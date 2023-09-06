To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

White House Must Stop Dirty Drilling Everywhere

Alaska move is a welcome reminder that the Biden administration can do more

The Biden administration will reportedly announce that it is canceling oil and gas lease sales in the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) that were conducted during the Trump administration.

In response, Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement:

“The only way to meaningfully combat the climate crisis is by stopping new fossil fuel projects. The Biden administration is right to stop these egregious drilling plans – and they must apply the same standard to all other oil drilling and fracking operations in the country. President Biden campaigned on a pledge to stop fracking on public lands, but in his first two years in office approved more oil and gas permits than Donald Trump.

“Today’s action is a reminder that the White House has considerable authority to rein in fossil fuels. It’s time for the President to act on those powers. Thousands of people will be marching in New York later this month to make it clear that moving off fossil fuels must be an urgent priority.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

