A Gas Tax Holiday Won’t Lower Energy Prices. Here’s What Would

With the traditional summer driving season rapidly approaching, gasoline prices in the US—already grossly inflated by President Trump’s ongoing conflict of confusion with Iran—are likely to spike even higher. As of mid-May, the average price at the pump has reached $4.52 a gallon—a 54 percent increase over the pre-war cost. By Memorial Day the average American could be paying more than $5 a gallon—an unthinkable reality just a few months ago.

But how could this be? After all, Trump has claimed for years that a “drill, baby, drill” approach to domestic energy policy, heedlessly advancing the interests of Big Oil, would surely benefit everyday Americans with lower energy costs. What Trump’s foreign and domestic escapades have produced instead was likely his actual intended outcome all along: massive profits for fossil fuel corporations and their executives that helped get him elected. We should be shocked but not surprised that these dirty favors are now being repaid on an unconscionable scale, all at our expense.

As the war with Iran has so glaringly proven, the assertions by Trump and his fellow Republicans about consumer cost benefits of American “energy independence” are a complete sham. There is a remarkably straightforward explanation for this: Domestic oil and gas prices are set by the global marketplace. Our constant interaction with this marketplace, through voluminous oil and gas exporting and importing, makes the US vulnerable to any disruptive occurrence around the world. Increased domestic production does not generally translate to lower energy prices for Americans.

There are key steps that Congress can take right now to substantively reduce fuel costs for US consumers immediately. All they require is the political will to stand up for everyday Americans by standing up to Big Oil.

In recent days Trump has bizarrely claimed that he “doesn’t think at all” about Americans’ financial pain, but has also suggested suspending the federal gasoline tax to provide relief for drivers. This is highly unlikely to make much difference, as little of the modest 18-cent tax would actually be passed down through the supply chain to savings at the pump.

Yet there are key steps that Congress can take right now to substantively reduce fuel costs for US consumers immediately. All they require is the political will to stand up for everyday Americans by standing up to Big Oil.

First, Congress should halt gasoline exports when domestic prices spike. A bill recently introduced by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) would do just this. This simple policy is a no-brainer. A temporary halt on gasoline exports would provide effective insulation from moments of international market turmoil by suddenly bolstering domestic supply and quickly relieving stress on prices at the pump here at home.

The second bill Congress should pass now to help struggling American families is the Windfall Profits Tax—a special levy on the very largest fossil fuel companies. Sponsored by Khanna in the House and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) in the Senate, the bill would impose a supplemental quarterly levy based on the difference between “normal” (but still massive) corporate oil profits made last year versus the absolutely mind-blowing profits raked in since price spikes in 2026. Revenue collected would be returned directly back to taxpayers.

Egregious profiteering aside, Americans shouldn’t be asked to subsidize dirty, climate-killing fossil fuels in the first place.

The Windfall Profits Tax would only fall on the very largest fossil fuel corporations, leaving smaller companies accounting for 70 percent of domestic production untouched. This approach would prevent giants like ExxonMobil and Chevron from further gouging consumers without the very real threat of losing significant market share. With oil priced over $100 a barrel, as it is now, the tax would raise at least $33 billion annually. An average American family would receive at least $325 of this pot. Again, the only loser here: the very biggest of Big Oil.

Egregious profiteering aside, Americans shouldn’t be asked to subsidize dirty, climate-killing fossil fuels in the first place. Congress must act on this absurdity as well, via the End Polluter Welfare Act. First introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2012, the bill has been updated over the years to keep up with the ever-expanding amount of taxpayer aid foolishly funneled to one of the richest—and most hazardous—industries in the world. Trump’s disastrous “Big, Beautiful Bill” of 2025 only doubled down on the madness.

Sanders’ bill would eliminate more than $190 billion in tax loopholes and federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry over the next 10 years. A reinvestment of this huge sum in countless other ways, for countless other purposes, would have a direct and lasting positive impact on Americans’ financial and physical health.

As President Trump continues to address the deepening energy cost crisis in America with an oscillating assortment of meaningless platitudes, false promises, and outright dismissiveness, Congress has an opportunity to step up and advance real, tangible solutions that would help families and small businesses. The legislative tools to address the crisis are sitting on the shelf, waiting for the political will to pull them down, dust them off, and put them to work.