To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise on Reintroduction of the Green New Deal

Today, after Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY-14) and Senator Ed Markey (MA-D) re-introducedoduced the Green New Deal, Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, released the following statement:

“Today marks our recommitment to the bold vision of the Green New Deal – the only plan to stop the climate crisis at the speed and scale that science and justice demand.

“Since the Green New Deal was first introduced, we have made climate a rallying cry for our generation and a political priority for our politicians. And in just a few years, through our organizing, we have elected new leaders, helped pass the biggest climate bill in US history, and built a new consensus in the Democratic Party – finally, it is understood that the climate crisis demands a full transformation of our economy and society that the government must lead.

“Across this country, millions of young people still dream of a Green New Deal. So as fossil fuel billionaires and Right wing extremists take on the battle for control of our classrooms and communities, we are fighting back. Together, we will take over, classroom by classroom, school by school, city by city until we win the Green New Deal in every corner of this country.”

Sunrise has launched state and local campaigns for a Green New Deal across the country through its Green New Deal for Communities and Green New Deal for Schools campaigns. They are training students and young people in every part of this country to take on the fossil fuel industry and Right wing extremists in an effort to win Green New Deal legislation at every level of government.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page