Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A fish and coral community is seen in the Great Barrier Reef

A coral and fish community is pictured in the Great Barrier Reef on August 28, 2018. (Photo: Francois Gohier/ VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Study Warns Only 'Rapid Action' Can Prevent Worst Marine Extinction in 250 Million Years

"Reversing greenhouse gas emissions trends would diminish extinction risks by more than 70%," researchers found.

Jake Johnson

Research published Thursday in the journal Science warns that runaway global warming driven by carbon dioxide emissions has put marine life at risk of the most catastrophic mass extinction since the "Great Dying" 250 million years ago, when 90% of all ocean species were wiped out.

Using models of varying emissions scenarios, Princeton University scientists Curtis Deutsch and Justin Penn found that the continued burning of fossil fuels and "business-as-usual global temperature increases" are likely to result, by 2300, in mass extinctions of marine systems "on par with past great extinctions."

"With accelerating greenhouse gas emissions, species losses from warming and oxygen depletion alone become comparable to current direct human impacts within a century and culminate in a mass extinction rivaling those in Earth's past," the researchers write. "Polar species are at highest risk of extinction, but local biological richness declines more in the tropics."

While their findings are dire, Deutsch and Penn go out of their way to emphasize that the new research should be a catalyst for "rapid action," not despair.

"Reversing greenhouse gas emissions trends would diminish extinction risks by more than 70%, preserving marine biodiversity accumulated over the past ~50 million years of evolutionary history," they write.

Speaking to the New York Times, Deutsch and Penn explained that the decision to underscore the possibility of averting the most cataclysmic extinction scenario was an active one, leading to a last-minute change in the study's pre-publication headline: "Marine Extinction Risk From Climate Warming."

"We were about to send it in and I thought, 'Gee, it sounds like a title that only has the dark side of the result,'" said Deutsch, a professor of geosciences. "Not the bright side."

The headline they ultimately landed on—"Avoiding Ocean Mass Extinction From Climate Warming"—centers the element of choice: If humanity acts swiftly to bring carbon emissions into line with the limits set out by the Paris agreement, warming can be dramatically slowed and devastating marine life extinctions can be prevented.

"Our choices have huge impacts," said Deutsch.

The barriers to the kind of sweeping, global climate action that the scientific evidence demands remain immense, however, as the rich countries most responsible for planet-warming emissions burn fossil fuels at a rate that spells disaster for the future.

In 2021, ocean temperatures were the highest ever recorded for the third consecutive year. Oceans have absorbed over 30% of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by human activity over the past two centuries and 90% of the excess heat.

The consequences for marine life are immense. One study published earlier this year warned that "by 2080, around 70% of the world's oceans could be suffocating from a lack of oxygen as a result of climate change, potentially impacting marine ecosystems worldwide."

Related Content

This picture taken on March 7, 2022 shows the current condition of coral on the Great Barrier Reef, off the coast of the Australian state of Queensland.

'Disastrous News': Widespread Bleaching of Great Barrier Reef Underway

Andrea Germanos

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow late last year, nations adopted a pact stressing the "importance of protecting, conserving and restoring natures and ecosystems, including... marine ecosystems."

But climate advocates were dismayed by how little concrete action the gathering spurred, given the enormous consequences of failing to slash carbon emissions worldwide.

Malin Pinsky, a Rutgers University biologist, told the Washington Post on Thursday that Deutsch and Penn's research shows, "If we're not careful, we're headed for a future that I think to all of us right now would look quite hellish."

"It's a very important wake-up call," Pinsky added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A Chevron gas station is seen in Oregon

'This Is Robbery': Chevron Profits Quadruple and Exxon's Double Amid Ukraine Crisis

"Big Oil is intentionally profiteering off the war in Ukraine," said one campaigner. "We need a Big Oil windfall profits tax."

Jake Johnson ·

A fish and coral community is seen in the Great Barrier Reef

Study Warns Only 'Rapid Action' Can Prevent Worst Marine Extinction in 250 Million Years

"Reversing greenhouse gas emissions trends would diminish extinction risks by more than 70%," researchers found.

Jake Johnson ·

A woman is treated at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine.

'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care

"These plans are designed to maximize profits for corporations, NOT to provide high-quality healthcare," said Social Security Works.

Jessica Corbett ·

fracking_radiation

New Report Details Fracking's 'Widespread and Severe Harm' to Health and Climate

"From a public health perspective and a climate perspective, stopping fracking is imperative."

Brett Wilkins ·

Joe Biden

'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid

"Biden's call for an enormous $33 billion for Ukraine is over half the entire budget for the State Department and USAID," noted CodePink's Medea Benjamin. "We need diplomacy, not billions more in weapons!"

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. GOP Accidentally Admits That Biden Has the Power to Cancel Student Debt
  2. Ardent Voting Fraud Accuser Mark Meadows Is Registered to Vote in Multiple States
  3. 'Just Cancel It': 85% of Young US Voters Want Action on Student Debt
  4. Katie Porter Leads Letter Urging Biden Not to Dump More Money Into Medicare Advantage
  5. Steven Donziger Walks Free After 993 Days of 'Completely Unjust' Detention
  6. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  7. DeSantis Spars With Disney to Make Straight White Christians Think the GOP Is Protecting Their Kids
  8. 'A Real Threat to Democracy': Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion
  9. US Secretary of Defense Admits the Real Strategic Goal in Ukraine: Quagmire for Russia
  10. Seeing Inflation as 'Opportunity,' Corporations Are Profiting From Price Hikes: Analysis
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.