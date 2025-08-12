'Release the Cuomo List': Zohran Mamdani Launches Scathing New Attack on Rival

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday launched a scathing new attack on his top rival in the race, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a video posted on social media, Mamdani briefly ran through Cuomo's history of scandals during his tenure as New York's governor and then proceeded to inform viewers about what Cuomo's been up to ever since he resigned in disgrace in 2021.

"In 2022, Cuomo started Innovation Strategies, LLC, to 'represent individuals and corporations in a variety of matters'—definitely not vague!" Mamdani said sarcastically. "Last year, it raked in more than half a million dollars. Who paid for Cuomo's services? He refuses to say."

Mamdani then walked through assorted reports about Cuomo's post-gubernatorial work life and declared their findings "troubling."

"In April, Bloomberg revealed that Cuomo advised a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Seychelles as it faced federal investigation," he said. "Then in May, Politico reported that Cuomo failed to disclose $2.6 million in stock options to the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board. His excuse? The stocks were technically owned by Innovation Strategies, LLC, of which he's the sole proprietor."

After that, Mamdani pointed to a New York Times report about Cuomo working with real estate investor Andrew Farkas on a marina project in Puerto Rico. He then revealed Farkas also happened to previously partner with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on similar projects in the Caribbean.

Mamdani wrapped up his video by suggesting Cuomo is a bottomless well of scandals and then challenging the former governor to prove him wrong.

"If my friend, the disgraced former governor of New York feels that's unfair... release your client list!" he said, as the ad flashed a hashtag across the screen that read, "Release the Cuomo List."

Mamdani back in June scored an upset win in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary over Cuomo, who subsequently launched an independent bid in a crowded race that also includes incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Recent polls have shown Mamdani with a significant lead over all of his rivals, with Cuomo only coming within striking distance if all other non-Mamdani candidates exit the race.