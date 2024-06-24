June, 24 2024, 11:07am EDT
For Immediate Release
U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Challenge from United States, Families, and Doctors Against Transgender Health Care Ban
The Supreme Court of the United States has granted certiorari in a legal challenge brought by the United States and Tennessee families and a medical provider against a 2023 state law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. The court is not expected to hear arguments until next fall.
“The future of countless transgender youth in this and future generations rests on this Court adhering to the facts, the Constitution, and its own modern precedent,” said Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project. “These bans represent a dangerous and discriminatory affront to the well-being of transgender youth across the country and their Constitutional right to equal protection under the law. They are the result of an openly political effort to wage war on a marginalized group and our most fundamental freedoms. We want transgender people and their families across the country to know we will spare nothing in our defense of you, your loved ones, and your right to decide whether to get this medical care.”
“This Court has historically rejected efforts to uphold discriminatory laws, and without similar action here, these punitive, categorical bans on the provision of gender-affirming care will continue to wreak havoc on the lives of transgender youth and their families,” said Tara Borelli, Senior Counsel at Lambda Legal. “We are grateful that transgender youth and their families will have their day in the highest court, and we will not stop fighting to ensure access to this life-saving, medically necessary care.”
“Tennesseans deserve the freedom to live their lives as their authentic selves without government interference, yet every day this law remains in place, it inflicts further pain and injustice on trans youth and their families. The Court has the power to protect trans youth’s right to access the healthcare they need by striking down this discriminatory law,” said Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, staff attorney at the ACLU of Tennessee. “As politicians continue to fuel divisions for their own political gain, it’s crucial to recognize that for trans youth and their families, this isn’t about politics — it’s about the fundamental freedom to access vital, life-saving healthcare. We are steadfast in our commitment to fiercely advocate for trans youth and their families, ensuring they have the autonomy to access the care they need to survive and thrive, and the Court has the opportunity to make that future a reality.”
The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Tennessee, Lambda Legal, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP asked the Court to review a September 2023 decision by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals allowing Tennessee’s ban to stay in effect. The United States intervened in the Plaintiffs’ case at the district court and also asked the Court to review the Sixth Circuit decision. The Tennessee law prohibits medical providers from treating transgender youth with evidence-based gender-affirming medical treatment and requires youth receiving gender-affirming care to end that care by March 31, 2024.
Applying the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County and other long-standing precedents, trial courts have blocked such bans in Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. In June 2023, a federal court in Arkansas struck down that state’s ban on gender-affirming care after a two-week trial in the first and only post-trial ruling on the constitutionality of such a law, finding it violated the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment as well as the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
The Supreme Court granted the Petition filed by the United States, which was a party in the Plaintiffs’ case. The United States’s granted petition can be found here.
More on LW. v. Skrmettican be found here.
This case is part of the ACLU’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Supreme Court Docket.
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.(212) 549-2666
On Dobbs Anniversary, Advocates Mark 'Two Years of Outrage' and Rally for Abortion Rights
"Women shouldn't have to wait to see if the Supreme Court will decide if they can get life-saving healthcare in all states," said one campaigner of a pending ruling on emergency abortion care.
Jun 24, 2024
As the country marks two years since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the 1973 ruling that affirmed Americans have the constitutional right to obtain abortions, advocates expressed a need to acknowledge the harm caused by Dobbs while also looking ahead to the pro-forced pregnancy movement's desire to further restrict reproductive rights.
The decision expected by the end of the month is Idaho and Moyle, et al. v. United States, which stems from Idaho's near-total ban on abortion care. In August 2022, a federal judge barred the state from enforcing the ban due to its conflict with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires hospital emergency departments that accept Medicare to provide treatment to any patient with an emergency medical condition, including people facing pregnancy complications who need abortions.
Since the Dobbs decision was handed down two years ago, the real-world implications of abortion bans have become clear to many Americans as advocates have shared the stories of women like Kate Cox, who was forced to flee Texas to obtain abortion care when she learned her fetus had a fatal condition; Anya Cook and Shanae Smith-Cunningham, who faced the dangerous condition preterm prelabor rupture of the membranes (PPROM) but were unable to receive the standard of care recognized by obstetricians under Florida's 15-week abortion ban; and Amanda Zurawski, who was forced to become "sick enough" from a rapidly spreading infection before doctors would provide an abortion in Texas.
Last month, polling from the Pew Research Center suggested the stories of Zurawski, Cox, and other women have struck a chord with many Americans; more than 60% said they believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a four-percentage-point jump from 2021.
"We can't let that happen," said executive director Christina Harvey.
Exactly two years after the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for nearly half of U.S. states so far to ban or severely restrict abortion care, reproductive justice advocates convened in Washington, D.C. on Monday to mark the anniversary and speak out ahead of another ruling that could have deadly consequences for pregnant people across the country.
The life-threatening experiences of those women and others, said Human Rights Watch on Monday, exemplify "two years of outrage" since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
"The Supreme Court's revocation of national protections for abortion access, and the restrictive state laws that followed, means the United States is violating the rights to life, health, privacy, nondiscrimination, and freedom from cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, among others," said the global organization. "Access to legal abortion is essential to achieve gender equality. Every year, more leaders, legislatures, and courts abroad understand this. U.S. states should repeal restrictions on abortion, enshrine access to abortion in state constitutions, and advance the global trend of recognizing women's autonomy."
Last month, polling from the Pew Research Center suggested the stories of Zurawski, Cox, and other women have struck a chord with many Americans; more than 60% said they believed abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a four-percentage-point jump from 2021.
At the rally in Washington on Monday, reproductive rights advocates joined union members in calling on the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to convene a national labor conference for reproductive justice, arguing that the largest federation of unions in the U.S. "is in the most powerful position to mobilize thousands of workers in defense of this fundamental right."
With 1 in 3 women of reproductive age in the U.S. now living in states with abortion bans, Reproductive Justice Maryland executive director Jakeya Johnson said at the rally that the Dobbs decision has "disproportionately impacted those who are marginalized and struggling to make ends meet."
"Today we're here to say, enough is enough," said Johnson. "The power of our collective voices cannot be underestimated. When labor and reproductive justice movements join forces, we are unstoppable. We're a force for change, and our strength lies in our numbers."
Meanwhile, groups including Reproductive Freedom for All, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Women's Law Center, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America marked the Dobbs anniversary by launching their Abortion Access Now campaign, pledging a $100 million investment to advance abortion rights and access through lobbying, grassroots organizing, public education, and other communications strategies.
"We envision a future where abortion, and all sexual and reproductive healthcare, is not only legal but also accessible, affordable, and free from stigma or fear," said the campaign. "This campaign is committed to building and leading a broad, inclusive vision for abortion access, ensuring everyone can make fundamental decisions about their health and bodies with dignity and support. Together, we will secure the freedom to control our own bodies and care for ourselves, our families, and our communities."
A separate campaign launched by the judicial reform group Stand Up America similarly marked the Dobbs anniversary and focused on warning U.S. voters that a victory by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November would "ensure MAGA control of the [U.S. Supreme] Court for decades to come," with an impact on abortion rights and other crucial issues.
"We can't let that happen," said executive director Christina Harvey.
EU Charges Apple With Restricting Competition Under New Antitrust Law
"For too long Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies—denying consumers new opportunities and choices," a European commissioner said.
Jun 24, 2024
European Union regulators on Monday filed preliminary charges against Apple for restricting competition in its App Store, the first case under a landmark antitrust law that came into full effect in March.
Apple's rules of engagement "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternatives channels for offers and content," the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the E.U. that handles antitrust regulation, wrote in a statement.
The commission's findings follow an investigation, announced in March, of Apple and other tech firms for non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which was designed to allow smaller tech companies to compete and lower prices for consumers.
"For too long Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies—denying consumers new opportunities and choices," Thierry Breton, a European commissioner responsible for digital markets, wrote on social media.
In a reference to Apple's slogan, "Think different," Breton quipped that it should be "Act different."
“Act different” should be their new slogan🍏
For too long @Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies — denying consumers new opportunities & choices.
Today we are taking further steps to ensure AppStore & iOS comply with #DMA pic.twitter.com/e741oV9r9l
— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) June 24, 2024
The DMA was designed to prevent Big Tech firms from using their market power to dominate the industry.
"In football terms, this is about getting your players onto the pitch. Imagine how easy it would be for one of the teams to win their game tonight if they made sure that the rival team couldn't even get into the stadium. This is in fact what we often see in the digital world: many companies get stuck in their changing room," Margrethe Vestager, an EC official in charge of competition policy, said in a speech delivered Monday about the law.
The DMA was also designed to give regulators a way to streamline antitrust efforts so they don't get bogged down in years of litigation, a process that could be tested in the current Apple case.
The EC sent its findings to Apple on Monday and the company now has a chance to respond to the charges, with the commission scheduled to reach a final decision by next March. Monday's action was akin to the "halfway stage" in a traditional antitrust lawsuit in which a company is issued a statement of objection and a chance to reform its practices, The Guardianreported.
If the findings are finalized, Apple would have one year to comply or face a penalty of up to 10% of global revenues. The company took in $383 billion last year. However, E.U. regulators aim for dialogue that leads to compliance, rather than issuing a penalty, according to The Guardian.
The DMA has kept the EC busy. In addition to the charges, the commission also announced on Monday a new investigation into Apple's iOS business terms, including the "core technology fee" it charges for every download of the app after 1 million downloads in a year.
"The developers' community and consumers are eager to offer alternatives to the App Store," Vestager, the commission official, said regarding the newest probe. "We will investigate to ensure Apple does not undermine these efforts."
Big Tech companies including Apple, which have been deemed "gatekeepers" by E.U. regulators, have challenged the DMA in court to try to limit the law's scope.
Apple's antitrust battles are not limited to Europe. "The charges underscore the risk to the company's business from increased regulatory scrutiny around the world," The New York Times reported.
The U.S. Department of Justice and sixteen states filed a landmark antitrust suit against the company in March alleging that the company "illegally maintains a monopoly over smartphones by selectively imposing contractual restrictions on, and withholding critical access points from, developers." The United Kingdom and Japan have also recently investigated and taken legal action against the company.
Top UN Expert Applauded for Demand to End Failed 'War on Drugs'
"Many lives have been sacrificed and it's time to stop wasting resources," said an advocate with Amnesty International.
Jun 24, 2024
The global "war on drugs" led by the United States has been a costly and destructive failure that must be terminated and replaced by an approach focused on harm-reduction, an independent United Nations expert said Monday.
Tlaleng Mofokeng, the U.N.'s special rapporteur on the right to health, wrote in a report delivered to the Human Rights Council that since the 1970s, the global drug war has "heavily criminalized and stigmatized the production, distribution, and consumption of psychoactive drugs, with devastating effects across the globe and particularly in the Global South."
While the "existing international legal framework on drug control has propelled the criminalization of drug use, naming addiction to drugs as an 'evil' that states must combat," Mofokeng continued, "the risk of harsh punishment has not served as a deterrent to drug use" and draconian "drug laws and policies have resulted in the violation of various human rights, including the right to health, with a disproportionate impact on people who have been made the most vulnerable."
Mofokeng, a South African physician, noted that the drug war has "negatively affected the availability, accessibility, acceptability, and quality of certain drugs used as medicines."
As an alternative to incarceration and other punitive drug policies, Mofokeng urged nations to "decriminalize the use, possession, purchase, and cultivation of drugs for personal use" and roll out "harm-reduction services such as needle exchange programs and opioid substitution treatment" for those struggling with addition.
Governments should also "decriminalize, repeal, rescind or amend laws and policies that have a negative impact on the right to health and that perpetuate different systems of oppression, such as racism and colonialism," and "ensure that drug law enforcement does not lead to violations of the enjoyment of the right to health," said Mofokeng.
"Governments must consign the 'war on drugs' to history and start implementing all the recommendations outlined in this report."
Human rights advocates applauded the U.N. expert's recommendations.
Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International's senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns, said in a statement that "this is a bold and urgent call on governments worldwide to finally abandon the manifestly failed policies of the so-called 'war on drugs.'"
"For over six decades, this ill-conceived approach to public health has not only failed to reduce the use and supply of drugs, it has also resulted in widespread human rights violations, violence, mass incarceration, suffering, and abuse across the globe, affecting disproportionately people from historically marginalized communities," said Guevara-Rosas. "This report powerfully highlights that another way is possible. Focusing on harm reduction, treatment, and social support has proven the benefits of putting human rights at the center of drug policies."
The United States has spent over a trillion dollars fighting the war on drugs, which the Nixon administration launched in the early 1970s. In recent years, the U.S. and European governments have used chunks of their international aid budgets to fight the drug war internationally, fueling militarization and deadly violence in Latin America and elsewhere.
Between 2012 and 2021, rich governments devoted nearly a billion dollars in their international aid budgets to fighting the drug war, according to an analysis released last year by Harm Reduction International. More than half of that aid money came from the U.S.
"Many lives have been sacrificed and it's time to stop wasting resources," Guevara-Rosas said Monday. "Governments must consign the 'war on drugs' to history and start implementing all the recommendations outlined in this report. This includes decriminalizing personal use, possession, cultivation, and acquisition of drugs and moving towards the effective regulation of drugs to ensure legal and safe access for those authorized."
