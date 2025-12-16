Tell Your Reps: Stop Trump's Warmongering Against Venezuela

For the first time, the House of Representatives will vote THIS WEEK on War Powers Resolutions to stop US hostilities toward Venezuela.

Since the recent round of War Powers Resolution votes in the Senate, the situation continues to escalate. First, the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, with reports that the Trump administration has plans for additional seizures. The illegal bombing of small boats continues as well. Just on Tuesday, the Pentagon reports military strikes on three more boats in the eastern Pacific. In total, these strikes have now accounted for the extrajudicial killing of at least 95 people. International legal and human rights experts have widely denounced the extrajudicial killings as violations of international law, even calling them crimes against humanity.

President Donald Trump has also signaled that the US is planning for a land invasion and acknowledged that he has authorized covert CIA operations within Venezuela.

This is quickly becoming a potential five-alarm fire. We need to press even harder with the message that it is Congress, NOT the president, that gets to decide when the US goes to war. Our Constitution gives Congress the power to stop a warmongering president like Trump by passing a War Powers Resolution. This week, your representative will be voting to do just that.

Please join the thousands of others taking action today in demanding “NO WAR WITH VENEZUELA” by calling your representative!

Two bills have just been introduced in the House, and between them, 56 Representatives are already on board, including 3 Republicans.

The first (H Con Res 61), sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-NY), would require the president to remove US troops from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere unless he receives congressional approval for military action.

The second (H Con Res 64), sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), would direct the president to remove US forces from any conflict with or within Venezuela unless authorized to use military force by Congress.

We need you to contact your representative TODAY to urge them to vote yes on both bills. Due to the urgency and timing of these votes, the most effective thing to do is to call your representative’s office.

Please call your representative today! Here’s all we need you to do:

1) Call the special hotline 1-833-STOP-WAR (1-833-786-7927) to get connected with your representative’s office.

2) When connected, give your representative this message:



My name is (your name), and I am a voting constituent from (your City). I am calling to urge the representative to support War Powers Resolutions to put an end to hostilities within or against Venezuela that Congress has not authorized. This week could see votes on H. Con. Res. 61 from Rep. Gregory Meeks and H. Con. Res. 64 from Rep Jim McGovern. Both bills would help end any hostilities with Venezuela that Congress has not authorized. Americans across the political spectrum oppose regime change attacks against Venezuela, including 63% of Republicans, 79% of independents, and 88% of Democrats saying the US should not get involved in Venezuela. I urge my representatives to listen carefully to these numbers and vote to stop the US from launching further into another unnecessary war of choice, this time in our own hemisphere.

This is an incredibly important moment in time. The most effective thing you can do today is to make sure our representatives hear from constituents like you. Please join the thousands of others taking action today in demanding “NO WAR WITH VENEZUELA” by calling your representative!

It’s up to those of us who strive for peace to make sure representatives feel enough heat from constituents to pull us back from the brink of war. Please call your representative today!

Thank you for everything you do to build a more peaceful world.