Death and Disappearance: Inside the World of Privatised War

Man Bahadur Thapa had his doubts about the safety of the travel arrangements. Taliban spies were everywhere in the Afghan capital, and the bus transporting him and the Canadian embassy’s other guards, all Nepalese and Indian, was unarmoured. But Thapa was used to pushing worries to the back of his mind. After all, he thought, the British company he worked for was trustworthy. So, as he did nearly every day, the 50 year-old boarded a yellow and white minibus and rode through the Kabul dawn to his shift.

Thapa’s memory of that day—June 20, 2016—stops about two minutes into the journey. He woke up 13 days later in hospital, his body riven with shrapnel. A bomb had ripped through the bus, killing 13 of his fellow Nepalese and two Indians.

His family had seen the blast on the news, but didn’t find out he was wounded until a doctor treating him thought to pick up his patient’s phone. As Thapa lay in a hospital bed, his son-in-law, who speaks good English, emailed the guard’s employers, a well-established company called Sabre International Security, with urgent questions: how would the critical surgery Thapa needed be paid for? What would happen to him afterwards, given that he clearly wouldn’t be able to work for a long time? Apart from one brush-off email, no-one responded. That might have been the last anyone in the West heard of the guards’ plight, if a Nepali labour rights expert helping the families hadn’t asked an American lawyer he knew to take a look at the case.

Matthew Handley specialises in getting compensation for vulnerable workers in war zones, and has taken on military contracting giants like the company formerly known as KBR Halliburton. This case however was different: when Handley googled Sabre, he couldn't even find a company website. There seemed to be no way of getting in touch with anyone.

“It was one of the most extreme examples of a company and all indicators of its presence just really disappearing,” he said.

It has been over a decade since a group of contractors killed more than a dozen people in central Baghdad, drawing attention to the emergence of a global private military industry. The world has since got so used to companies taking over what were long functions of the state that the Trump administration is now considering handing over the Afghan war to them. But as the strange overnight disappearance of one of its major players shows, the industry doesn’t yet appear to be significantly constrained by rules and norms. As Handley would discover, Sabre’s corporate history had as many red flags as it did prestigious contracts. And this was not even the first time the company had done a vanishing act.

Vegas meets military action

Hired guns are, as the cliché goes, the world’s second-oldest profession. For much of history they were how wars were fought. But by the 19th century, nation states with their own armies were emerging as the dominant model, and mercenaries were squeezed out of the picture. The companies that did exist were few and tended to operate in the shadows.

All this changed after 9/11, and in particular, with the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. The Pentagon needed to respond quickly to the chaos engulfing the country. The easiest and least politically costly way of freeing up more troops to fight was to hire contractors to do everything else - protect diplomats, bases and cargo. Between 2003 and 2008, the United States spent a total of $5.3 billion on security firms in Iraq. New companies sprang up to profit from the opportunity, among them Sabre International Security. These firms were hired to protect assets, not to engage in fighting. But as a company called Blackwater demonstrated when its guards shot 14 civilians dead in a Baghdad square in 2007, the lines can easily blur in a war zone. After the Blackwater scandal, the industry and its government clients scrambled to introduce voluntary professional standards. Soon, the US was winding down its presence in Iraq, and public concern about the ‘privatisation of war’ faded. The private security industry, however, did not go away - it evolved. Some firms were consolidated into larger entities through a process of buyouts and mergers. Many changed their focus to more discreet and profitable areas like cyber security and intelligence. Others carried on servicing the market for so-called hard security services, which got a boost from new government clients like China, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. The usefulness of contractors as a low-profile way of waging war was meanwhile noticed in other countries like Russia, where new firms started to grow.

“It has grown more organic and wild, like an untended garden”

There are still no binding regulations on the sector, though. There is not even an agreed definition of what a private military or security company is. Experts struggle to estimate the industry’s annual earnings, so it’s hard to say how much it has expanded. “It has grown more organic and wild, like an untended garden,” said Sean McFate, a former private military contractor who has written a book on the sector. “The industry has grown up and the US has gone away and stopped paying attention. It’s crazy now - Vegas meets military action.”

The Iraq war bonanza

In 2004, a veteran of the British Special Air Service (SAS) called Thomas McDonald set up a firm in Iraq called Sabre International Security. McDonald - who is more widely known by his middle name, Frank - has a rather forbidding reputation, reinforced by the fact that he is missing part of a finger on one hand. McDonald had little business experience, one former colleague recalled. Like others who worked for or did business with Sabre, they did not want to be identified, fearing retribution for breaking the code of silence which prevails in the industry. McDonald himself did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Briton went into business with an Iraqi partner called Namir El Akabi, whom he had met at a Baghdad social event. The Iraqi businessman took a 77.5% stake in Sabre’s Iraq operation, according to court documents. The two men were very different: El Akabi was the scion of a well-off Iraqi émigré family who had returned to Iraq after the US invasion and set up a string of companies in construction and logistics. A smooth-talker with a plump, lightly stubbled face, the media portrayed him as an Iraqi success story. Sabre picked up a slew of contracts to guard US military bases, and later, several other sites, including the Iraqi parliament, the airport for the southern holy city of Najaf, and the facilities of Russian energy firms. Many of its guards were brought in from poor countries. Former Gurkhas - mostly Nepalis or Indians who have fought in the British or Indian armies - were in particularly high demand among contractors in Iraq because of their reputation for toughness and bravery. Security companies “were hoovering up anyone who claimed to be a Gurkha,” said James Sinclair, a lawyer who was working in the Middle East at the time for FSI Worldwide, a recruitment firm that promotes ethical hiring practices. “If you could hold a gun and looked vaguely Nepalese, that was good enough, especially given the attrition rates.”

Profits were substantial in the early years of the occupation. “Everyone was filling their boots,” Sinclair added. “It was a bonanza.” In an official assessment of US government spending on security contractors in Iraq between 2003 and 2008, Sabre appears as the sixth biggest beneficiary, netting nearly $300 million.

"Good luck collecting - because Sabre does not exist"

By 2012, conditions had become more challenging for security contractors, not least because the American military had withdrawn the vast majority of its forces. Sabre in particular found itself on the wrong side of Iraq’s then-prime minister Nouri al Maliki. Iraqi employees started to hide the fact that they worked for Sabre, worried for their safety. Al Maliki announced in 2013 that his own son had been dispatched to arrest El Akabi for running an unauthorised security company and other offences. In a telephone interview with the Bureau from Iraq in December 2018, El Akabi denied that an arrest warrant was issued for him, insisting that Maliki’s comments were false. He told the Bureau that he had not been charged or arrested, and provided a document stating he had not been convicted of any crime or misdemeanour involving moral turpitude, which he said came from the Iraqi interior ministry. (The authenticity of this document could not be confirmed.) He admitted, however, that this was a time of difficulty for Sabre in Iraq.

At around this time, McDonald bought a company called Near East Security Services and transferred Sabre’s assets to the new company, according to testimony in a subsequent court case. (El Akabi said that this had happened without his knowledge.) One former Sabre employee told the Bureau this new company was effectively Sabre under a different name. “They rented a company name, an Iraqi company, and shifted all the contracts to this,” the former employee explained. “We established the new company. Where is Sabre gone? Nobody knows!”

An American firm called Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions was among those that went looking. Torres had partnered with Sabre on Pentagon contracts, but in 2011 the two firms started fighting over money in the US courts. After four years of litigation, Torres’s chief executive, Jerry Torres, wanted to settle with El Akabi. The two eventually sat down together in Jordan in June 2015, and according to Torres’s court testimony, El Akabi threw him a curveball. "Good luck collecting,” Torres reported him as saying, “because Sabre does not exist.”