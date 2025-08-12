To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

'You Cut Our Healthcare!' GOP Lawmaker Drowned in Boos at Combative Town Hall

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) speaks during a press conference at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on February 20, 2025.

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

'You Cut Our Healthcare!' GOP Lawmaker Drowned in Boos at Combative Town Hall

"We're not headed toward authoritarian fascist government, we are already there," declared one angry constituent.

NewsPolitics

A California Republican faced a group of angry voters during a town hall in the city of Chico on Monday as constituents pelted him with pointed questions about the recently passed GOP budget package, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies.

As The Sacramento Bee reported, Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) was met with boos right from the start of the meeting when he told the estimated crowd of 650 people that "I think we have a lot to be grateful for" during the first seven months of Trump's second term in office.

After he opened up the floor for questions, LaMalfa heard from several constituents who were furious at the policies being pushed by Trump and his administration.

"If you aren't here to announce your resignation, why aren't you here to apologize to the farmers... because of your support for the Trump tariffs?" asked one constituent, as seen in a video posted on social media.

LaMalfa then elicited more boos when he blew off the constituent's question and asked, "Do you want to actually talk about something productive?"

LaMalfa also received a hostile reaction when he tried to tout the GOP's big budget law that cuts an estimated $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade.

At one point, the congressman began a sentence by saying, "The work done on the big bill was..." before he was immediately drowned out with boos.

During this part of the town hall, attendees could be heard shouting things such as" "You cut our healthcare!"; "Healthcare is a human right!"; and "We need a hospital!" When LaMalfa claimed that the cuts to Medicaid would improve services to the people who depend on it, he was met with shouts of, "Liar!"

Another attendee accosted LaMalfa over his support for Trump's mass deportation operation that has led to severe disruptions at farms and construction sites across the country as immigrant workers stay away for fear of being caught up in federal workplace raids.

"My parents were Holocaust survivors," the man began. "I have known what an authoritarian fascist government looks like since I was seven years old... People being kidnapped without arrest warrants, without trial, without recourse by the president of the United States' [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] armies is clear evidence of how a fascist, authoritarian government works. We're not headed toward authoritarian fascist government, we are already there."

The constituent then asked LaMalfa if his name 20 years from now will "be mentioned in the same sentence as Goebbels, Mengele, and Trump?"

"I predict no," LaMalfa replied, which elicited groans from the crowd.

