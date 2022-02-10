'Huge Win for Gray Wolves' as US Court Restores Endangered Species Act Protections

While celebrating a U.S. judge\u0026#039;s Thursday decision to restore federal protections that the Trump administration had stripped from the gray wolf, wildlife advocates and experts also demanded action to save wolves that won\u0026#039;t be protected by the legal triumph.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m relieved that the court set things right but saddened that hundreds of wolves suffered and died under this illegal delisting rule.\u0022\r\n\r\nCalling the ruling \u0022a significant victory for gray wolves and for all those who value nature and the public\u0026#039;s role in protecting these amazing creatures,\u0022 Defenders of Wildlife CEO and president Jamie Rappaport Clark said the restoration \u0022means that these vitally important animals will receive the necessary support to recover and thrive in the years ahead.\u0022\r\n\r\nCollette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity, similarly declared that \u0022this is a huge win for gray wolves and the many people across the country who care so deeply about them.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m relieved that the court set things right but saddened that hundreds of wolves suffered and died under this illegal delisting rule,\u0022 she said, warning that \u0022it will take years to undo the damage done to wolf populations.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the animal from the Endangered Species Act in January 2021, during the final weeks of Donald Trump\u0026#039;s presidency and several years after federal protections were removed from gray wolves in the northern Rockies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWestern Environmental Law Center attorney Kelly Nokes explained that \u0022the science is clear that gray wolves have not yet recovered in the western U.S.\u0022 and \u0022by design, the Endangered Species Act does not provide the federal government the discretion to forsake western wolf recovery in some regions due to progress in other parts of the country.\u0022\r\n\r\nCalifornia-based U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White reversed the Trump-era rule, writing that it \u0022relies on the recovery of core metapopulations of wolves in the Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountains to conclude that wolves across the entire lower 48 states no longer qualify for federal protection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However, similar to its previous rulemaking, the service did not adequately consider threats to wolves outside of these core populations,\u0022 White continued. \u0022Instead, the service avoids analyzing these wolves by concluding, with little explanation or analysis, that wolves outside of the core populations are not necessary to the recovery of the species.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdkins expressed hope that the ruling \u0022finally convinces the Fish and Wildlife Service to abandon its longstanding, misguided efforts to remove federal wolf protections\u0022 and urged the agency to \u0022work instead to restore these ecologically important top carnivores to places like the southern Rockies and northeastern United States.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe judge\u0026#039;s decision is a boon to wolves \u0022in states like California, Oregon, and Utah, where they have yet to achieve stable, robust populations,\u0022 said Erik Molvar, a wildlife biologist and executive director with Western Watersheds Project.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are relieved to have staved off premature delisting with this case,\u0022 he continued, \u0022but there is still a huge amount of work ahead to protect wolves in Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming, where they face some of their biggest threats.\u0022\r\n\r\nLindsay Larris, Wildlife Program director at WildEarth Guardians, noted that \u0022the nation has witnessed the brutality that happens when \u0026#039;management\u0026#039; of wolves is returned to anti-wolf states like Montana and Idaho, which have implemented an aggressive eradication agenda.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the #RelistWolves Campaign outlined in a statement Thursday:\r\n\r\n\r\nWyoming allows a virtually unrestricted hunt. Montana has authorized hunters to slaughter up to 85% of wolves, and even permits baiting, trapping, and hunting on the border of Yellowstone National Park. And in Idaho, where the state is offering a bounty of up to $2,500 for each wolf killed, hunters may slaughter up to 90% of the state\u0026#039;s wolf population using unethical hunting practices such as snaring, chasing wolves down with ATVs, and shooting them from helicopters. These extreme hunts are devastating the wolf population in the Yellowstone region: Hunters have recently killed 119 wolves in Wyoming, 229 in Montana, and 452 in Idaho. In addition, 24 Yellowstone wolves have been slaughtered on the border of the park just this season alone.\r\n\r\n\r\nCampaigners are calling for action from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, whose department is responsible for the Fish and Wildlife Service.\r\n\r\n\u0022Restoring federal Endangered Species Act protections for wolves is essential to their recovery throughout their historic range,\u0022 said Larris, \u0022so while we are thankful for this ruling we also call on Secretary Deb Haaland to issue emergency relisting protections for the northern Rockies wolf population to halt the senseless slaughter taking place.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso demanding action from the department, the #RelistWolves Campaign asserted that \u0022it is unconscionable to see how the federal government continues to ignore the plight of wolves in the northern Rockies—including the greater Yellowstone area.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Wildlife does not know state boundaries,\u0022 the campaign said. \u0022Under the current ruling, a wolf that\u0026#039;s protected when it\u0026#039;s in Oregon could be shot as soon as it wanders across the border into Idaho. A piecemeal relisting will not protect the species.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome activists also highlighted the importance of future collaboration. Cascadia Wildlands conservation director Bethany Cotton said that \u0022we look forward to engaging with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure wolf management is guided by sound science, not prejudice.\u0022\r\n\r\nEmphasizing that \u0022wolves are an integral part in the health and resilience of western ecosystems,\u0022 Adam Gebauer, Public Lands Program director at the Lands Council, said that \u0022local land managers, state wildlife offices, and the federal government must work together and rely on science and not politics to ensure their recovery.\u0022