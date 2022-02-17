Trump Acolyte LePage Given Green Light to Run for Third Term in Maine

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage, a far-right Republican who made openly racist comments about immigrants in the state and compared himself to former President Donald Trump during his time in office, has officially been approved to run for a third term.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can\u0026#039;t let Paul LePage drag us backward once again.\u0022\r\n\r\nLePage, who launched his campaign last July, submitted more than 2,000 signatures in support of his candidacy to state officials on Wednesday, meeting the requirements to run in the June primary. Maine laws prohibit governors from holding office for three consecutive terms, but former governors are permitted to seek a third term after leaving office. LePage is the first person to do so.\r\n\r\nDuring his time as governor from 2011 to 2019, LePage said that \u0022people of color or people of Hispanic origin\u0022 were \u0022the enemy\u0022 in Maine\u0026#039;s fight against the opioid epidemic, prompting calls for his resignation. He also reduced welfare benefits and oversaw a rapid rise in childhood poverty, and his administration denied healthcare coverage to tens of thousands of Mainers as he refused to enact the Medicaid expansion that was approved by voters.\r\n\r\nLePage told the Maine Beacon on Thursday that if elected, he will not \u0022repeal anything that is good for Maine people,\u0022 referring to the Medicaid expansion, but added that he \u0022will reinstate work [requirements]\u0022 for beneficiaries of the program.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Between blocking healthcare access for tens of thousands, gutting our state\u0026#039;s education and public health systems, and refusing to adequately address the opioid epidemic or rising property taxes, LePage\u0026#039;s tenure was a disaster for Maine people,\u0022 said Drew Gattine, chair of the Maine Democratic Party, on Wednesday. \u0022We can\u0026#039;t let Paul LePage drag us backward once again.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf he wins the Republican primary, LePage\u0026#039;s main opponent is expected to be Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who has been fundraising aggressively but has not officially announced her plans to run for reelection.\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, as he submitted the signatures in support of his run at the Maine State House, LePage criticized Mills over mask mandates in schools—despite the fact that the state government only recommends masking; mandates for school districts have been decided locally.\r\n\r\n\u0022Take the masks off the kids and let them be kids,\u0022 LePage said. \u0022I think parents are better equipped to deal with Covid than Janet Mills.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe former governor also sought to place blame for rising electricity prices with Mills, although experts say cost increases are linked to global trends, and attacked Mills\u0026#039; proposal to send $500 checks to about 800,000 Mainers, amounting to half of the state\u0026#039;s $822 million revenue surplus.\r\n\r\nLePage said the money should go towards income tax cuts, while Mills cited the nonpartisan Revenue Forecasting Committee\u0026#039;s projections of potentially \u0022volatile\u0022 long-term revenues, depending on the pandemic and other factors.\r\n\r\n\u0022The governor\u0026#039;s office said a permanent tax cut with a short-lived surplus could potentially lead to scenarios of cutting spending or raising taxes down the road when the state no longer has a surplus budget,\u0022 reported News Center Maine. \r\n\r\nA Spectrum News/Ipsos poll released last September showed a 48% approval rating for Mills, with 54% of respondents saying they approved of her handling of the pandemic.