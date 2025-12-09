Republicans Have No Healthcare Plan Other Than Stealing From You to Enrich Billionaires
Despite Democrats giving them every opportunity to change course, Republicans are full steam ahead with their destruction of our healthcare system.
Republicans keep saying they are about to release a healthcare plan. But they never release anything remotely adequate to meet the American people’s needs. That’s because they don’t want to say their real plan out loud: Take healthcare away from as many Americans as possible, all to give giant tax cuts to billionaires.
This week, the Senate is scheduled to vote on healthcare. Democrats have a plan: Extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for three years, so that millions of Americans can keep their healthcare. But not a single Senate Republican is expected to vote with them.
Republicans have yet to release a healthcare plan of their own. They know that 24 million Americans are going to see their healthcare premiums double on average (in some cases, triple) when the ACA subsidies expire on January 1. They know that Americans in rural areas, many of them Republican voters, will get hit the hardest. But Republicans don’t care.
The Republican north star is to take healthcare away from non-billionaires to give tax cuts to billionaires. Republicans are so focused on this goal that they are willing to throw their own voters under the bus, and risk a massive political backlash.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse.
The ACA cuts are just one of the body blows Republicans are inflicting on our healthcare system. In the spring, they voted to cut $1 trillion from Medicaid—which is forcing hospitals and nursing homes that rely on Medicaid funding to close. Once again, rural areas are hit hardest. In the same legislation, Republicans gave billionaires and big corporations a multi-trillion dollar tax cut.
Republican politicians don’t believe that non-billionaires deserve healthcare. They think working people exist to serve the interests of the billionaires. If we get sick, we’re no longer of any benefit to the billionaires. When Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was asked about the impact of Medicaid cuts, she replied, “We are all going to die.” The unspoken part: And if you’re not a billionaire, we want you to die quickly and painfully, without the healthcare you need.
Here’s what we can expect this week: The Senate will hold a vote on extending the ACA subsidies. Every Republican will vote no, which is a vote to double and triple the healthcare premiums of millions of Americans.
The House likely won’t even hold a vote, because not a single Republican has signed onto the discharge petition to bring the ACA subsidy extension to the House floor. Some Republicans in competitive congressional districts claim they support extending the subsidies, but that’s a lie. They won’t even work with Democrats to bring it to a vote.
If, by some miracle, the Senate and House pass legislation extending the subsidies, President Donald Trump will veto it. He has made it clear that he stands with his fellow billionaires, not working people.
As for the ever-anticipated Republican healthcare plan? If they release anything it will be a fig leaf like expanded health savings accounts—which can’t be used to pay for insurance premiums. These are just attempts to shift blame, not get anyone healthcare.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse. Despite Democrats giving them every opportunity to change course, Republicans are full stream ahead with their destruction of our healthcare system. They will pay the price next November.
An Urgent Message From Our Co-Founder
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Republicans keep saying they are about to release a healthcare plan. But they never release anything remotely adequate to meet the American people’s needs. That’s because they don’t want to say their real plan out loud: Take healthcare away from as many Americans as possible, all to give giant tax cuts to billionaires.
This week, the Senate is scheduled to vote on healthcare. Democrats have a plan: Extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for three years, so that millions of Americans can keep their healthcare. But not a single Senate Republican is expected to vote with them.
Republicans have yet to release a healthcare plan of their own. They know that 24 million Americans are going to see their healthcare premiums double on average (in some cases, triple) when the ACA subsidies expire on January 1. They know that Americans in rural areas, many of them Republican voters, will get hit the hardest. But Republicans don’t care.
The Republican north star is to take healthcare away from non-billionaires to give tax cuts to billionaires. Republicans are so focused on this goal that they are willing to throw their own voters under the bus, and risk a massive political backlash.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse.
The ACA cuts are just one of the body blows Republicans are inflicting on our healthcare system. In the spring, they voted to cut $1 trillion from Medicaid—which is forcing hospitals and nursing homes that rely on Medicaid funding to close. Once again, rural areas are hit hardest. In the same legislation, Republicans gave billionaires and big corporations a multi-trillion dollar tax cut.
Republican politicians don’t believe that non-billionaires deserve healthcare. They think working people exist to serve the interests of the billionaires. If we get sick, we’re no longer of any benefit to the billionaires. When Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was asked about the impact of Medicaid cuts, she replied, “We are all going to die.” The unspoken part: And if you’re not a billionaire, we want you to die quickly and painfully, without the healthcare you need.
Here’s what we can expect this week: The Senate will hold a vote on extending the ACA subsidies. Every Republican will vote no, which is a vote to double and triple the healthcare premiums of millions of Americans.
The House likely won’t even hold a vote, because not a single Republican has signed onto the discharge petition to bring the ACA subsidy extension to the House floor. Some Republicans in competitive congressional districts claim they support extending the subsidies, but that’s a lie. They won’t even work with Democrats to bring it to a vote.
If, by some miracle, the Senate and House pass legislation extending the subsidies, President Donald Trump will veto it. He has made it clear that he stands with his fellow billionaires, not working people.
As for the ever-anticipated Republican healthcare plan? If they release anything it will be a fig leaf like expanded health savings accounts—which can’t be used to pay for insurance premiums. These are just attempts to shift blame, not get anyone healthcare.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse. Despite Democrats giving them every opportunity to change course, Republicans are full stream ahead with their destruction of our healthcare system. They will pay the price next November.
- Republicans Plan to Rip Medicaid Away from Millions of Seniors — All to Give Tax Cuts to Billionaires ›
- With Its ‘Big Betrayal Bill,’ the GOP Is Waging War Against Working Class Americans ›
- 'People, Poor Disabled People in Particular, Are Going to Die': Trump Takes Axe to Medicaid ›
- 'Call This What It Is—Theft': Republicans Approve Largest Medicaid, SNAP Cuts in US History ›
- Outrage Pours in After House GOP Approves 'One of the Most Catastrophic Bills Passed in Modern History' ›
- The Republican Health Care Apocalypse ›
Republicans keep saying they are about to release a healthcare plan. But they never release anything remotely adequate to meet the American people’s needs. That’s because they don’t want to say their real plan out loud: Take healthcare away from as many Americans as possible, all to give giant tax cuts to billionaires.
This week, the Senate is scheduled to vote on healthcare. Democrats have a plan: Extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies for three years, so that millions of Americans can keep their healthcare. But not a single Senate Republican is expected to vote with them.
Republicans have yet to release a healthcare plan of their own. They know that 24 million Americans are going to see their healthcare premiums double on average (in some cases, triple) when the ACA subsidies expire on January 1. They know that Americans in rural areas, many of them Republican voters, will get hit the hardest. But Republicans don’t care.
The Republican north star is to take healthcare away from non-billionaires to give tax cuts to billionaires. Republicans are so focused on this goal that they are willing to throw their own voters under the bus, and risk a massive political backlash.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse.
The ACA cuts are just one of the body blows Republicans are inflicting on our healthcare system. In the spring, they voted to cut $1 trillion from Medicaid—which is forcing hospitals and nursing homes that rely on Medicaid funding to close. Once again, rural areas are hit hardest. In the same legislation, Republicans gave billionaires and big corporations a multi-trillion dollar tax cut.
Republican politicians don’t believe that non-billionaires deserve healthcare. They think working people exist to serve the interests of the billionaires. If we get sick, we’re no longer of any benefit to the billionaires. When Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) was asked about the impact of Medicaid cuts, she replied, “We are all going to die.” The unspoken part: And if you’re not a billionaire, we want you to die quickly and painfully, without the healthcare you need.
Here’s what we can expect this week: The Senate will hold a vote on extending the ACA subsidies. Every Republican will vote no, which is a vote to double and triple the healthcare premiums of millions of Americans.
The House likely won’t even hold a vote, because not a single Republican has signed onto the discharge petition to bring the ACA subsidy extension to the House floor. Some Republicans in competitive congressional districts claim they support extending the subsidies, but that’s a lie. They won’t even work with Democrats to bring it to a vote.
If, by some miracle, the Senate and House pass legislation extending the subsidies, President Donald Trump will veto it. He has made it clear that he stands with his fellow billionaires, not working people.
As for the ever-anticipated Republican healthcare plan? If they release anything it will be a fig leaf like expanded health savings accounts—which can’t be used to pay for insurance premiums. These are just attempts to shift blame, not get anyone healthcare.
The bottom line is that Republicans are plunging us into a healthcare apocalypse. If you aren’t a billionaire, your healthcare is about to get worse. Despite Democrats giving them every opportunity to change course, Republicans are full stream ahead with their destruction of our healthcare system. They will pay the price next November.
- Republicans Plan to Rip Medicaid Away from Millions of Seniors — All to Give Tax Cuts to Billionaires ›
- With Its ‘Big Betrayal Bill,’ the GOP Is Waging War Against Working Class Americans ›
- 'People, Poor Disabled People in Particular, Are Going to Die': Trump Takes Axe to Medicaid ›
- 'Call This What It Is—Theft': Republicans Approve Largest Medicaid, SNAP Cuts in US History ›
- Outrage Pours in After House GOP Approves 'One of the Most Catastrophic Bills Passed in Modern History' ›
- The Republican Health Care Apocalypse ›