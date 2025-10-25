The ‘No Kings’ Protests: An Affirmation of Democracy in the Face of Authoritarianism

Millions of Americans poured into the streets across the country on October 18 to protest President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda which threatens the democratic ideals that have long defined progressive visions of America.

With defiance and hope, protesters echoed calls of “democracy, not monarchy,” embodying the liberal ethos that power must answer to the people, not the whims of a self-anointed ruler. Today, executive overreach threatens to erode the checks and balances our Founders so painstakingly designed, and the protests served as both a warning and a beacon, sending the message to all Americans that the arc of justice, even if it bends too far toward Trump’s dystopia, can be straightened by collective will.

The sheer breadth of the protests was indeed impressive and shattered expectations as massive crowds of urban progressives, rural independents, and suburban families gathered to express their deep-seated anxieties over the Trump administration’s destructive political agenda, including immigration crackdowns and education cuts.

This was no ordinary protest, and the goal was not to cry out against one policy or another. When democracy is under siege, Americans must rise as a collective, amplifying marginalized voices on important issues such as immigration, reproductive rights, and environmental justice. “No Kings” is a clarion call for those who care about the monarchical pretensions of Trump’s governance. Liberals are furious over the president’s actions like executive orders expanding his presidential powers beyond reason, the deployment of federal forces against state governors, and daily threats to prosecute political adversaries. The protesters decried not abstract, theoretical tyranny, but Trump’s tangible harms. He has sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on violent raids in numerous cities across America, slashed funding for public education and clean energy, and cooked up schemes to undermine fair representation. Trump’s “America First” rhetoric masks a zero-sum nationalism that erodes the inclusive and pluralistic fabric that liberals value.

The “No Kings” protests were not an endpoint. Instead, they served as a pivot point, energizing a resistance that may just reshape the 2026 midterms and perhaps beyond.

The “No Kings” framing resonates deeply with progressive history. The anti-monarchy fervor of 1776 against King George III and the civil rights marches of the 1960s both recast national resistance as patriotic duty. Americans are no longer able to count on the Supreme Court for justice and instead must fight on their own to prevent Trump’s monarchic fantasy and effect change. True security lies in empowered communities, not with iron-fisted leaders. The protests demanded an end to authoritarian overreach, safeguarding immigrant families, and ensuring that healthcare, wages, and climate action aren’t bargaining chips in Trump’s game of thrones.

We must not despair. The protests served a great public good in sustaining morale and offering hope for a better future and democratic governance. The voice of the people has always been a central element in American democracy, and it will remain as such as long as the people do not fear emerging from their homes and engaging in public protest without the threat of arrest or persecution.

The Trump administration’s response was as predictable as it was revealing. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) branded the DC march a “hate America rally.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt floated RICO charges and Antifa smears, as well as pulling out old, debunked George Soros conspiracies. Trump’s infantilism has been put on display once again when he added to the administration’s messy response by publishing an AI-generated video of him as a crowned bomber dropping excrement on crowds.

Of course, from a liberal vantage this is not just mere rhetoric. Trump is once again displaying his adherence to the authoritarian playbook as he sows division to justify oppression. Why was the National Guard mobilized? It certainly wasn’t for protection. If anything, it was meant as intimidation, the very tool used by dictators and authoritarians around the world for centuries.

The “No Kings” protests were not an endpoint. Instead, they served as a pivot point, energizing a resistance that may just reshape the 2026 midterms and perhaps beyond. We know this from historical precedent. The suffrage parades of 1913 and the Vietnam War protests of the 60s were not flashpoints but foundations for progress. Americans can aid ballot initiatives by amplifying calls for accountability, impeaching anti-democracy enablers, and electing pro-democracy champions. The key is to channel outrage into structural change, county by county, state by state.

America thrives not on crowns, as Trump would like, but on the collective courage of its citizens. Let’s hope that the “No Kings” protests act as the spark that reignites the republic.