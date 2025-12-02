Reverse Migration Is Not A Cure. It Will Only Make America Weak and Alone

On November 28, President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social, “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country.”

This post came after an Afghan national was identified as the suspect in the shooting of Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, two National Guard members deployed in Washington, DC as part of the Trump’s administration nationwide crime-fighting effort. At the time of this writing, Beckstrom has passed, and Wolfe remains in critical condition.

This is a tragedy on multiple fronts. Two victims of another senseless mass shooting. The National Guard should have never been deployed in the first place. Military officials had warned that they would be in danger. This did not need to happen.

But, as a philosopher who specializes in issues of racism and immigration, I can assure you that Trump’s response is another tragedy in the making. His call for “reverse migration” is not a cure. It is the culmination of his yearlong effort to limit migration and strip immigrants of their rights and protections. In January, he issued Executive Order 14160 to restrict the constitutionally-guaranteed right to birthright citizenship. In June, the Trump administration implemented travel bans that fully or partially restrict nationals of 19 countries from entering the US. In October, the Trump administration announced that it will restrict the number of refugees it admits into the US to 7,500, with most slots being filled by white South Africans.

The call for “reverse migration” is a direct warning to all people of color—Trump is telling us we do not belong in his America.

Trump is attempting to politically capitalize on the death of a young servicewoman to further his xenophobic and Islamophobic policies. These policies will make the US weak and alone. They will divide us. Since 2015, the rate of reported hate crimes has more than doubled. Calls for “reverse migration” or to “remigrate” will make all people of color and Muslims, regardless of citizenship status, vulnerable.

This is not hyperbole. We’ve seen this same scenario play itself out repeatedly. After the 9/11 attacks, hate crimes against Muslims rose 1,617% according to the FBI. After China was blamed for Covid-19, violent attacks against Asians and Asian Americans rose. People do not see citizenship. They see skin color and judge who belongs on the basis of that.

No matter his motives, Rahmanullah Lakanwal should be given a fair trial. He should be judged for his actions and held accountable. However, he is an individual. He does not represent all Afghans, Muslims, people of color, or immigrants. Permanently pausing migration from all “Third World Countries” is a drastic overreaction with deeply racist connotations. Phrases like “Third World” or “developing” imply a hierarchy of countries—that some are "backwards" and "lesser." They are used almost exclusively to refer to formerly colonized nations in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. For Trump, these are “shithole countries.”

These connotations are not absent in Trump’s words. His decision to halt all migration from the “Third World” due to the actions of one man is racist. He is communicating that if one person of color kills someone, then all people of color are dangerous. The call for “reverse migration” is a direct warning to all people of color—Trump is telling us we do not belong in his America.

This is not about being a “net asset.” Immigrants pay taxes, contribute to the economy, and commit fewer crimes than US citizens.

It is also not a matter of “loving our Country.” Immigrants love this country despite the immense abuse they suffer. That’s why they came here. It’s why so many people around the world want to come here.

The problem, however, is that Trump fails to understand that loving this country does not mean blind acceptance or absolute loyalty. Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.) for instance, is no less American because she criticizes the Trump administration. It is because she’s American that she stands up for the Constitution.

Love is not about submission. It is about transformation and growth. That's precisely what immigrants do. Whether it be film, music, literature, the arts, the sciences, they prove their love by enriching and broadening our culture.

All that said, Trump is right about one thing—the US system does need to fully recover. But, the problem is not immigrants. The problem is him.