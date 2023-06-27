U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Dangerous Attempt to Destroy Democracy

We need your help more than ever this month.
We cannot afford to come up short. It's tough right now.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
The U.S. Supreme Court handed voters a major victory today with their ruling that state courts can review — and rectify — election-related rules and voting maps passed by state legislatures.
The ruling in Moore v. Harper is a major victory for voters, given the potential the case had to shatter the checks and balances that serve as underpinnings of American democracy. By rejecting the reckless “independent state legislature theory” at the heart of the case, the Court extinguished partisan legislative attempts to manipulate election rules and voting maps without facing the checks and balances served by the state courts and governors.
The Supreme Court’s decision is here.
At 1 pm. EST TODAY, Common Cause and Southern Coalition for Social Justice will hold a virtual media briefing. Sign up here to attend.
Statement from Kathay Feng, Common Causes Vice President of Programs:
“Today’s ruling is a victory for all Americans who stand for our democracy’s promise of free and fair elections. Now Congress must act and pass long overdue protections for voters, so that we can put an end once and for all to the persistent attempts to undermine and restrict our right to vote.”
Statement from Bob Phillips, Common Cause North Carolina’s executive director:
“This is a historic victory for the people of North Carolina and for American democracy. Today, the U.S. Supreme Court made clear that state courts and state constitutions should serve as a critical check against abuses of power by legislators. Now, we must ensure our state courts fulfill their duty to protect our freedoms against attacks by extremist politicians.”
Statement from Hilary Harris Klein, Senior Counsel for Voting Rights at SCSJ:
“The Supreme Court took an important and crucial step today in protecting our system of checks and balances. Today’s decision will ensure that voters will continue to have the full protection of state constitutions against harmful and anti-democratic voter suppression and election manipulation.”
Statement from Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells:
“I am proud to stand with Common Cause, the leading nonpartisan group in our nation devoted to protecting the right to vote. As we argued to the Supreme Court, the independent state legislature theory was contrary to precedent and would have called into question hundreds of state constitutional provisions and decisions. Today’s ruling affirms the crucial role state courts play in overseeing federal elections.”
REMINDER: at 1 pm. EST TODAY, Common Cause, its legal team at Southern Coalition for Social Justice and attorney Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells will hold a press briefing to discuss today’s monumental decision in Moore v. Harper. Sign up here to attend.
Judge J. Michael Luttig, a member of the legal team and a retired judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is also available for media interviews upon request.
Representatives from Common Cause and SCSJ are available outside of those times to speak to the media. Email sovaska@commoncause.org or melissa@scsj.com to arrange interviews.
Background on Moore v. Harper:
On Dec. 7, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Moore v. Harper, an appeal of a victory Common Cause and its attorneys at Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Hogan Lovells secured in a N.C. Supreme Court redistricting case. In Moore v. Harper, North Carolina Republican lawmakers floated a flimsy legal argument suggesting lawmakers should be able to make election rules without facing the checks and balances of the state courts or governors.
Representing Common Cause, Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells told Supreme Court Justices during oral arguments that “a blast radius from their theory would sow election chaos” if adopted. The case had the potential to erase 200 years of legal precedent and upend the American system of democracy by handing partisan lawmakers the ability to manipulate election rules and voting maps to their benefit with little to no way of stopping them.
But the N.C. Supreme Court — in a rare and unprecedented step after its partisan composition changed in 2023 — reheard the underlying case Harper v. Hall and issued a ruling in late April overruling its prior decision against partisan gerrymandering.
For more information, visit mooreharper.com.
Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.(202) 833-1200
That's one figure from a new report finding tropical deforestation increased in 2022 despite global pledges.
Despite world leaders' pledge to halt and reverse global deforestation by 2030, the tropics lost 10% more primary forest in 2022 than in 2021.
That's the latest update from the World Resources Institute's (WRI) Global Forest Watch, released Tuesday, which found that tropical forests had lost 4.1 million hectares, generating as much carbon dioxide as India emits from fossil fuels in a year at 2.7 gigatonnes.
"One thing is clear: What happens in the forest, doesn't stay in the forest," Frances Seymour, a distinguished senior fellow in WRI's forests program, said, as Mongabay reported.
Seymour said that the data, gathered by the University of Maryland, was "particularly disheartening" because of its timing.
At the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, 145 nations signed the "Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use" that included a promise to work "collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation."
"We had hoped by now to see signals in the data that we were turning the corner on forest loss," Seymour said, as Mongabay reported. "We don't see that signal yet, and in fact, we're heading in the wrong direction."
"Globally, we are far off track and trending in the wrong direction."
The analysis focuses on tropical forests because more than 96% of human-caused deforestation takes place there and because primary tropical rainforests are especially important for protecting biodiversity and regulating both the global climate and local temperature and weather patterns—temperatures near newly deforested areas can increase by twice the amount forced upward by the climate crisis alone.
The update found that the world lost an area of these essential forests the size of Switzerland at a rate of 11 soccer fields per minute. That's over 1 million hectares more than it should have to meet the global goal of halting deforestation by 2030, the WRI's Rod Taylor said, as BBC News reported.
"Globally, we are far off track and trending in the wrong direction," Taylor said.
This could have serious consequences for both forest communities and efforts to limit global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Already, the world would be around 0.5°C warmer without forests, Mongabay pointed out.
"Since the turn of the century, we have seen a haemorrhaging of some of the world's most important forest ecosystems despite years of efforts to turn that trend around," Global Forest Watch director Mikaela Weisse said at a press briefing reported by AFP. "We are rapidly losing one of our most effective tools for combating climate change, protecting biodiversity, and supporting the health and livelihoods of millions of people."
In some instances, it is possible that policy shifts have not had the time to take root and sprout in the data. Brazil, for example, led the world for deforestation at 43% of the world total. It saw 15% more forest loss in 2022 than 2021 and the highest level of non-fire-caused tree loss since 2005.
However, the 2022 data reflects the last year of the administration of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, whose policies encouraged deforestation by decreasing protections for the environment and Indigenous rights, the report authors noted.
Bolsonaro lost the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who succeeded in significantly curbing deforestation during his previous term. Lula, who was sworn in in early 2023, has now promised to end deforestation by 2030.
"This will not be an easy task, with some officials cautioning that there may not be visible progress until 2024 at the earliest as enforcement agencies are re-equipped and re-staffed and illegal activities investigated," the report authors observed.
"As a consumer of the products that we export, the international community needs to not be buying products that come from deforested lands."
Catarina Jakovac, a biologist at Brazil's Federal University of Santa Catarina, toldDW that Lula—and Brazil—needed support to protect the Amazon.
"As a consumer of the products that we export, the international community needs to not be buying products that come from deforested lands," she said.
Seymour also added that, while it may take policies around the world some time to kick in, finance from wealthier countries for anti-deforestation measures is not where it needs to be.
"Collectively we don't seem to be addressing the problem as the planetary emergency that it truly represents," Seymour said, according to Mongabay.
Other countries that saw noticeable deforestation in 2022 were DRC and Bolivia, which lost the second and third most after Brazil respectively. In DRC, forest loss is complicated and often driven by poverty as people clear forest for charcoal and subsistence farming.
"Investments to lift people out of poverty and reduce reliance on a resource-based economy are urgently needed," the report authors wrote.
In Bolivia, meanwhile, government policy that favors commodity agriculture—especially soy—encourages tree cutting. The government offers land titles to farmers who clear their own plot.
"The standing forest isn't seen as fulfilling any social or economic function," Marlene Quintanilla, a research director at nonprofit the Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza, toldThe New York Times.
Ghana broke records with its deforestation rates, with forest loss increasing in the country by 71%, the highest increase of any nation. The losses were mostly in protected areas and linked to cocoa farming, gold mining, and fires.
One positive data point came from southeast Asia, where government and corporate policy seems to be successfully curbing deforestation. In Indonesia, which led the way for reducing forest loss, the government has promised that its land use will generate a net carbon sink by 2030 and banned new logging in palm oil plantations in 2019, according to the report and BBC News. In Malaysia, rates of forest loss have also stayed low in recent years, with a majority of the palm oil industry signing on to No Deforestation, No Peat, and No Exploitation (NDPE) commitments.
"The time for governments to plan a transition to electric vehicles is now," the report's co-author asserted.
Replacing the roughly 900,000 gas-guzzling light-duty automobiles in state and local government fleets with electric vehicles over the next decade could save U.S. taxpayers nearly $11 billion in lifetime expenses while reducing pollution and planet-heating emissions, according to a report published Tuesday.
The report—entitled Electric Vehicles Save Money for Government Fleets—was published by U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Environment America Research & Policy Center, and Frontier Group and contains a state-by-state breakdown of how much money could be saved on fuel, maintenance, insurance, and depreciation costs by purchasing electric vehicles to replace retired gasoline-powered fleets.
According to the report, the biggest savings—more than $8.5 billion—would be on fuel costs, followed by nearly $6.9 billion saved on maintenance, over $3.5 billion in depreciation costs, and $1.1 billion on insurance.
"Buying, fueling, and maintaining gas- and diesel-fueled fleet vehicles is a big expense for governments—especially when gas prices are high," Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and a co-author of the report, said in a statement. "Shifting to electric vehicles can save money for taxpayers by significantly reducing fuel and maintenance costs, while also improving air quality."
Greenhouse gas emissions would plummet by nearly 26 billion tons, a 63% drop compared with a scenario in which state and local governments purchase fossil-fueled vehicles to replace their old ones.
Fleet electrification would also reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides, which when combined form ground-level ozone—better known as smog.
"For more than a century, pollution from cars and trucks has made our air unhealthy to breathe," said Doug O'Malley, director of Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center and a co-author of the report. "It's long past time to change that and local and state governments can lead by example in electrifying our vehicles."
"Electric vehicles are no longer some distant dream. They are here today and ready to save taxpayers money and help clear our air."
While the report acknowledges that replacing retiring fossil-fueled fleets would require "significant upfront investment," federal assistance including the Commercial Clean Vehicle Incentive—under which qualifying organizations can get up to $7,500 per light-duty vehicle when they buy electric—could soften the initial financial blow.
At the federal level, the Biden administration in 2021 announced its intent to electrify the government's fleet, while last December the U.S. Postal Service said it would buy at least 66,000 electric vehicles to replace its aging gasoline-powered fleet after sustained pressure from climate campaigners.
"Electric vehicles are no longer some distant dream. They are here today and ready to save taxpayers money and help clear our air," said Frontier Group associate director and senior policy analyst and report co-author Tony Dutzik. "Every year, new models and types of EVs come on the market that can do more of the jobs state and local governments require. The time for governments to plan a transition to electric vehicles is now."
The International Maritime Organization is currently aiming a 50% reduction only by 2050.
Saying the International Maritime Organization is "unfit for purpose" due to its refusal to take far-reaching action to drastically draw down emissions from the shipping sector, the global campaign group Ocean Rebellion on Monday greeted delegates at the body's four-day summit with a visual representation of the shipping pollution that harms both marine and human life.
Outside the IMO's headquarters in London, the group displayed a puppet of an oil tanker "belching a vile black carbon fog of heavy fuel oil (HFO)," the dense oil that is used to power ships around the world and is linked to respiratory diseases, particularly in children.
A replica of a flaming Molotov oil drum, "representing the carbon bomb the IMO is planting under all our futures," was also on display at the protest, which the group titled "IMO, OMG, Just Do It."
Across the street, two campaigners dressed as shipping industry lobbyists unfurled a banner reading, "50% down by 2030=1.5 degrees."
Ocean Rebellion and other climate action groups are demanding that the IMO impose regulations that would reduce shipping emissions by 50% by 2030, which the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) said in 2021 is needed to support the Paris climate agreement's goal of limiting planetary heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels.
The ICCT said that 2050—at the latest—should be the deadline set by the IMO for achieving zero "carbon dioxide equivalent" emissions, but the IMO, a United Nations agency, currently aims only to halve shipping emissions by then.
"This is an emergency," said Clive Russell, co-founder of Ocean Rebellion, which began as an art collective tied to the grassroots group Extinction Rebellion. "Our greenhouse gas emissions are setting off a chain of events tipping our environment and societies towards climate chaos. Every moment we fail to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels and commodities we threaten the resilience of nature."
"With every day we fail to act, we approach dangerous tipping points with cascading knock-on impacts," he added. "There's no time to waste, we must act now."
The group noted that HFO is "so toxic its use is banned on land," with the highly acidic substance filled with nitrogen oxides, and "has been linked to 400,000 premature deaths worldwide per year (at a health cost of $50 billion)."
The IMO has proposed the use of "scrubbers," or an exhaust gas cleaning system, to allow for the continued use of HFO, but as the World Wildlife Fund said in 2020, scrubbers "don't eliminate air pollution—they just transform it into water pollution" by running on "a continuous flow of seawater that gets discharged into the ocean in a contaminated and acidic state."
"While still polluting the air the IMO is also now directly acidifying the sea—that's surely the definition of greenwash!" said Ocean Rebellion on Monday. "The IMO's 'solution' is a toxic solution."
Shipping companies have also been turning to so-called liquefied "natural" gas (LNG) to power vessels, which they claim will reduce their environmental impact.
LNG, however, leaks planet-heating methane, which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has made clear must be urgently reduced in the atmosphere to mitigate the climate emergency.
According to Ocean Rebellion, more than 785 cargo ships are currently being built, and over 400 will run on liquefied fossil gas. Those ships would increase global methane emissions, which rose 150% between 2012 and 2018.
Despite claims by shipmakers that LNG is "natural" and a clean alternative to HFO, said Ocean Rebellion spokesperson Andrew Darnton, LNG is "not a solution, it's just madness."
"It's a fossil fuel. The U.N. IPCC has warned us we need to reduce fossil fuel use—how does building infrastructure to use more fossil fuels help us?" said Darnton. "Governments must stop listening to industry and start listening to the scientists, they're all saying the same thing—CUT FOSSIL FUELS."
The group demanded that the agency "follow the science and commit to [halving] ship emissions by 2030" by:
"The U.N. must form a new, transparent, and representative body to govern the ocean for the benefit of ALL life," said the group. "This new body must have the restoration and replenishment of the ocean as its only measure of success."