new anti-war council of Russian human rights defenders and is the broadest collective statement against the war by Russian human rights supporters to date.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This war has neither just grounds nor a just purpose,\u0022 says a draft of the letter. \u0022The international court of justice of the United Nations recognized the grounds of the \u0026#039;special military operation\u0026#039; declared by Russia as illegal and has demanded an immediate end to the aggression and withdrawal of troops. But the fighting, bombing, and shelling continue, leveling cities and vital infrastructure to the ground.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Russian citizens are being involved in military operations on the territory of Ukraine, where they become accomplices in war crimes and die themselves.\u0022\r\n\r\nSince Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion just over a month ago, the number of individuals who have been forced from their homes\u0026nbsp;is approaching 10 million, nearly a quarter of Ukraine\u0026#039;s total population. That includes\u0026nbsp;more than three million refugees who have fled to other countries and roughly 6.5 million internally displaced persons who have been uprooted but remain inside the besieged nation.\r\n\r\nThe U.N.\u0026nbsp;estimates\u0026nbsp;that up to 90% of Ukraine\u0026#039;s population will be living on $5.50 per day or less by the end of 2022—up from 2% at the start of the year—unless the war is brought to a swift end through diplomatic efforts, which have languished so far.\r\n\r\nMoreover, \u0022many thousands have died—both civilians (among them more than 100 children) and military personnel from both sides,\u0022 the letter continues.\r\n\r\n\u0022Russian citizens are being involved in military operations on the territory of Ukraine, where they become accomplices in war crimes and die themselves,\u0022 states the letter. \u0022Our first goal is to help them avoid this, relying on the constitution and Russian legislation, and to assist all those who are illegally forced to participate in hostilities.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Moscow has officially acknowledged the deaths of just 498 of its troops, Kyiv reports that more than 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed. Reliable data remains elusive, so activists, who intend to provide legal aid to Russian families who \u0022find themselves in an information vacuum,\u0022 are demanding that the ministry of defense share accurate information about fatalities.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no official updated information about the dead, about the transfer of bodies to families, about prisoners, about their release or exchange,\u0022 the letter says. \u0022It is difficult or impossible for relatives to find out what has become of their sons and husbands, or to get the bodies of the dead.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter echoes a statement released last month by a two million-member confederation of Russian labor unions, which argued that \u0022it is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMany Russian peace advocates have put their lives on the line in recent weeks to oppose Moscow\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022The authorities are trying to arouse patriotic feelings in the public. But it\u0026#039;s all a deception.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne of them is 76-year-old Elena Osipova, a St. Petersburg artist who has been arrested for protesting Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022What\u0026#039;s happening is a disgrace,\u0022 Osipova told BBC News on Thursday. \u0022So many people are being killed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The authorities are trying to arouse patriotic feelings in the public. But it\u0026#039;s all a deception,\u0022 she added. \u0022And many are deceived by the propaganda that has gone on for years and that has changed people. It\u0026#039;s terrible.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Kremlin has cracked down on dissent with growing ferocity over the past several weeks. In addition to detaining\u0026nbsp;more than 15,000\u0026nbsp;anti-war demonstrators, Putin\u0026#039;s government has effectively criminalized\u0026nbsp;independent reporting on the war, passing legislation that threatens to put those who publicize \u0022fake\u0022—that is, critical—information about the ongoing military offensive behind bars for up to 15 years.\r\n\r\nIn light of this repressive context, the 11 prominent activists behind the open letter seek to establish a \u0022council of human rights defenders in Russia whose goal is to coordinate the actions under the \u0026#039;new conditions\u0026#039; of working in Russia,\u0022 The Guardian reported.\r\n\r\nOutside of Russia,\u0026nbsp;eight of the country\u0026#039;s leading opposition figures have formed an anti-war committee to protest Putin\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine from exile, The Moscow Times reported earlier this week.\u0026nbsp;