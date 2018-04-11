With 800+ Protests Planned, Nation Ready for Mass Revolt as Trump Reportedly Eyes Firing Rosenstein

After mobilizing for months in anticipation of a serious obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign, more than 300,000 Americans from all 50 states are prepared to loudly protest should the president fire Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The president is reportedly considering firing Rosenstein as a warning to Mueller following an FBI raid of the office and residence of Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, on Monday. With Rosenstein's sign-off, Mueller advised federal prosecutors to seize emails and other documents, reportedly related to Cohen's alleged payments to women with whom the president had sexual relationships.

Trump responded to the raid by claiming it showed "attorney-client privilege is dead!" on Twitter, and told reporters that it amounted to "an attack on our country."

Although both Rosenstein and Mueller are Republicans, Trump has insisted for months that the Justice Department's investigation into his campaign's alleged contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign is part of a left-wing attack on his administration.

Legal experts believe Trump would need to direct Rosenstein to fire Mueller, and the deputy attorney general has reportedly indicated that he would resign if Trump did so. According to officials who spoke to the Huffington Post, Rosenstein is "the most probable target, if the president acts" in response to the Cohen raid.

"I'd like to make something crystal clear to the president: Mr. President, any attempt to remove Rod Rosenstein will create the exact same constitutional crisis as if you fired special counsel Bob Mueller," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday.

MoveOn.org has been mobilizing for months to stage nationwide protests in the event of Mueller's dismissal, resulting in more than 800 planned demonstrations that Americans are prepared to attend.

"If Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, it will create a constitutional crisis. The same goes for other ways he could attempt to end or compromise the investigation," reads the call to action on the organization's website, where a map shows every city where Americans can join protests that would begin directly after Trump fires one or more of the Justice Department officials. "Our response in the hours following a potential power grab will dictate what happens next—whether Congress will stand up to Trump or allow him to move our democracy toward authoritarianism."

The protests are being sponsored by a number of organizations, including MoveOn.org, Public Citizen, Stand Up America, Indivisible, The Arena, Common Cause, #MarchForTruth, Pantsuit Nation, People for the American Way, Every Voice, Common Defense, Together We Will, Working Families Party, Demos, Free Speech for People, Democracy 21, NextGen America, Women’s March, and more.

This list is provided by MoveOn.org and you can see the most updated list here.