'The Clear Progressive Choices': Working Families Party Endorses Markey and Morse in Primary Contests

The Working Families Party on Thursday endorsed Sen. Ed Markey for re-election and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse for Congress, calling the two Democrats the "two clear progressive choices" in their respective contests in the upcoming September 1 primary.

"Sen. Markey and Alex Morse are the clear progressive choices in this race," said WFP national director Maurice Mitchell said in a statement. "They're leaders on a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, they have the political will to shift the balance of power in Washington, and they're committed to building a Massachusetts that works for the many, not the few."

Markey, facing a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.), earned the group's endorsement for his longtime advocacy of progressive causes and his work to advance those goals through legislation in the Senate, including the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

In a statement welcoming the endorsement, Markey noted his record and tied it to the priorities of WFP.

"I'm grateful they've chosen to endorse me in this race," said Markey. "Throughout my career, I have worked to challenge the wealthy and powerful, from big oil to the NRA, and fight for the needs of working families. I'm thrilled that working families across the country support my campaign to carry on that fight."

Morse, who is running in Massachusetts' 1st District against longtime incumbent Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), said that "as someone who comes from a working family in a working class town, I am proud to be a Working Families Democrat."

"The Working Families Party has a track record of helping grassroots campaigns like ours unseat corporate-backed incumbents like Neal, and I'm excited to have their support," said Morse. "I'm ready to go to Washington to join the WFP to fight for policies that help people, not corporations and wealthy donors."

The endorsements come in the wake of progressive wins in Tuesday's primaries. In Missouri, Cori Bush charged to an upset victory over 10-term incumbent Rep. Lacy Clay (D-Mo.); in Michigan, progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) steamrolled a challenge from Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

"The progressive cavalry is headed to Massachusetts," tweeted CNN reporter Greg Krieg.