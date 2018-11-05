Trump Bullying Will Hurt Millions of Iranians

- We are suffering the sanctions with our bodies and souls. Businesses are closing, workers are losing their jobs, food prices are increasing by the hour. We may not be happy with our government, but this economic situation makes us more dependent on the.
- When I sleep at night there is one set of food prices. When I get up in the morning, they have doubled. We are losing our ability to buy food for our children because of Mr. Trump.
- My grandmother in Iran has gone blind in one eye because she can no longer access her diabetes medicine. Thanks America.
- I am a teacher in Iran. Before President Trump violated the nuclear deal, my salary was $800 a month. Now I have to work 12 hours a day, six days a week, just to make $250. The harsher the sanctions, the more difficult our lives become. I don't know why we should suffer the consequences of decisions made by stubborn officials, whether here or in the United States. We just want to live normal lives.
