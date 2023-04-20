Sunrise on Reintroduction of the Green New Deal

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Today, after Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY-14) and Senator Ed Markey (MA-D) re-introducedoduced the Green New Deal, Sunrise Movement Executive Director, Varshini Prakash, released the following statement:
“Today marks our recommitment to the bold vision of the Green New Deal – the only plan to stop the climate crisis at the speed and scale that science and justice demand.
“Since the Green New Deal was first introduced, we have made climate a rallying cry for our generation and a political priority for our politicians. And in just a few years, through our organizing, we have elected new leaders, helped pass the biggest climate bill in US history, and built a new consensus in the Democratic Party – finally, it is understood that the climate crisis demands a full transformation of our economy and society that the government must lead.
“Across this country, millions of young people still dream of a Green New Deal. So as fossil fuel billionaires and Right wing extremists take on the battle for control of our classrooms and communities, we are fighting back. Together, we will take over, classroom by classroom, school by school, city by city until we win the Green New Deal in every corner of this country.”
Sunrise has launched state and local campaigns for a Green New Deal across the country through its Green New Deal for Communities and Green New Deal for Schools campaigns. They are training students and young people in every part of this country to take on the fossil fuel industry and Right wing extremists in an effort to win Green New Deal legislation at every level of government.
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
"This debate has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday used his opening remarks at Julie Su's confirmation hearing to slam the corporate-led campaign against the labor secretary nominee, characterizing it as a desperate effort to tank a public official who is "prepared to take on powerful special interests and stand up for the needs of the working class of this country."
"Let's be honest. The debate over Ms. Su has nothing to do with her qualifications," Sanders (I-Vt.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said during the panel's hearing. "No one can tell us with a straight face that Ms. Su is unqualified for this position. She is exceptionally well qualified."
"No. This debate has everything to do with the fact that Julie Su is a champion of the working class who will stand up against the forces of corporate greed," Sanders continued. "Today, large multinational corporations are spending millions of dollars trying to defeat her nomination... And while many corporate interests oppose her, she is supported by every major labor organization in this country representing over 20 million workers, including the AFL-CIO, the United Mine Workers of America, the Teamsters, and the SEIU."
Su's confirmation hearing comes as her prospects of filling the secretary of labor position in a permanent capacity remain unclear because two Senate Democrats and one independent—Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.)—have yet to say whether they support her nomination. Su is currently serving as acting labor secretary.
Sanders noted in his opening remarks Thursday that "every Democrat in the Senate"—including Sinema, who was a Democrat at the time—voted to confirm Su as deputy labor secretary in 2021. (Every Republican voted no.)
"The only thing that has changed since that vote is that Julie Su has done an excellent job as deputy secretary of labor," said Sanders.
Watch the Vermont senator's full opening statement:
In the run-up to Su's confirmation hearing, industry groups including the California Business and Industrial Alliance—a trade organization founded by corporate executives—ran ads in Arizona, Montana, West Virginia, and elsewhere portraying the nominee as "unqualified" for the top Labor Department post, pointing to her tenure as a California labor official.
The Hillreported Thursday that "Stand Against Su, a coalition that says it's backed by franchisees and freelancers, is running digital and newspaper ads in West Virginia, Montana, Arizona, and Maine to pressure key senators to reject Su's nomination."
"The coalition is led in part by the California Business and Industrial Alliance," The Hill noted.
Su's opponents, including Republican senators, have highlighted the unemployment insurance fraud that took place in California amid the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in billions of dollars in improper payments.
Su, who was head of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency between 2019 and 2021, has stressed that the increase in fraud stemmed from the federal government's major expansion of unemployment insurance early in the pandemic—a swift emergency effort to provide relief to those thrown out of work.
Sanders echoed that point Thursday, stressing that "the unemployment insurance fraud rate was 15.4% in Tennessee, 15.3% in Arizona, 14.3% in South Carolina, and over 14% in Massachusetts."
"All of those states had Republican governors and Republican labor secretaries and all of those states experienced higher unemployment insurance fraud rates than California," Sanders said. "The truth is that the Trump administration failed to provide adequate guidance and resources to states on how to administer these emergency unemployment benefits and, as a result, fraud went up."
Nearly 11,000 people have signed an AFL-CIO petition urging the Senate to confirm Su, a civil rights attorney who Biden nominated to fill the top Labor Department role last month following the departure of Marty Walsh.
"Her record speaks for itself," the petition states. "As a young attorney representing trafficked Thai garment workers outside of Los Angeles, she won $4 million in stolen wages. Her case set a huge precedent, and that was just the beginning of a storied career."
\u201cOur Senate must #StandWithSu. \n\nJoin us & the 10,000+ who agree & sign our petition NOW to confirm a champion for working families as @USDOL Secretary of Labor: https://t.co/hhWcDWvC2s\u201d— Liz Shuler (@Liz Shuler) 1682003586
With Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) absent and her timeline for return unclear, the Senate Democratic caucus can't afford to lose a single vote if Su is to be confirmed.
Tester was supposed to meet with Su following Thursday's hearing, but the meeting was canceled due to an apparent scheduling conflict.
"I'm very ambivalent," Tester said of Su's nomination. "I voted for her before. I don't have a problem with her right now. We'll see how things go.”
Both Manchin and Sinema have refused to say whether they will vote to confirm Su.
"No comment," Manchin told reporters Thursday when asked about the nominee.
"Evidence Terán was executed is overwhelming," said a human rights lawyer after DeKalb County's autopsy report found no gunpowder residue on the hands of the activist whom police shot 57 times in purported self-defense.
Progressives expressed disgust Wednesday after DeKalb County released an autopsy showing that cops shot Atlanta forest defender Manuel Esteban Paez Terán 57 times and that there was no gunpowder residue on the victim's hands—debunking the government's claim Terán fired first.
The autopsy, which officials suppressed for three months, finally saw the light of day thanks to a public records request. Its results have prompted accusations of an attempted cover-up by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
"The GBI—the entity 'investigating'—clearly tried to craft a cover-up of an apparent police murder and failed."
Terán, commonly known as "Tortuguita," was killed during a January 18 raid on an encampment in the Weelaunee Forest. They were part of a collective that occupied the suburban Atlanta forest in a bid to prevent the construction of a $90 million, 85-acre police and fire training facility popularly known as Cop City.
The GBI has alleged that Terán shot and injured a state trooper before multiple officers from a joint task force returned lethal fire. But the autopsy found no gunpowder residue on Terán's hands, in addition to revealing that cops riddled the 26-year-old activist's hands, torso, legs, and head with nearly five dozen bullets.
"Terán did not fire a gun which obliterates the police narrative," human rights lawyer Steven Donziger tweeted. "Evidence Terán was executed is overwhelming."
\u201cBREAKING: Georgia police shot "Cop City" protestor Manuel Ter\u00e1n 57 times in the first state killing of a climate activist in the US. Official autopsy also shows Ter\u00e1n did not fire a gun which obliterates the police narrative.\n\nEvidence Ter\u00e1n was executed is overwhelming.\u201d— Steven Donziger (@Steven Donziger) 1681958093
"Georgia police buried the official autopsy of Terán for months until it was forced into the open today by a public records request," Donziger added. "The GBI—the entity 'investigating'—clearly tried to craft a cover-up of an apparent police murder and failed."
\u201cIt's now confirmed by the DeKalb Examiner's office that there was no gunshot residue on the hands of Manuel Paez Ter\u00e1n. \n\nActivists have long maintained that the State's claim Tort fired first was a lie, and this autopsy supports activist claims. \nhttps://t.co/Ke78Nzi2zU\u201d— Atlanta Community Press Collective (@Atlanta Community Press Collective) 1681939815
"Now that the cover-up is unraveling, will the public demand accountability?" the Atlanta Solidarity Fund asked on social media. "Will [Georgia State Police] get away with murder?"
In a statement, Tortuguita's mother, Belkis Terán, said, "We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body."
While the official autopsy report provides additional information, Tortuguita's loved ones continue to demand answers from the GBI, whose probe of the incident is ongoing.
"We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation," said family attorney Brian Spears.
His partner, attorney Jeff Filipovits, concurred: "There is no conceivable reason to continue to delay the release of its investigation. Only then can our clients and the community fully assess what happened in the moments leading up to Manuel's death."
Family members continue to question the GBI's ability to fairly probe the events of January 18 given that the bureau was involved in planning and executing the forest clearance operation that led to Tortuguita's death.
"Manuel was camping on publicly owned land that was not even on the future site of Cop City. Law enforcement went in with weapons and shot pepper balls," said Tortuguita's father, Joel Paez. "They created a violent situation and were ready to kill anyone who resisted. Now they will not even meet with us to explain what happened."
Tortuguita's family continues to urge the GBI to publish the results of its inquiry now, including forensic test findings, all audio and video recordings of the shooting, and interviews with officers involved.
"We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body."
Following the release of Tortuguita's autopsy, Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights organizer Martin Luther King, Jr. and a longtime Atlanta resident, posed a question about the future of Cop City: "How could this info regarding the police shooting of a protester of the Public Safety Training Center NOT raise more concerns about the center's placement and purpose?"
The Atlanta City Council gave the Atlanta Police Foundation, a private organization, permission to build Cop City in 2021, four years after the Atlanta City Planning Department recommended transforming the Weelaunee Forest—deemed one of four "city lungs"—into a massive urban park.
Several forest defenders were detained and charged with felonies—under a 2017 Georgia law that expanded the definition of "domestic terrorism" to include certain property crimes—during mid-December raids on their encampment.
More forest defenders were arrested on the same charges on January 18, the day police fatally shot Tortuguita—the first or possibly second time that police have killed an environmental activist in modern U.S. history, according to experts.
Additional people are facing prosecution as a result of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's crackdown on demonstrations held since Tortuguita's killing.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced what they called a "compromise" for Cop City in the wake of Tortuguita's killing, but opposition to the project remains strong among local residents.
"Cop City is something that no one in the community asked for, and survey after survey shows that the majority of Atlanta residents are opposed," Kamau Franklin from Community Movement Builders, one of the organizations fighting against Cop City, said in February. "The mayor continues to run roughshod over the desires of the community."
Days after cops killed Tortuguita, a coalition of more than 1,300 progressive advocacy groups published a letter demanding an independent investigation as well as the resignation of Dickens, a Democrat who they said parroted "the rhetoric of extreme right-wing Gov. Brian Kemp" when he condemned protesters rather than police officers following the shooting.
The groups pointed out that Dickens and the Atlanta City Council have the authority to terminate the land lease for Cop City and implored local policymakers to do so immediately.
The effort to halt the construction of Cop City suffered a major setback last week, however, when "the DeKalb County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously rejected an appeal of the project's land development permit," Axios reported.
Ikiya Collective, a signatory of the coalition's letter, warned earlier this year that the training set to take place at Cop City "will impact organizing across the country" as police are taught how to repress popular uprisings.
"This is a national issue," said the collective. "Climate justice and police brutality are interconnected, which is why we are joining the Stop Cop City calls to action with the frontline communities in Atlanta."
"I guess whether in the school cafeteria or on the House floor, bullies will always be bullies," said Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan.
LGBTQI+ rights advocates and congressional Democrats sharply condemned U.S. House Republicans on Thursday for approving a "cruel" and "heartbreaking" ban on trans and intersex women and girls playing school sports that align with their gender identity.
The so-called Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734), sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), passed in a 219-203 vote along party lines and would apply to any educational institution, preschool and beyond, that receives federal funding.
Dubbed the "Politics Over Participation Act" by critics, the bill isn't going anywhere with a Democrat-controlled Senate and White House, but its passage—on the 24th anniversary of the Columbine massacre—sends a clear signal to the nation about priorities amid calls for stricter gun laws in response to school shootings.
"Trans kids on our soccer teams are not a threat. But assault weapons in our community certainly are. The Republican Party needs to get their priorities in check," declared Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), whose daughter is trans, ahead of the vote.
\u201cEvery child deserves the freedom to be themselves, to go to school and play sports free from harassment and discrimination.\n\nThat includes trans and intersex kids \u2014 and it always will.\n\nProgressives voted NO on Republicans' use of the House of Representatives to bully trans kids.\u201d— Progressive Caucus (@Progressive Caucus) 1682005048
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) similarly said that "as gun violence plagues our schools, anti-equality politicians decided the most pressing priority for the House was to ban trans girls of all ages from playing on school sports teams with their friends. These extreme politicians are trying to distract from the fact that they have no solutions for the problems facing everyday Americans, and trans kids are paying the price."
"Trans girls deserve the same opportunity as all other girls—to be part of a team, learn sportsmanship, and challenge themselves," he continued. "I condemn today's vote to rob trans girls of these opportunities. Anti-equality politicians need to stop punching down and bullying trans kids. My colleagues who voted for this bill should be ashamed."
Pocan chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus, which is led by the 10 openly LGBTQI+ members of the House. Caucus co-chairs also spoke out against the chamber's Republicans, with Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) denouncing the bill as "vile and cowardly."
\u201cMAGA House Republicans just passed a bill banning trans & intersex kids from playing school sports.\n\nRather than vote to keep guns out of school, they chose to strip KIDS of RIGHTS.\n\nI guess whether in the school cafeteria or on the House floor, bullies will always be bullies.\u201d— Rep. Mark Pocan (@Rep. Mark Pocan) 1682002507
Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-Minn.) said it was "heartbreaking" to watch Republicans pass "cruel" legislation that would harm and endanger children while a fellow co-chair, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), tied the effort to bills from GOP state legislators.
"It's become painfully obvious that extreme MAGA Republicans have absolutely no interest in addressing the very real problems facing everyday Americans, like fighting inflation, protecting communities from gun violence, and making healthcare more affordable and accessible," Torres said. "'Instead, they're singularly obsessed with continuing this hateful and coordinated assault on LGBTQI+ kids that we've seen playing out across the country through countless pieces of anti-trans legislation."
Other members of Congress also blasted the bill. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) noted that "the MAGA Republicans banning trans kids from playing sports are the same ones who want to erase the existence of trans students in the classroom, and ban trans people from receiving healthcare. This is part of a coordinated effort across the country to systematically eradicate trans people."
"The relentless fearmongering, bullying, rejection, and hateful policies being pushed by far-right Republicans across the country have dangerous and very real consequences," the congresswoman added. "In the past year, more than half of trans and nonbinary young people seriously considered suicide, and one LGBTQ+ young person attempts suicide every 45 seconds."
\u201cI called out MAGA Republicans when they brought their Bullying Kids Act to @EdWorkforceDems.\n\nThis week their hateful bill comes to the House floor and we must be loud as we vote NO.\n\nOur kids and the trans community deserve better than to be bullied by "adult" Republicans.\u201d— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@Congressman Jamaal Bowman) 1682001581
Advocacy groups also took aim at House Republicans for the vote—the first time ever that a chamber of Congress has approved legislation that expressly discriminates against intersex people, according to interACT, which advocates for the human rights of children born with intersex traits.
"H.R. 734 nefariously twists the protective civil rights purpose of Title IX to punish inclusive educational athletics programs that choose not to discriminate," said interACT executive director Erika Lorshbough, referencing a federal anti-discrimination law. "The choice to push intersex and transgender girls out of school athletics protects no one, and harms many."
Dr. Bhavik Kumar, board chair of Physicians for Reproductive Health, said that "discrimination based on gender is damaging to the developmental well-being of children. No one should fear ostracization, shame, punishment, or isolation for being who they are."
"As a physician who regularly provides affirming healthcare for trans and nonbinary communities," Kumar added, "it is highly concerning that our politicians are hellbent on making the lives of trans youth so controlled by the gender binaries so deeply rooted in white supremacist control."
Jennifer Levi, GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) senior director of transgender and queer rights, said the vote "is a malicious attack on transgender student athletes and sends a harmful message of exclusion and intolerance to all students."
"Transgender students want to play sports for the same reasons all kids do—to compete, have fun, be part of a team and build confidence, leadership, and healthy self-esteem," Levi stressed. "We urge the Senate to stop this unnecessary and unprincipled measure in its tracks."
\u201cThis unfair and unnecessary legislation offers a distorted interpretation of Title IX and a false choice. We can protect the progress women have made in sports while also fostering the inclusion of #transgender athletes. #LetKidsPlay #HR734 @TrevorProject https://t.co/5K6azm5DCR\u201d— CaseyPick (she/her) (@CaseyPick (she/her)) 1682003535
ACLU national policy director Deirdre Schifeling accused the House GOP of failing the American people, saying: "Why are Republicans in Congress spending their time bullying children? This is not what voters elected them to do."
"Instead of governing responsibly, solving the debt limit, and passing legislation that the American people actually want and need, this House majority is legislating discrimination and hate towards school children," she added. "We expect and deserve better from our elected leadership. The ACLU will fight for the rights of all people to be included in our society."
While many Democratic lawmakers, rights advocates, and atheletes have denounced H.R. 734—alongside state-level bills about school sports and lifesaving healthcare—some trans and nonbinary state legislators have also sounded the alarm about the Biden administration's pending Title IX update, warning that though well-intended, it could effectively "provide those who seek to deny us our rights a roadmap for how to do so."
This post has been updated with comment from Physicians for Reproductive Health.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling or texting 988, or through chat at 988lifeline.org.The Trevor Project, which serves LGBTQ+ youth, can be reached at 1-866-488-7386, by texting "START" to 678-678, or through chat at TheTrevorProject.org. Both offer 24/7, free, and confidential support.