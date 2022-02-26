Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

With Ukraine under attack, a Russian labor confederation boasting an estimated two million members on Friday called for a \u0022cessation of military action\u0022 and \u0022renewal of peaceful dialogue\u0022 between officials in Moscow and Kyiv, arguing that workers in both countries are the victims of war.\r\n\r\n\u0022Intensification of the conflict threatens a devastating shock to our nations\u0026#039; economies and social support systems, and a fall in workers\u0026#039; living standards.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Confederation of Labor of Russia [KTR], as a part of the international trade union movement, considering its direct responsibilities to the working people of Russia, Ukraine, and the whole world, and recognizing its role in promoting and ensuring peace between peoples, is extremely disturbed at the events now taking place,\u0022 the organization consisting of more than 20 unions\u0026nbsp;said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022All disagreements and contradictions—however deep and however longstanding—must be resolved by negotiations, on the basis of goodwill and adherence to the principle of world peace,\u0022 KTR continued. \u0022This vision has been an integral part of the global and anti-militarist outlook of the workers\u0026#039; movement for more than a century, and has been realized through the establishment of international institutions and mechanisms tasked with ensuring peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nKTR noted \u0022with great bitterness\u0022 that \u0022it is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Intensification of the conflict threatens a devastating shock to our nations\u0026#039; economies and social support systems, and a fall in workers\u0026#039; living standards,\u0022 added KTR. \u0022It would open the door to a massive wave of breaches of working citizens\u0026#039; labour rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn light of these observations, KTR called for \u0022the cessation of military action, as rapidly as possible, and the renewal of peaceful dialogue and coexistence between the multinational peoples of Russia and Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, as Jeff Schuhrke, a lecturer in history at the University of Illinois at Chicago, pointed out on social media, there is not currently an anti-war consensus among leaders of the Russian labor movement.\r\n\r\nThe Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia—a larger organization of 120 unions with roughly 20 million members, which Schuhrke said is \u0022closely aligned\u0022 with Russian President Vladimir Putin—issued a statement supporting Moscow\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.