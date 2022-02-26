Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022. (Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

"It is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict," said the Confederation of Labor of Russia.

Kenny Stancil

With Ukraine under attack, a Russian labor confederation boasting an estimated two million members on Friday called for a "cessation of military action" and "renewal of peaceful dialogue" between officials in Moscow and Kyiv, arguing that workers in both countries are the victims of war.

"Intensification of the conflict threatens a devastating shock to our nations' economies and social support systems, and a fall in workers' living standards."

"The Confederation of Labor of Russia [KTR], as a part of the international trade union movement, considering its direct responsibilities to the working people of Russia, Ukraine, and the whole world, and recognizing its role in promoting and ensuring peace between peoples, is extremely disturbed at the events now taking place," the organization consisting of more than 20 unions said in a statement.

"All disagreements and contradictions—however deep and however longstanding—must be resolved by negotiations, on the basis of goodwill and adherence to the principle of world peace," KTR continued. "This vision has been an integral part of the global and anti-militarist outlook of the workers' movement for more than a century, and has been realized through the establishment of international institutions and mechanisms tasked with ensuring peace."

KTR noted "with great bitterness" that "it is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict."

"Intensification of the conflict threatens a devastating shock to our nations' economies and social support systems, and a fall in workers' living standards," added KTR. "It would open the door to a massive wave of breaches of working citizens' labour rights."

In light of these observations, KTR called for "the cessation of military action, as rapidly as possible, and the renewal of peaceful dialogue and coexistence between the multinational peoples of Russia and Ukraine."

However, as Jeff Schuhrke, a lecturer in history at the University of Illinois at Chicago, pointed out on social media, there is not currently an anti-war consensus among leaders of the Russian labor movement.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia—a larger organization of 120 unions with roughly 20 million members, which Schuhrke said is "closely aligned" with Russian President Vladimir Putin—issued a statement supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Putin

How Democrats and Progressives Undermined the Potential of the Biden-Putin Summit

Norman Solomon ·

refugees_afghan

Afghan Activist: We All Deserve Refuge, Not Just Those Who Served the US

Sarah Lazare ·

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

Kenny Stancil ·

smoke from fossil fuel production

Share of Fossil Fuels in Global Energy Mix 'Has Not Moved by an Inch' in a Decade

Jessica Corbett ·

Latest News

See all
A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," says Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil ·

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

"It is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict," said the Confederation of Labor of Russia.

Kenny Stancil ·

anti-war protest in St. Petersburg

Hundreds More Arrested Across Russia on Day 2 of Anti-War Protests

"Now is the time to stand in solidarity with the incredibly brave Russian people who are bravely resisting this aggression by holding huge anti-war protests," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett ·

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 25, 2022.

US Announces Direct Sanctions on Russia's Putin, Lavrov

The Biden administration announced that it will sanction the Russian president and foreign minister as well as top members of the country's national security team.

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.