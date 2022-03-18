'Disastrous News': Widespread Bleaching of Great Barrier Reef Underway

An assessment of the Great Barrier Reef\u0026#039;s health released Friday reveals widespread bleaching of the world\u0026#039;s largest coral organism, sparking fresh demands for the Australian government to ditch fossil fuels and finally commit to protecting both the UNESCO site and planetary health.\r\n\r\n\u0022Corals on the Great Barrier Reef are not supposed to bleach in cooler La Niña summers. 2022 is a first, thanks to anthropogenic heating.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While not yet officially declared a mass bleaching event, this is still disastrous news for our reef, the marine life, and communities that rely on its health,\u0022 said Dr. Lissa Schindler, Great Barrier Reef campaign manager with the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS).\r\n\r\nThe March 18 update from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority suggests a fourth major bleaching event since 2016 is underway and points to warmer than average sea surface temperatures—0.5−2°C above average throughout the park, with some areas ranging 2−4°C above average.\r\n\r\n\u0022Bleaching has been detected across the marine park—it is widespread but variable, across multiple regions, ranging in impact from minor to severe,\u0022 the assessment states.\r\n\r\n\u0022Most observations of bleaching have been of paling or fluorescing,\u0022 the update continues, \u0022but several locations have whole colonies bleached white\u0022—a status \u0022consistent with the patterns of heat stress experienced on the reef this summer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOf particular note, say reef defenders, is that the widespread bleaching comes during a La Niña year, which can help cool waters.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a sure sign that climate change caused by burning coal, oil, and gas is threatening the very existence of our reef,\u0022 declared Greenpeace Australia Pacific climate impacts campaigner Martin Zavan.\r\n\r\nAccording to bleaching expert Prof. Terry Hughes, \u0022Corals on the Great Barrier Reef are not supposed to bleach in cooler La Niña summers. 2022 is a first, thanks to anthropogenic heating.\u0022\r\n\r\nHughes also pointed to the marine park authority\u0026#039;s aerial surveys that \u0022reveal (so far) a footprint of mass bleaching similar to 2017, when the central 500km region was hardest hit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022How many more maps will it take to trigger real reductions in greenhouse gas emissions?\u0022 he asked.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe right-wing government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced sustained criticism from climate campaigners for doubling down on fossil fuel projects amid the planetary emergency. The prime minister also drew sharp criticism last year after launching a successful lobbying effort to keep the reef off a list of World Heritage Sites considered \u0022in danger.\u0022 Reporting earlier this month that the Australian government pushed for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to soften its assessment of the reef being \u0022in crisis\u0022 sparked additional criticism.\r\n\r\nIn a lengthy Twitter thread Friday, Greenpeace Australia Pacific CEO David Ritter debunked Morrison\u0026#039;s claims of having protected the reef and pointed to the government\u0026#039;s multiple climate failures.\r\n\r\n\u0022Preserving the reef would require clear and meaningful climate action, like a meaningful net-zero plan and a moratorium on new coal, oil, and gas projects,\u0022 said Ritter. \u0022Instead, Australia was recently ranked last out of 170 nations for climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\nRitter also noted that last year his group \u0022delivered legal notice directly to Scott Morrison [and] advised he is in breach of his World Heritage Treaty obligations to protect the reef.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022So, it\u0026#039;s time to cut the crap,\u0022 he added. \u0022We know the reef is in danger, but we also know how to protect it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddressing the prime minister, Ritter said, \u0022Do your job to safeguard Australians and our magnificent natural heritage, by speeding up our transition to clean energy and urgently phasing out fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe update was released just days before UNESCO\u0026#039;s reef monitoring mission begins.\r\n\r\nAMCS\u0026#039;s Schindler said that the mission delegates must \u0022witness the severity and widespread nature of this devastating event and while out there the Morrison government should explain to the mission why they continue to approve and cut red tape for fossil fuel projects.\u0022