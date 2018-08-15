Demolishing Claims of 'Waning' Progressive Movement, Bold Left-Wing Candidates Score Big Primary Wins Across Nation

"Looking forward to all the journalists who wrote last week that the progressive movement was dead correcting their takes tomorrow."

That was how Josh Miller-Lewis—deputy communications director for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—responded to the major wave of progressive primary wins in Wisconsin, Connecticut, and Minnesota on Tuesday night, victories that further demolished recent claims by corporate pundits and self-interested Third Way centrists that the left has "hit a wall" and cannot win consistently nationwide.

Here are just some of the highlights from Tuesday's elections:

"We started this campaign to prove people are ready and willing to fight for an America that works for all of us," Omar wrote on Twitter following her victory on Tuesday. "To every staff member, volunteer, donor, and voter, this win is just as much yours as it is mine. Together, we will move our district, state and nation forward."

The progressive advocacy group Justice Democrats—which endorsed Hallquist, Omar, and Bryce—noted in a statement Wednesday morning that each of the candidates "has taken a pledge to fight for expanded and improved Medicare for All, a $15/hour living wage, ending for-profit prison and police institutions, abolishing and defunding ICE, tuition-free college and trade schools, and so much more--all without corporate money."

"We are building power and doing it quickly," the group concluded.

This map put out by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee shows how progressives are winning nationwide, not just in small enclaves:

While Tuesday night's primary wins were great for progressives who support bold climate policies, justice for immigrants, and economic security for all, it was terrible for the pundits who "reduce the struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party to a weekly scorecard," as The Nation's John Nichols put it.

These "naysayers"—who are so often quick to pronounce the death of the left after a handful of insurgent candidates lose but are totally silent when establishment candidates suffer massive defeats—were forcefully called out on social media on Tuesday night:

Hey, nay-sayers saying progressive moment is waning, peep these D primary results: -Trans @christineforvt wins VT Gov

-Somali-American @IlhanMN wins MN House

-Af-Am teacher @JahanaHayesCT wins CT House

-Working-class hero @IronStache wins WI house#TheResistance is doing fine. — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) August 15, 2018 I’m very confused....So the left was born in June when AOC won, then died last week in St Louis, Michigan, and Kansas, and now came back to life again tonight in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Connecticut — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 15, 2018 Here's another @Ocasio2018-endorsed progressive who won who, like Rashida Tlaib, doesn't fit into the widespread media narrative that AOC's favored candidates are all losing & socialism is dead, so don't expect many outlets to acknowledge this. https://t.co/bZYawAaDqO — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) August 15, 2018

"We're just getting started," declared the advocacy group People for Bernie following Tuesday's progressive wins. "We're going to change America for hundreds of years. Thank you to everyone who is forcing change."