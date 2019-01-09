The Infantile Politics Of Compulsive Trump Bashing

"People spend so much time mocking Trump or waiting for him to be impeached. And the danger with this kind of obsession with a single person is that you don’t see the system that produced him."—Arunhati Roy
National Security Adviser John Bolton is criss-crossing the Middle East to engage in damage control, or what The New York Times derisively termed “clearing up after his boss.” Washington’s war crimes’ partners are being told that Trump misspoke when he said “Our boys, our young women, our men, they’re coming back home. We won.” U.S. allies will receive assurance that American soldiers will continue to be cannon fodder, killing or being killed on behalf of Israel and various Arab tyrants in the region. U.S. taxpayers will continue to foot the bill.
Superhawk Bolton is a pawn of billionaire, ultra-Zionist Sheldon Adelson who prevailed upon Trump to appoint him as National Security Adviser.
For a moment the curtains were pulled back to reveal with acute moral clarity, the bipartisan support for American imperialism, endless wars and transparent contempt by our overlords for democracy.
It’s evident to anyone with eyes to see and a modicum of integrity, that this battle is between Trump’s abhorrent America First nationalism and the political establishment’s neoliberal imperialism.
Top Comments