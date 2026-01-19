Let's Try Some Actual Intelligence for MLK Day

As 2026 begins to hit its stride and we pray nourish our hopes for it, it might be wise to look around. In his December 8 column in the New York Times, Thomas Friedman addresses the war in Ukraine and how to end it. In his opening, he argues that a Munich-style truce, such as the one President Donald Trump has proposed, would be a disaster. Like the Munich Pact, it wouldn’t last. All the concessions would be on Ukraine’s side, it would leave Russian President Vladimir Putin free to resume the war at his pleasure, and it would continue the Ukrainian people’s suffering.

Any lasting peace, Friedman insists, will require tough, rigorous, careful negotiating; flexibility and concessions on both sides; and firm guarantees of Ukraine’s sovereignty. It won’t be pretty, and it won’t be perfect, but, as he phrases it, a dirty deal would be better than a filthy one.

So far, so good. Then he pokes fun at Putin: Why is Russia wasting resources on a slog of a war when it could develop artificial intelligence instead, and get in on the greatest technological revolution ever before it falls too far behind countries that are already in? Buried in the joke is the sly hint that the US might do the same by pulling back on its own military adventures, even though Trump has given the techies the order to go full speed ahead. Damn the environmental torpedoes!

That’s where Friedman’s argument goes off its track. Artificial intelligence is hugely capital, water, and energy intensive. Once running, the data centers will fry the planet, not to mention the higher electric bills and blackouts their voracious appetite will cause. How about some taxpayer subsidies and fossil fuel fire to keep those data centers going, scarecrow?

How about putting an end to our president’s flamboyant criminality, which he flaunted as he bombed Venezuela’s capital and kidnapped its president, while he continues to finance genocide in Gaza?

As he often does, Friedman has proposed a technological and entrepreneurial solution to a moral and political problem. All that does is further entrench the advantages of a military-plutocratic elite and worsen the socioeconomic and environmental damage which results. What’s more, the events of January 3 have made his proposal irrelevant.

We’ve already blown our chance to keep global warming below 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Now that it’s 2026, we’ve got four more years to cut fossil fuel use enough to keep the planet below 2°C. Right now, fossil fuel use is still rising and the warming is headed toward 2.6°C.

Rather than artificial intelligence, how about some actual intelligence instead? New START expires next month. While that’s too short a time to get a new arms control pact, how about beginning the negotiations to get there? Or are the business opportunities from a breakneck arms race too tempting for the powers that be on all sides to resist?

How about saving the money, energy, and water that data centers would consume for human use—at least until we know how to control them and the AI they’d serve?

How about breaking our long-standing habit of overthrowing foreign governments whose leaders disagree with our policies?

How about providing enough decent food, pay, housing, clean energy, and affordable healthcare for everyone? Yes, everyone.

How about doing all we can to salvage the environment upon which all our planet’s life depends?

And how about doing all we can to make America safe for democracy?

That would be a proper way to offer homage to Martin Luther King’s birthday, the anniversary of which we observe today.