'We Need an Unprecedented Transformation in Every Sector': 250 Climate Activists Stage Sit-in at Pelosi's San Francisco Office

"How many natural disasters and unnecessary deaths will it take before politicians truly accept that we are in the middle of a moral and existential emergency?"

"If Nancy Pelosi is up to date on the latest climate science, then she knows that we need an unprecedented transformation in every sector of the economy."

—Morissa Zuckerman, Sunrise Movement

That's what 24-year-old Morissa Zuckerman—one of 250 youth climate activists and constituents who staged a sit-in at the San Francisco office of presumptive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday—wants to know.

"If Nancy Pelosi is up to date on the latest climate science, then she knows that we need an unprecedented transformation in every sector of the economy over the next 12 years," Zuckerman said in a statement. "Planning for a Green New Deal is common sense. It's the Democratic Party's ticket to the White House."

While a surge of support since Monday—after at least 1,000 youth activists flooded Capitol Hill and more than 140 were arrested—has brought the total number of incoming House Democrats calling for the creation of a select committee for a Green New Deal to 35, Pelosi is not yet among them. The protesters hope to change that.

After 1000 young people went to DC yesterday asking Democratic leaders to support the #GreenNewDeal, 250 more showed up in San Francisco today urging @NancyPelsoi to take a stand. In the last 24 hours, the number of reps supporting went from 22 to 35. We are going to win this. pic.twitter.com/nPj4lIZSHb — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) December 12, 2018 Jackie Ali Córdoba age 23 at #GreenNewDeal action currently blocking entrance to SF Federal Building because when she saw the youth @sunrisemvmt action 3 weeks ago in DC it was “the first time I’d felt hope instead of fear” on the climate. pic.twitter.com/cOhjIzOZCs — Antonia Juhasz (@AntoniaJuhasz) December 11, 2018 The forty people blocking Speaker @NancyPelosi’s office will stay as long as necessary to get her to agree to a #GreenNewDeal!#jointhemovement #ClimateAction #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/ruqaTKv9rX — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) December 11, 2018

The demand for a Green New Deal—a set of policies that would simultaneously address the global climate crisis as well as create jobs and a more just economy—has been championed by youth activists across the country and a slate of incoming progressive House Democrats.

That coalition of "climate hawks" includes the youngest woman ever elected to Congress: Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The 29-year-old—whose challenge to Democratic Party leadership began with her stunning primary victory in June—even joined a protest at Pelosi's D.C. office last month.

"If young people, the largest voting bloc in the country, are supposed to support Democratic Party leadership, then those elected officials need to show real leadership and take action to protect the future," said Nina Gordon-Kirsch, another participant in the San Francisco sit-in, where activists blocked four entrances to the Federal Building.

"We need a Green New Deal," Gordon-Kirsch added, "and it must address the disproportionate effects that climate change has on front-line and marginalized communities, as well as all workers and working people."

Officials were letting people in and out of the building through a back entrance. So activists have blocked that entrance, too!#NoExcuses @NancyPelosi! We need a #GreenNewDeal NOW! pic.twitter.com/JqCjBJhzzS — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) December 11, 2018 Hey @NancyPelosi — we’re still out here. And we’re going to keep coming back until you support @Ocasio2018’s Select Committee for a #GreenNewDeal. There are 2 days left in the 2018 legislative session. Let’s keep the pressure up. Add your voice https://t.co/Kq1idY3PJZ pic.twitter.com/TS9ameJeVo — Sunrise Bay Area (@sunrisebayarea) December 12, 2018

Here is the full list of Democrats currently backing the call for the select committee as tallied by the Sunrise Movement: