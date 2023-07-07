July, 07 2023, 03:09pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Ukraine: US plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine undermines international efforts to safeguard civilians from indiscriminate weapons
LONDON
Responding to news that the US plans to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine, Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Military, Security and Policing issues said:
“Amnesty International has long stressed that cluster munitions are inherently indiscriminate weapons which have caused untold harm to civilians across the world – in some cases decades after conflicts have ended.
“Russia’s war of aggression has brought profound suffering to the people of Ukraine. It is the humanitarian considerations, and concern for civilians in countries torn by war and its aftermath – which has driven 111 states, including many of Ukraine’s allies, to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions and ban the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of such weapons.”
“The USA’s plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine is a retrograde step, which undermines the considerable advances made by the international community in its attempts to protect civilians from such dangers both during and after armed conflicts.”
Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty International’s Researcher on Military, Security and Policing
“Amnesty International urges the USA to reconsider this decision, accede to the Convention, destroy its stockpiles, and cease all use, production and transfer of cluster munitions.”
Background
- Cluster munitions are small submunitions which are launched and dispersed by rockets, artillery, and air-dropped containers, scattering ordnance over a wide area, sometimes as large as a football pitch.
- Many systems have high “dud” rates, leaving large areas contaminated with unexploded ordnance which can remain lethal long after the conflict has ended. The US is reportedly planning to send Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munition (DPICM) cluster munitions, which have dud rates of 6% or more. US law prohibits the transfer of weapons with dud rates over 1%.
- Civilians, particularly children, are most at risk of injury or death from unexploded cluster munitions post-conflict; land can remain contaminated for years, preventing use for farming or other activities.
- The Convention on Cluster Munitions, which entered into force on 1 August 2010 and has been ratified by 111 states, bans the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine and the USA, among others, are not states parties to the Convention.
- Customary international humanitarian law prohibits the use of inherently indiscriminate weapons; launching indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Immediately following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Amnesty International condemned its actions as an act of aggression, which is a crime under international law. Amnesty International has also documented war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law committed in the course of Russia’s war on Ukraine, including extrajudicial killings of civilians by Russian forces, the commission of torture and other ill-treatment, abuse of prisoners of war, deliberate bombing of the theatre in Mariupol while used as a civilian shelter, and other war crimes. In particular, we have documented the unlawful use of cluster munitions by Russian forces in multiple cities in eastern Ukraine; some of these attacks constitute war crimes. We call on both sides to respect the laws of war, and to bring those responsible for violating them to account, in fair trial proceedings.
Amnesty International is a worldwide movement of people who campaign for internationally recognized human rights for all. Our supporters are outraged by human rights abuses but inspired by hope for a better world - so we work to improve human rights through campaigning and international solidarity. We have more than 2.2 million members and subscribers in more than 150 countries and regions and we coordinate this support to act for justice on a wide range of issues.
Climate Crisis ‘Out of Control’ as Global Temperature Breaks Record for 3rd Time in 4 Days
Thursday's record came after the revelation that the seven-day stretch ending Wednesday was also the hottest week in at least 44 years.
Jul 07, 2023
For the third time in just four days, the Earth sweated through its unofficial hottest day on record Thursday.
The average global temperature reached 17.23°C, or 63°F, on July 6, up from the record set Monday, surpassed Tuesday, and matched Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer. Thursday's record came after the revelation that the seven-day stretch ending Wednesday was also the hottest week in at least 44 years.
"Climate change is out of control," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in response to Monday's and Tuesday's records, as The Associated Press reported. "If we persist in delaying key measures that are needed, I think we are moving into a catastrophic situation."
Scientists attribute the high temperatures to a combination of global heating caused primarily by the burning of fossil fuels and an El Niño event officially declared by the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization Tuesday.
"Such records are the predictable consequence of a short-term El Niño temperature boost coming on top of the long-term global warming trend due to mankind's greenhouse gas emissions."
Earth's temperature reached 17.01°C, or 62.62°F, Monday and then 17.18°C, or 62.9°F, Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). While these temperatures are the hottest since record-keeping began in 1979, The Washington Post explained, data from ice cores and tree rings indicate that they haven't been experienced on Earth since the last interglacial period 125,000 years ago, when sea levels were around 18 feet higher. The week ending Wednesday was also 0.08°F, or 0.04°C, warmer than any in the record books, according to AP.
"Such records are the predictable consequence of a short-term El Niño temperature boost coming on top of the long-term global warming trend due to mankind's greenhouse gas emissions," lead Berkeley Earth scientist Robert Rohde tweeted in response to Thursday's new record.
The University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer uses both temperature readings from the surface, air balloons, and satellites, along with NCEP forecast data, to provide daily average two-meter air temperatures, according to The Guardian.
The records it reports are considered "unofficial" by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) because they rely partly on computer models, AP explained, but the agency did not deny the impact of the climate emergency and El Niño on recent extremes.
"Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognize that we are in a warm period due to climate change," NOAA said in a statement reported by AP.
There are also other indicators speaking to spiking temperatures: The European Union's Copernicus ECMWF ERA5 dataset put Monday's mean temperature at a record 16.88°C and Tuesday's at a new record temperature of 17.03°C.
June was also the warmest June on record, according to a report from the E.U.'s Copernicus Climate Change Service released Thursday, with temperatures more than 0.5°C above the 1991-2020 average. Sea surface temperatures also broke monthly records for both May and June, and Antarctic sea ice dwindled to 17% below average for a record low for June.
"We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024," Chris Hewitt, WMO Director of Climate Services, said in a statement responding to the report. "This is worrying news for the planet."
Scientists predict that the record breaking will continue into July, which is usually the warmest month of the year.
"Chances are that the month of July will be the warmest ever, and with it the hottest month ever," Karsten Haustein, a research fellow in atmospheric radiation at Leipzig University, told The Guardian, clarifying that "ever" meant in the last 120,000 years.
"I've never seen anything like it. I've been having heart palpitations because of the heat. I'm starting to think seriously that I'm going to leave Timbuktu."
The records aren't just numbers. They have been felt in extreme heatwaves around the globe from Texas to China. Cities in China are opening air raid shelters to help people hide from heat that has already turned deadly, APreported Friday, and temperatures in Beijing surpassed 35°C for more than nine days in a row for the first time since 1961.
Temperatures were also high in Timbuktu, Mali.
"Usually, at night it's a bit cool even during the hot season. But this year, even at night, it's been hot—I've never seen anything like it," 50-year-old Fatoumata Arby toldAP. "I've been having heart palpitations because of the heat. I'm starting to think seriously that I'm going to leave Timbuktu."
Beyond high temperatures, the impacts of the climate emergency continue to be felt in other ways. In an update Thursday, Canadian officials said the country's record-breaking wildfire season—which has sent toxic smoke pouring across the border in recent weeks—continues, with nearly 5,000 people forced from their homes and more than 8.8 million hectares of forest burned, CBC News reported. That's nearly 11 times the average hectares burned in the last decade.
"This number is literally off the charts," Michael Norton, director of the Northern Forestry Centre with the Canadian Forest Service at NRCan, said during a press conference reported by Politico, "with at least three more months left in the active wildfire season."
Officials say the climate emergency is playing a major role in the unprecedented season.
"This summer, we are witnessing the effects of climate change first-hand as Canada continues to experience more intense and frequent severe weather events," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said in a briefing reported by CBC News.
In Pakistan, meanwhile, heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 50 people in two weeks, Al Jazeera reported Friday. The deluge comes a year after devastating flooding in Pakistan swallowed a third of the country and claimed more than 1,700 lives. Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, but it is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, and scientists said that rising temperatures made last year's disaster more likely.
"Only when we bring carbon emissions to zero does the warming stop."
In response to news of broken records and weather extremes, University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann said people should not be paralyzed with fear.
"Rather than being 'terrified' by this expected consequence of human-caused warming, we should be motivated to act—in particular, holding politicians accountable at the ballot box," he tweeted. "Only when we bring carbon emissions to zero does the warming stop."
There's a chance that living through this summer of extremes could help with that motivation.
"The issue of climate change doesn't often get its 15 minutes of fame. When it does, it's usually tied to something abstract like a scientific report or a meeting of politicians that most people can't relate to," George Mason University climate communications professor Ed Maibach told AP.
"Feeling the heat—and breathing the wildfire smoke, as so many of us in the Eastern U.S. and Canada have been doing for the past month—is a tangible shared public experience that can be used to focus the public conversation," he said.
DC Panel Recommends Giuliani Be Disbarred for Leading Trump's 'Big Lie' Legal Team
A disciplinary committee ruled that Giuliani "forfeited his right to practice law" by taking part in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Jul 07, 2023
Politicoreported Friday that "Giuliani plans to challenge the panel's findings and recommended sanction in front of a larger bar-discipline board."
An attorney discipline panel ruled Friday that Rudy Giuliani has "forfeited his right to practice law" and should be disbarred in Washington, D.C. for leading former President Donald Trump's legal team as it worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election on false pretenses.
The decision by the D.C. Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility's Ad Hoc Hearing Committee states that Giuliani's failed effort to toss the presidential election results in the battleground state of Pennsylvania "had no factual basis, and consequently no legitimate legal grounds."
Giuliani's "frivolous lawsuit," the decision continues, "attempted unjustifiably and without precedent to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters, and ultimately sought to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election."
For that reason, the panel argued that Giuliani "should be disbarred from the practice of law in the District of Columbia."
The committee's recommendation must still be reviewed by the full Board on Professional Responsibility as well as the D.C. Court of Appeals, which will make the final ruling on any penalty for Giuliani.
Giuliani has already had his law license suspended in New York over his work to reverse Trump's 2020 election loss.
Politicoreported Friday that "Giuliani plans to challenge the panel's findings and recommended sanction in front of a larger bar-discipline board."
Ocean Defenders Decry 'Total Failure' of Global Shipping Agreement to Meet Paris Climate Goal
"There is no excuse for this wish-and-a-prayer agreement," said one activist.
Jul 07, 2023
Ocean Rebellion also staged a mermaid "die-in" on the conference floor, and threw a morning rave outside the IMO building.
As the world's seafaring nations failed to agree on any absolute emission reduction targets during this week's Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting in London, civil society groups warned Friday that the draft deal reached by 175 nations is insufficient to achieve the Paris climate agreement's preferred 1.5°C planetary warming limit.
In a tentative agreement reached at the tail end of the 80th Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting (MEPC80), members of the United Nations' International Maritime Organization (IMO) eschewed concrete commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions in favor of "indicative checkpoints" to reach net-zero by or around 2050.
These include reducing global annual emissions from shipping from 2008 levels "by at least 20% and striving for 30% by 2030." In the longer term, the tentative agreement calls for a 70% reduction—and "striving for 80%"—in shipping emissions by 2040.
Activists are demanding a 50% reduction in worldwide shipping emissions from 2008 levels by the end of the decade.
The shipping industry is responsible for about 3% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, even more than worldwide commercial aviation. The overwhelming majority of the roughly 100,000 cargo vessels plying the seas and carrying 90% of all global cargo run on bunker fuel, the world's dirtiest diesel containing 3,500 times more sulfur than automotive diesel.
Members of Ocean Rebellion marked what the activist group called the "total failure" of MEPC80 by dropping a large banner from the second floor of IMO Lambeth Road headquarters.
Ocean Rebellion also staged creative protests throughout the week at MEPC80. An activist dressed as Poseidon confronted attendees; the mythical ruler of the seas also "sent a letter" to IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim seeking a meeting to discuss how his "watery realm is becoming uninhabitable."
Ocean Rebellion also staged a mermaid "die-in" on the conference floor, and threw a morning rave outside the IMO building.
"The U.N. talks a great talk. The International Maritime Organization, a U.N. body, is unfit for purpose. It's corrupted by industry and uses its U.N. remit on behalf of the shipping industry," charged Ocean Rebellion activist and artist Suzanne Stallard.
"We're living in an age of ecological breakdown; the U.N. must recognize this by reforming IMO governance," she added. "We ask the U.N. to call out its rogue subsidiaries, still more harmful to life on Earth than the rogue states we hear so much about."
The Clean Shipping Coalition, an international association of civil society environmental protection groups, on Friday published a set of recommendations for the shipping industry:
- 1.5°C-aligned emission cuts through the introduction of new legislation and tightening of existing laws;
- Shipping levies on a 1.5°C-aligned basis and of at least $100 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions in service of an equitable transition;
- Industry cooperation and investments in wind propulsion, green hydrogen, and other alternative energy solutions;
- Inclusion of shipping in countries' nationally determined contributions under the Paris agreement.
"There is no excuse for this wish-and-a-prayer agreement," John Maggs, president of the Clean Shipping Coalition, said in a statement. "They knew what the science required, and that a 50% cut in emissions by 2030 was both possible and affordable. Instead, the level of ambition agreed is far short of what is needed to be sure of keeping global heating below 1.5ºC and the language seemingly contrived to be vague and noncommittal."
"The most vulnerable put up an admirable fight for high ambition and significantly improved the agreement," Maggs added, "but we are still a long way from the IMO treating the climate crisis with the urgency that it deserves and that the public demands."
