US Gas Exporters Set to Benefit After Germany Halts Russian Pipeline

The U.S. fossil fuel industry is poised to benefit from an expected\u0026nbsp;expansion of gas exports to Europe after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in response to Russian military aggression toward Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022The crisis plays right into the hands of American shale gas companies, which are reaping a windfall.\u0022\r\n\r\nCompleted in September but awaiting certification by Germany and the European Union, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine by running under the Baltic Sea, could double the flow of gas from Russia to Germany.\r\n\r\nWhile the $11 billion pipeline—owned by Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Gazprom, the Russian majority state-owned energy company, with Western\u0026nbsp;partners\u0026nbsp;including the United Kingdom\u0026#039;s Shell, France\u0026#039;s Engie, and Germany\u0026#039;s Uniper—has been criticized on ecological and geopolitical grounds, Scholz had been reluctant to connect the permitting process to deescalation efforts in Ukraine, calling it a \u0022private sector project.\u0022\r\n\r\nTwo weeks ago, Sludge journalist David Moore shed light\u0026nbsp;on the potential reason for Scholz\u0026#039;s hesitancy to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline:\r\n\r\n\r\nWith Russia massing its military presence along the border with Ukraine, the Kremlin could seek to weaken the international blowback by constricting gas supply delivered through pipelines in Ukraine. The result would be to ratchet up already\u0026nbsp;near record-high costs\u0026nbsp;for German businesses and households. Germany is\u0026nbsp;projected\u0026nbsp;to have enough gas in reserve for the cold months ahead and has been\u0026nbsp;investing\u0026nbsp;in renewable energy, and energy industry experts say it\u0026#039;s unlikely that Russia would entirely cut off the flow of gas because of the severe economic risks to its export markets. But Russian gas accounts for about\u0026nbsp;a third\u0026nbsp;of German supply and over 15% of its electricity generation, making up Europe\u0026#039;s largest gas source, so the pinch could be real.\r\n\r\n\r\nBut after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally recognized the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops to the Donbas region—a move that U.S. President Joe Biden said last month would spell death for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—Scholz took steps to shut down the project.\r\n\r\n\u0022We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement,\u0022 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Tuesday. \u0022We will be following up with our own measures today.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been the subject of increased lobbying and fierce congressional debate on Capitol Hill, including last month\u0026#039;s failed attempt, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), to hit the project with sanctions.\r\n\r\nNow that Germany has officially pulled the plug on the Russian pipeline, U.S. fossil fuel corporations—along with Cruz and other members of Congress who are heavily invested in oil and gas companies such as Houston-based Enterprise Products—stand to profit further from increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe, an ongoing trend that is likely to intensify amid the conflict in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nIn an opinion piece published on Monday, Oil Change International\u0026#039;s Andy Rowell\u0026nbsp;wrote\u0026nbsp;that \u0022there are always those\u0026nbsp;who will want to profit from war or the threat of war, as unscrupulous as it may seem. And for the American oil and gas industry there is no exception.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As Ukraine and Russia stand on the brink of a potentially lethal and bloody conflict, the American Petroleum Institute and its allies have been active on social media, arguing that now is a perfect time to expand LNG exports,\u0022 Rowell continued. \u0022It is a flawed and short-sighted argument and one that will only cause more problems and chaos in the long term.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Moore noted earlier this month, the U.S. fossil fuel industry \u0022rushed to link domestic gas exports with European security,\u0022 as seen in a recent\u0026nbsp;blog post\u0026nbsp;by an operative from the American Petroleum Institute—Big Oil\u0026#039;s most powerful lobbying group—and the\u0026nbsp;Wall Street Journal\u0026#039;s right-wing\u0026nbsp;editorial page.\r\n\r\nEmphasizing that Russia and the U.S. \u0022have a decades-long history of competing over the European energy market,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Guy Laron, a\u0026nbsp;senior lecturer in International Relations at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem,\u0026nbsp;argued\u0026nbsp;two weeks ago that \u0022the crisis plays right into the hands of American shale gas companies, which are reaping a windfall.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe\u0026nbsp;increased by 40%\u0026nbsp;in the last quarter of 2021 and are expected to be much higher during the first quarter of 2022,\u0022 he added. \u0022American energy executives\u0026nbsp;have declared\u0026nbsp;in recent weeks that they were eager to replace Russian pipeline gas with American liquefied gas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlthough U.S. exports, Moore noted, \u0022would not be enough to make up for the vast Russian supply, they would serve to develop trade channels for future shipments of fracked fossil gas to Germany.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite numerous\u0026nbsp;scientific warnings\u0026nbsp;about the need to\u0026nbsp;block new fossil fuel projects\u0026nbsp;to have a chance of\u0026nbsp;avoiding\u0026nbsp;the most catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis, extraction is\u0026nbsp;on the rise\u0026nbsp;in the U.S., which is\u0026nbsp;projected\u0026nbsp;to become the world\u0026#039;s top LNG\u0026nbsp;exporter\u0026nbsp;in 2022.\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way to deescalate this crisis across Europe is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast decade\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;drilling and fracking boom\u0026nbsp;turned the\u0026nbsp;Permian Basin\u0026nbsp;into the \u0022single most prolific oil and gas field\u0022 on the planet, and Congress\u0026#039; decision to lift a ban on crude exports in late 2015 precipitated a\u0026nbsp;massive build-out of pipelines\u0026nbsp;and related infrastructure.\r\n\r\n\u0022Well-connected American gas companies,\u0022 stressed Moore, \u0022are poised to capitalize on the export boom.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the U.S., U.K., and E.U.\u0026nbsp;have all vowed to impose economic sanctions against Russia, heightening fears that the Kremlin might retaliate by cutting off gas supply to Europe.\r\n\r\nIn the wake of recent developments in Ukraine, oil prices surged to nearly $100 per barrel on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven years, and European gas futures spiked by as much as 13.8%.\r\n\r\nDmitry Medvedev, Russia\u0026#039;s former president and now deputy chairman of its security council,\u0026nbsp;suggested that prices could double: \u0022Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2.000 for 1.000 cubic meters of natural gas!\u0022 he tweeted.\r\n\r\nAccording to Reuters, \u0022Putin did pledge, however, that Russia would not interrupt any of its existing gas supplies.\u0022\r\n\r\nRowell, for his part, argued that \u0022there may be a case for increasing short-term LNG exports to Europe, especially if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, but you cannot do that long term if you want to solve the climate crisis or deescalate tensions in the region. Because a Europe addicted to gas will always be vulnerable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The only way to deescalate this crisis across Europe,\u0022 he added, \u0022is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.\u0022