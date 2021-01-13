Cori Bush Booed by House GOP for Denouncing White Supremacy

Freshman Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri, who is black, was openly booed by Republican lawmakers Wednesday after she denounced white supremacy on the House floor while explaining why she would vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Watch:

Republicans boo @CoriBush for standing up for multiracial democracy and rooting out white supremacy.pic.twitter.com/mGs736mJDv — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 13, 2021

Before being booed on the House floor, Bush said, "If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it's communities like Missouri's 1st District that suffer the most. The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of black lives."

"The first step in that process," Bush continued, "is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief."

Republicans responded harshly with boos and loud moans, leading Bush to question the underlying significance of the GOP lawmakers' outrage.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







"What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy?" Bush tweeted moments later.

The Democratic lawmaker—a nurse and activist who participated in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Ferguson following the police killing of Michael Brown in 2014—is a proponent of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and criminal justice reform, progressive policies that would reduce racial and economic inequality.

cori bush says the murderous mob was motivated by racism and this republican just gets right up there and admits it pic.twitter.com/7nf1qfJEZB — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) January 13, 2021

The Sunrise Movement pointed out that "condemning white supremacy should not be partisan."

Condemning white supremacy should not be partisan.



But when @CoriBush condemned white supremacy on the floor of the House of Representatives, Republicans booed her in response.



There should be no place in our government for anybody who stands for the values of the Confederacy. — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) January 13, 2021

"There should be no place in our government," the climate justice advocates added, "for anybody who stands for the values of the Confederacy."